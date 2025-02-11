Fantasy EFL: Who’s making the Championship Play-Offs?

With just 15 games to go until the end of the season [or 16 for those with a game in hand], the race for the Championship Play-Off spots is heating up in dramatic fashion.

Four teams will battle it out for the final promotion spot to the Premier League, in what is always a thrilling and unpredictable series of matches. For Fantasy EFL managers, this is a crucial period, with plenty of points up for grabs as players fight for their team’s future to secure a spot. With so much at stake, expect drama, excitement, and plenty of twists and turns along the way until Gameweek 39.

In this article, we look at how tight the race is, and the realistic expectations of club’s with assets to potentially target in weeks to come.

How did the 2024 Championship race go last year?

If we rewind to this exact date [11 February 2024] last season, this is how the table was shaping up:

TEAM PLAYED WON DRAWN LOST GD POINTS 1. Leicester City 31 24 3 4 +42 75 2. Southampton 30 19 7 4 +25 64 3. Leeds United 31 19 6 6 +29 63 4. Ipswich Town 30 17 9 4 +15 60 5. WBA 30 14 7 9 +14 49 6. Coventry City 31 12 11 8 +13 47 7. Sunderland 31 14 5 12 +10 47 8. Hull City 30 13 6 11 +4 45 9. Norwich City 31 13 6 12 +3 45 10. PNE 31 13 6 12 -9 45 11. Watford 31 10 11 10 +5 41 12. Middlesbrough 30 12 5 13 0 41 13. Bristol City 31 11 8 12 0 41 14. Cardiff City 30 12 4 14 -5 40

While last season’s table doesn’t require analysis, a trend is apparent in this season’s data. A significant gap of 11 points opened up between fourth-placed Ipswich Town and fifth-placed WBA. The nine-point gap between fifth and 14th place is only two points larger than last season’s, but feels considerably more substantial in the current context.

Ultimately, Leeds United, Southampton, West Bromwich Albion, and Norwich City secured the Play-Off spots. The most dramatic decline came from Sunderland, who managed only nine points from their final fifteen matches, plummeting to 16th place.

How is the 2024/25 table shaping up?

We’re in the midst of Double Gameweek 27, which sees Boro and the Lions play on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

TEAM PLAYED WON DRAWN LOST GD POINTS 1. Leeds United 31 19 9 3 +43 66 2. Sheffield United 31 20 6 5 +21 64 3. Burnley 31 16 13 2 +28 61 4. Sunderland 31 16 11 4 +19 59 5. WBA 31 11 14 6 +13 47 6. Blackburn Rovers 31 13 6 12 +4 45 7. Middlesbrough 30 12 8 10 +10 44 8. Norwich City 31 11 10 10 +7 43 9. Bristol City 31 10 12 9 +2 42 10. Watford 31 12 6 13 -2 42 11. Sheffield Wednesday 31 11 9 11 -4 42 12. Coventry City 31 11 8 12 +1 41 13. QPR 31 10 11 10 -5 41 14. Millwall 30 10 10 10 +3 41

Similarly to last season, the top four are all gunning for the top two spots, with only seven points separating the sides.

The real drama, however, lies in the battle for positions between fifth and 14th. A mere six points separate these teams, and it feels like any of them could realistically climb the table with a strong run of form. Barring another catastrophic collapse from Sunderland, the top four spots seem virtually secured. This leaves a staggering 10 clubs vying for just two remaining Play-Off positions. The tension is palpable.

We’ll now do a team by team breakdown, looking at potential assets to target and their best fixture runs. We won’t note all games and their difficulty rating [that’s for you to decide!] – for that, head to our updated fixture ticker [free Members access] to stay up to date with the latest schedule and changes.

WBA – 47 points

Tony Mowbray finds his side two points down with a game less than last season, although they are in the driving seat as things stand in this list. Although, their story is unique. The respected Carlos Corberan left just before the turn of 2025 to Spanish giants Valencia when they paid a release clause. Following an interim period, Tony Mowbray was announed as manager on 17 January and returned to the West Midlands when he guided them to the 2007/08 Championship title [as seen in this photo!]:

The Baggies have won two of their four games under his guidance, including a 5-1 victory over Portsmouth at The Hawthorns. They have earned 14 club pick points during this period and had a busy January transfer window. Mowbray returned to the club and they signed Southampton’s Adam Armstrong (F) on a season-long loan. Armstrong has a remarkable goalscoring record in the EFL and scored on his debut in a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday. With Josh Maja (F) currently injured, Armstrong will be hoping to continue his good form when the number nine returns. Following their Double Gameweek against Blackburn Rovers (H), their remaining fixtures are:

Millwall (A), Oxford United (H), Leeds United (A), QPR (H), Burnley (A), Hull City (H), Norwich City (A), Sunderland (H), Bristol City (A), Watford (H), Coventry City (A), Derby County (H), Cardiff City (A), Luton Town (H).

