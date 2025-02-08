Fantasy EFL Gameweek 27 got underway on Thursday night, and we’ve now seen two matches played across League One and League Two.

We’ve got 45 remaining games, including 31 doubles for 10 Championship, nine League One and 12 League Two.

If you are seeking some further inspiration, this is the piece for you. Here, we go through the Fantasy EFL Gameweek 27 top picks for Saturday and Sunday, determining who you should be targeting.

Please note: All of these players mentioned DID NOT make the Scout Picks article but were honourable mentions.

Don’t forget, you can make changes to your Fantasy EFL team, including player/club picks and captaincy right up until kick-off.

TOP PICKS – GOALKEEPER

Anthony Patterson (G) – Sunderland vs Watford (H), Luton Town (H)

Sheffield United’s Michael Cooper (G) is likely to be the most backed number one for the upcoming Double Gameweek 27. However, Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson (G) is also an excellent candidate. The Black Cats number one has accumulated an impressive 123 Fantasy EFL points. His side feature in two consecutive home ties up next, with Tom Cleverley’s Watford travelling to the Stadium of Light in one of Saturday’s early kick-offs. This is followed with a home tie against Luton Town, which could be a great chance for Patterson to extend his current clean sheet tally of 10.

TOP PICKS – DEFENDERS

Macaulay Gillesphey – (D) Charlton Athletic vs Stevenage (H), Peterborough United (H)

McCauley Gillesphey (D) is a top pick for the Addicks. The centre-back has now racked up a considerable sum of points in Fantasy EFL, managing both defensive and attacking points across several excellent displays. He has averaged 6.9 points per game and his ownership currently stands at 5.5%. His defensive colleague, Lloyd Jones (D) is likely to be the more popular asset of the two, but potentially doubling up on the defenders could be an excellent approach.

Carl Piergianni (D) – Stevenage vs Charlton Athletic (A), Crawley Town (A)

Stevenage’s Carl Piergianni (D) is a top asset this Gameweek. The defender has been pivotal to Boro’s success this season and has managed to build up several clean sheet returns alongside an abundance of defensive contributions. The defender has now totalled an impressive 185 points, which has provided him an average of 7.1 points per game. His side travels to Charlton Athletic in the first game of the Double Gameweek before making the trip to Crawley Town. Two away games may seem a tough challenge, but it is certainly a great opportunity for the defender to provide more defensive contributions, and a chance of extending his clean sheet tally of 14 in 26 appearances.

TOP PICKS – MIDFIELDERS

Alex Gilbey (M) – MK Dons vs Bromley (H), Barrow (A)

The MK Dons playmaker is always a good option in Fantasy. He has secured ten goals (+50) and three assists (+9), an insight into what he can offer in a Double Gameweek. Furthermore, the FDR also suggests a great opportunity for Gilbey to extend his current stats, with Bromley at home up first followed by Barrow away from home. The Englishman approaches this Double Gameweek with one goal (+6) and one assist (+3) in his last two outings, so is full of confidence heading into this one. Lastly, with his ownership currently sitting at just 1.5%, the number eight could be an excellent differential addition for this Gameweek.

Dan Neil (M) – Sunderland vs Watford (H), Luton Town (H)

Our second midfield top pick is with Sunderland’s Dan Neil (M). The Black Cats midfielder has emerged in recent weeks as a great pick for a side that are unbeaten in 2025. He has been able to showcase his attacking threat with two goals (+12) and two assists (+6), but more importantly, an unbelievable 36 interceptions (+72) currently to his name. It is incredibly tough to see him managing anything below a double-digit haul across the two upcoming matches. His side host Watford and Luton Town, and the FDR would suggest it is a great opportunity for Neil to accumulate more interception bonuses and potentially more attacking points.

TOP PICKS – FORWARDS

Matt Stevens (F) – AFC Wimbledon vs Accrington Stanley (A), Crewe Alexandra (A)

AFC Wimbledon’s Matt Stevens (F) is our first attacking top pick. The Dons talisman has been prolific for his side this season, managing 13 goals (+78) and three assists (+9) in his 27 appearances. His side travels to Accrington Stanley and Crewe Alexandra in the next two matches. An average of 5.3 points per game puts him in an incredibly favourable position amongst the attacking options, especially with his side featuring twice this week. Furthermore, his ownership currently stands at just 3.1%, so he could also be a solid differential as opposed to the more popular assets.

Tom Cannon (F) – Sheffield United vs Portsmouth (H), Middlesbrough (H)

Sheffield United’s talisman, Tom Cannon (F) is the man to complete the Gameweek 27 top picks. He has managed nine goals (+45) and two assists (+6) in just 24 appearances at Stoke City, but surprisingly, his ownership currently stands at just 1.3%, so is certainly considered a differential at the moment. The Blades take on newly-promoted Portsmouth followed by Middlesbrough, with both matches being played at Bramall Lane. In front of his home faithful, we expect him to kickstart his goalscoring tally.