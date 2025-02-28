Fantasy EFL: Expert Gameweek 30 team reveal

Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 30 is already underway following the Cumbria derby. To help fine-tune your teams, Sam H has kindly provided a team reveal.

THE STARTING SEVEN

This week I am opting for a 1-2-2-2 formation in the hope that both forwards can find the back of the net.

It does mean I have sacrificed one of my defensive slots, but the appeal of both attackers this week is too much to turn down, hence why I have opted for both of them.

Here is the full breakdown of my team and the reasoning for each selection.

GOALKEEPER

In between the sticks this week, I am opting for Bradford City’s number one, Sam Walker (G). He has now managed 12 clean sheets (+60) this season, with the goalkeeper securing consecutive clean sheets from Gameweek 26 to now. His side take on Salford City away before returning home to host Cheltenham Town. His ownership of just 1.4% makes him an even more appealing option as having a differential that performs well can lead to huge overall progress.

DEFENDERS

My first defensive pick is Charlton Athletic’s Macaulay Gillesphey (D). The talented defender has been pivotal at the back for the Addicks, now managing to rack up a remarkable 218 points in Fantasy EFL. His side travel to Leyton Orient before returning home to host Barnsley. The centre-back has registered 12 double-digit hauls and is a rock at the back in Nathan Jones’ side. His potential is so good that I have provided him the armband for my Double Gameweek 30 side. His average points of seven would also indicate that another double-digit haul is almost guaranteed.

AFC Wimbledon’s Ryan Johnson (D) is also a staple pick in my side. The centre-back has been in sensational form this season, managing to rack up his total to an impressive 189 points. The defender has posed an attacking threat, but it has mostly been his incredible defensive displays that have secured him such a significant sum of points. He has a remarkable 205 clearances to his name and has also managed 13 clean sheets (+65) in the 29 appearances he has made. The Dons host Bromley before hitting the road to face Morecambe. With the chance of two clean sheet returns, as well as an abundance of defensive contributions, Johnson seems to be one of the most obvious picks. Even more so, with his ownership currently at just 2%.

MIDFIELDERS

In the middle of the park, my first selection is Reading’s Lewis Wing (M). The Royals’ middle man has emerged as a great Fantasy EFL prospect, providing both attacking and defensive contributions. Wing has now managed to secure four goals (+24) and seven assists (+21), but it is his excellent defensive impact of 35 interceptions (+70) that has drastically increased his overall points tally. The talented playmaker’s ownership stands at 4.9%. First up, the Royals travel to Wigan Athletic before returning home to host Exeter City.

Alongside him, I have opted for Walsall’s Taylor Allen (M). He is another highly backed player, with his ownership currently at 8.5%. However, it is extremely hard to see the centre-back failing to register attacking or defensive points across what seems to be an incredibly appealing Double Gameweek for his side. First, they host Swindon Town in front of their home faithful, and if Allen fails to make an impact, then he has a second chance to do so when his side makes the trip to Carlisle United. The FDR implies these are two matches Walsall are expected to win, and there is a limited chance that Allen fails to provide another influential display in the middle of the park. He currently has six goals (+36), nine assists (+27) and 27 interceptions (+54) to his name.

FORWARDS

The first attacking pick for this week is AFC Wimbledon’s Matt Stevens (F). The Dons’ talisman has been nothing shy of outstanding when it comes to his goal-scoring form. He has managed to accumulate a remarkable 16 goals (+80) and three assists (+9) this season and the FDR would imply that there is a limited chance of this slowing down anytime soon. Bromley at home, before an away day at Morecambe, seems the perfect opportunity for Stevens to get back to goal-scoring form, especially after failing to find the back of the net in his last two outings.

Alongside Stevens, I am backing another one of the top League Two performers – Alassana Jatta (F) of Notts County. The Magpies forward has been excellent in front of goal in this campaign, managing to register a sizeable 15 goals (+75) and five assists (+15) in just 27 appearances. Without David McGoldrick (F), I’m less confident, but games against Fleetwood Town (A) and Barrow (H) look promising.

CLUB PICKS

My two club picks this week are Walsall and AFC Wimbledon.

The Sadlers have been in high-flying form this season, racking up 203 points as a club pick in Fantasy EFL. Although they are heavily backed [8.5%], a home tie against Swindon Town and an away tie against Carlisle United is way too appealing to go for more of a differential option. There is the potential for 20 points if they win both, whilst keeping a clean sheet and scoring 2+!

The same goes for AFC Wimbledon, who take on Bromley at home and Morecambe away in their Double Gameweek. The two ties fall heavily in favour of the Dons, and it is hard to see them dropping points in either match, especially with their unbelievable form, which sees them unbeaten in League Two since Gameweek 20. Again, there is potential for 20 points if they can continue their unbeaten run and pick up consecutive wins whilst securing clean sheets and scoring 2+ goals.