The last three matches look favourable for WBA and could be the difference. As it stands, their top three scorers in Fantasy are Torbjørn Heggem (D) with 182 points, Alex Mowatt (M) with 139 points and Darnell Furlong (D) with 137 points. Of all 10 sides listed, we’re most confident in the Baggies earning one of the two remaining spots.

Blackburn Rovers – 45 points

If we were writing this last week, the outlook would be totally different. John Eustace joined Rovers last season and helped them from worrying about relegation to challenge for a top six finish. Although their form on the road has been average, they’ve won nine of 16 home games and have the fifth-best home form in the division. They’ve only scored 35 goals this season – the lowest of any side in the top 10 and have struggled to have a consistent goalscorer – Andreas Weimann (F) is the highest-scorer with six goals.

However, Rovers have suffered a blow with the news that they’ve allowed manager John Eustace to speak to Derby County. This follows the sacking of Paul Warne at Derby, and the Rams have reportedly triggered Eustace’s £500,000 release clause. It appears Eustace is likely to move to Pride Park, where Derby are currently struggling in 22nd place and fighting to avoid relegation. The move reportedly comes after Blackburn’s board failed to meet assurances requested by Eustace, leading to his departure from Ewood Park. Their remaining fixtures are following DGW27:

Plymouth (H), Swansea (A), Norwich (H), Derby (A), Stoke (A), Cardiff (H), Portsmouth (A), Middlesbrough (H), Sheffield Wednesday (H), Luton (A), Millwall (H), Sunderland (A), Watford (H), Sheffield United (A).

While they might appear manageable at first, the last three matches could prove decisive and derail their progress. This team is the hardest to predict. Interestingly, their top scorers (182, 155, and 144 points respectively) are all defensive assets: Dominic Hyam (D), Danny Batth (D), and goalkeeper Aynsley Pears (G). Ultimately, their managerial appointment will determine their Play-Off fate.

Middlesbrough – 44 points

Boro have 136 points as a club pick on Fantasy, the seventh-most in the Championship, which joins up nicely with the league position. Altohugh they’ve been on a poorer run of form lately, they are right up there battling for the spots.

Moreover, their January window was very impactful and is likely to have a huge bearing on how the rest of the season fares. With a record deal agreed with Atlanta United for Emmanuel Latte Lath (F), the club sought for reinforcements. Plymouth star Morgan Whittaker (F), Aston Villa’s Samuel Iling-Junior (F) and Sevilla’s Kelechi Iheanacho (F) join to bolster the third-most officiant offence in the division. They also strengthened between the sticks, with Bournemouth’s Mark Travers (G) joining on a season long loan. Their remaining fixtures are:

Watford (H), Bristol City (A), Stoke (A), Derby (H), Swansea (A), QPR (H), Luton (A), Oxford (H), Blackburn (A), Leeds (H), Millwall (A), Plymouth (H), Sheffield W (A), Norwich (H), Coventry (A).

Middlesbrough faces a similar situation, with some difficult matches ahead before a challenging final stretch. Currently, their top three scorers are Finn Azaz (M) – 178 points, Hayden Hackney (M) – 146 points and Nathan Borges (D) – 114 points.

If their new players gel quickly, they could become a formidable team in the coming weeks.

Norwich City – 43 points

The Canaries have two less points than this time last season but are steadily rolling. They’ve banked 127 points as a club pick, and have picked up points in 13 of 15 home games. However, their away form currently lets them down, with only four wins in 16 on the road. Nevertheless, they’ve scored 50 goals in the division – the second-most of any side, and have a lethal attack. Borja Sainz (F) has been a revelation this campaign, with 19 goal involvements in 26 matches. He should return against PNE (H) following his improper conduct which lead to a six-game ban. Equally, Josh Sargent (F) has been on fire since recovering from injury, scoring eight goals and providing five assists in 17, totalling 94 points.

However, their defence has been a major concern, conceding the second-most goals (43) among the top 10 teams and managing only five clean sheets this season. For Johannes Hoff Thorup’s squad, it’s a clear case of needing to outscore their opponents. If their potent attack can maintain its form, a top finish is definitely within reach. Here are their remaining fixtures:

Hull (A), Stoke (H), Blackburn (A), Oxford (H), Sheffield W (H), Bristol City (A), WBA (H), Plymouth (A), Sunderland (H), Burnley (A), Portsmouth (H), Millwall (A), Middlesbrough (A), Cardiff (H).

Their top three Fantasy performers are Sainz, Callum Doyle (D), and Emiliano Marcondes/Shane Duffy (D), with 169, 141, and 132 points respectively. If you’re looking for a Norwich asset, the attack is where the money will be at – Sainz, Marcondes and Sargent are our favourite shouts.

Bristol City – 42 points

It often feels like with Bristol City, they lack the ‘killer blow’ when it’s needed. Nevertheless, Liam Manning’s side are battling for the Play-Offs, and the old addage of ‘the battle for 12th with PNE’ isn’t true just yet. The Robins have picked up 130 points as a club pick, keeping eight clean sheets and scoring 38 goals, while conceding 36.

Luke McNally (D) has been a valuable asset, banking 151 clearances with five double-digit hauls to his name in 28 appearances, scoring 175 points. Equally, captain Jason Knight (M) has seven goal contributions and 34 interceptions (+68) in 31, totalling 169 points. Max Bird (M) sits in third place with 155 points. Although Anis Mehmeti (F) has scored nine goals and Nakhi Wells (F) five, it feels they lack an out-and-out striker to fire them up. In their remaining matches, they face:

Cardiff (A), Middlesbrough (H), Hull (H), Sheffield United (A), Norwich (H), Burnley (A), Watford (H), WBA (H), QPR (A), Sunderland (H), Luton (A), Leeds (A) and PNE (H).

Oh, the irony that their final game at Ashton Gate this season is against PNE! Of the matches listed so far, this is undoubtedly one of the toughest, taking on the current top four at least once. They may put up a challenge and their assets are still noteworthy, but it’s seems a mountain to climb.

Watford – 42 points

Tom Cleverely has done a terrific job since arriving at Vicarage Road, taking the Hornets from mid-table to within reach of the Play-Offs. They have the sixth-best home form in the division, although the 16th-best away form, which is a huge disparity. As a club pick, they’ve nailed 118 – keeping six clean sheets, and conceding more goals than scored.

Watford’s away form could be the deciding factor in whether they’re promoted or remain in the Championship. A lack of consistent goalscoring is also a concern. While Vakoun Bayo (F) has scored 10 goals in 29 appearances, four of those came in a single game. Among their players, Mattie Pollock (D) leads with 148 points, followed by Giorgi Chakvetadze (M) (124 points) and Edo Kayembe (M) (121 points). Here’s a look at Watford’s remaining fixtures:

Middlesbrough (A), Luton (H), Stoke (A), Millwall (H), Swansea (H), Oxford (A), Plymouth (H), Bristol City (A), Hull (H), WBA (A), Burnley (H), Portsmouth (A), Blackburn (A), Sheffield W (H).

Watford might be contenders for the Play-Offs if they had more home games remaining. However, with a challenging schedule ahead, this season might be a year too early for them to mount a serious promotion push.

Sheffield Wednesday – 42 points

The Owls are having a fantastic season since their promotion from League One last season and are on course for a successful campaign. They’ve accumulated 138 points, scoring 2+ goals 15 times (+30) and keeping seven clean sheets, despite having a minus goal difference. Away from home, they have the fifth-best record in the division, winning six of 15. However, their form at Hillsborough has been abject, winning five of 16 – the fifth-worst in the Championship.

Shea Charles (M) has proven to be a valuable asset in midfield, averaging a solid six points per game and accumulating a total of 168 points. His contributions extend beyond scoring, as he’s also tallied nine goal contributions and made an impressive 38 interceptions. Josh Windass (M) offers a more direct attacking threat from midfield, having found the net 10 times in 29 appearances. This has earned him a total of 140 points. In defence, Yan Valery (M) has been a model of consistency for the Owls. He’s rarely had a game where he hasn’t contributed points, resulting in a total of 136.

Their remaining schedule includes Swansea (A), Coventry (H), Burnley (A), Sunderland (H), Plymouth (A), Norwich (A), Sheffield United (H), Cardiff (A), Hull (H), Blackburn (A), Oxford (H), Stoke (A), Middlesbrough (H), Portsmouth (H), and Watford (A).

While some fixtures appear favourable, the upcoming stretch, particularly against Burnley and in the Steel City derby, will likely be crucial to their season’s success.

Coventry City – 41 points

Following Mark Robins’ sacking, Frank Lampard was appointed in November when they were 17th, 10 points off the Play-Off spots. Since his apointment, they’ve banked 74 of their 127 total in 14 matches. Although they’re missing Hajji Wright (F) through injury, Brandon Thomas-Asante (F) and Ellis Simms (F) are forming a strong partnership up top.

Regarding players, Jack Rudoni (M) has been excellent in the middle of th park, banking 166 points with 12 goal contributions and 19 interceptions. Despite only keeping eight clean sheets in 31, Milan van Ewijk (D) is a threat on the wing and has offered goal contributions. Elsewhere, Victor Torp (M) is in great form and has six goal contributions and 23 interceptions.

Here are the remaining matches: Sheffield Wednesday (A), Preston North End (H), Oxford (A), Stoke (H), Derby (A), Sunderland (H), Sheffield United (A), Burnley (H), Portsmouth (H), Hull (A), West Bromwich Albion (H), Plymouth (A), Luton (A), Middlesbrough (H).

While the Sunderland, Burnley, and Sheffield United stretch looks tough, the overall fixture list appears manageable. Given their current form and Lampard’s guidance, they should be well-placed for a strong finish by Gameweek 39.

QPR – 41 points

Martí Cifuentes deserves immense credit. Transforming a relegation-threatened team into near playoff contenders in just 18 months is a remarkable achievement. QPR’s inconsistent form, marked by alternating winning and losing streaks, has ultimately hampered their aspirations. While boasting the eighth-best away record in the Championship, their struggles at home (16th) have proven costly. The club has accumulated a total of 125 points.

Jimmy Dunne (D) has been a standout performer in defence, making him a popular Fantasy pick. His contributions include four goals in 30 appearances, along with six double-digit fantasy point hauls, resulting in a total of 118 points. Sam Field (M) has also impressed, accumulating 140 points through consistent interceptions. Goalkeeper Paul Nardi (G) has earned 124 points, registering 91 saves and seven clean sheets. Here’s their remaining schedule:

Their remaining fixtures present a formidable challenge: Derby (H), Portsmouth (A), Sheffield United (H), West Bromwich Albion (A), Middlesbrough (A), Leeds (H), Stoke (A), Cardiff (H), Oxford United (A), Bristol City (H), Preston North End (A), Swansea (H), Burnley (H), and Sunderland (A).

This is undoubtedly one of the toughest fixture lists remaining. Their struggles in front of goal throughout the season pose a significant obstacle to their hopes of reaching the promotion spots.

Millwall – 41 points

Finally, the Lions are vying for a promotion spot under Alex Neil, following Neil Harris’ departure in December. Since then, Neil has scored Millwall has scored 35 points of their 122 in seven matches, winning their last three games in a row. They’ve only shipped 27 goals this season – the fourth-lowest of any Championship side, although they’ve struggled for goals, only scoring 30 – the lowest of any side in the top 16.

Casper De Norre (M) is an interceptions machine, banking 54 this campaign, totalling 180 points, and is yet to miss a game. Tristan Crama (D) has scored 177, although only 30 of these have come at Millwall. Finally Japhet Tanganga (D) has 173 and is vital to their rock solid defence. Here are the remaining games for the Lions:

WBA (H), PNE (A), Derby (A), Watford (A), Leeds (A), Stoke (H), Sunderland (A), Portsmouth (H), Sheffield U (A), Middlesbrough (H), Blackburn (A), Norwich (H), Swansea (H), Burnley (A).

Their fixture list is okay, but the four away games could disrupt their momentum. A win against Plymouth (A) in Gameweek 27 on Wednesday would put them just two points behind Blackburn. Their main concern remains scoring goals. However, the continued good form of new signing Luke Cundle (M) and Aaron Connolly (F) could provide a boost. Additionally, young midfielder Raees Bangura-Williams (M), with three assists in five appearances, is proving crucial to their attack. They could be a surprise contender in the final stretch of the season.