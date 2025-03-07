Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 31: Best club picks

Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 31 is set to be a barnstormer, with the entirety of the Championship and multiple sides from Leagues One and Two playing twice. In total, we’re looking forward to 59 fixtures.

Strategic team selection has been vital all season but, with only nine Gameweeks remaining, it’s more critical than ever. Meticulous planning will be the key to securing maximum points and climbing the mini-league standings

Heads up! Only TWO single Gameweeks remain. The rest of the season is packed with doubles. To help you navigate, we’ve rated the top Double Gameweek teams based on their performance this week and included a schedule of their remaining Double fixtures, empowering you to strategise effectively.

Whether you’ve been playing since Gameweek 1 or a newcomer to the game, the stage is set for a thrilling ride. So, sharpen your formation strategies, optimise your squads, and prepare for a football frenzy! Fantasy Football Scout, in partnership with the EFL, will be here to help answer any questions you may have about this mouthwatering Gameweek.

TOP CLUB PICKS

Birmingham City – Lincoln City (H), Stevenage (H)

Following a 3-1 away defeat to Bolton Wanderers, the Blues return to St. Andrew’s @ Knighthead Park. They’ll face the 11th and 12th-placed teams and boast an impressive home record, winning 14 of their 17 and remaining undefeated there. It’s a feat unmatched by any other League One side.

Leading the division by nine points, they’ve dominated at home, amassing 114 of their 224 Fantasy points. 30 goals scored, only seven conceded, plus seven maximum-point hauls. Though clean sheets are guaranteed, expect two home wins – anything less would be a major upset.

RATING: A+

Their remaining Double schedule:

GW34: Shrewsbury Town (H), Bristol Rovers (A)

GW35: Barnsley (H), Peterborough United (A)

GW37: Crawley Town (H), Burton Albion (A)

Burnley – Luton Town (H), WBA (H)

Similarly, the Clarets are the only unbeaten home side in the Championship, winning nine of their 17 Turf Moor events. They have banked 71 points in 35 games, are unbeaten in 22 matches and sit just outside the automatic promotion spots.

Despite recently conceding against Cardiff City (A), their defensive record remains astonishing. They’ve only allowed four of their ten conceded goals to occur at home, with the last one back in Gameweek 18. They host Luton Town – the Championship’s lowest scorers (32 goals total, just 12 away) – and then WBA, making it highly likely they’ll secure two wins and maintain their impressive clean sheet streak.

RATING: A+

Their remaining Double schedule:

GW35: Coventry City (A), Derby County (A)

GW37: Watford (A), Sheffield United (H)

Leeds United: Portsmouth (A), Millwall (H)

As recommended by Scout’s very own Leeds fan, Scott Worrall, the Whites have rightly been deemed a top pick.

Currently unbeaten in 17, they lead the Championship with 76 points in 35 matches. This has translated into 244 Fantasy points, the most of any side! Before the 1-1 draw against WBA, they’d won five in a row and are set to face 17th-placed Portsmouth and 12th-placed Millwall. They have the best home record in the division and the third-best when travelling.

Their fixtures aren’t exactly the easiest. Pompey have won eight of their 17 games at Fratton Park, where they pick up the majority of points. As the blockbuster Sunday fixture, does this add pressure? Although their match against Millwall is always ‘spicy’, we cannot foresee an upset, especially given the controversy surrounding Alex Neil’s side.

Scott insists on A+, while I’m going for an A, given the potential of an away draw versus a side that enjoys an upset. However, the upside of away points is appealing – they’ve not lost on the road since Gameweek 17.

RATING: A+

Their remaining Double schedule:

GW35: Luton Town (A), Middlesbrough (A)

GW37: Oxford United (A), Stoke City (H)

THE ‘A CLUB’

Sunderland: Cardiff City (H), PNE (H)

The Black Cats have won 10 of 17 games at the Stadium of Light, scoring 106 of their 205 points there – the third-best home form in the division.

They face two bottom-half sides, including the 21st-placed Cardiff, winless on the road since Gameweek 21. Sitting 12 points clear of fifth-placed Coventry City, we expect Regis Le Bris’ side to extend their gap.

The only reason why they don’t make the top bracket is because of their recent home loss against Hull City and draw when hosting Plymouth.

RATING: A

Remaining Double schedule:

GW35: WBA (A), Norwich City (A)

GW37: Bristol City (A), Blackburn (H)

THE ‘B CLUB’

Bolton Wanderers: Burton Albion (A), Bristol Rovers (A)

The Trotters look a side transformed under Steven Schumacher, helping them win three of their last four games. That run included a 0-0 away draw at Wrexham and a win over Birmingham.

They now face two sides in the bottom-four which, on paper, looks appealing. Moreover, the upside in away points is notable. In some ways, if there was a week to punt on them, this is absolutely the week for that.

However, we’re not fully convinced as Burton and Bristol Rovers have looked better in recent home weeks. A top choice but we wouldn’t be shocked if they drop points on at least one occasion.

RATING: B

Remaining double schedule:

GW34: Blackpool (A), Wigan (A)

GW35: Wigan (A), Bristol Rovers (H)

GW37: Wycombe (H), Lincoln (A)

Wrexham: Rotherham United (H), Reading (A)

The Red Dragons enter this double in decent form, being undefeated in three thanks to two wins. At SToK Cae Ras, they’re very impressive, winning 12 of their 18. Undoubtedly still in the race for automatic promotion, Wrexham are two points off Wycombe Wanderers.

They’ll be facing the 14th-placed Millers and eighth-placed Royals. While we like their Rotherham match and expect a narrow win, their trip is less ideal because Reading are unbeaten in seven and have the division’s fourth-best home form.

Wrexham have only scored 17 of their 49 goals away from home and rarely put teams to the sword. We expect 10+ points but the upside of an away win seems less likely.

RATING: B

Remaining Double schedule:

GW34: Exeter City (A), Cambridge United (A)

GW37: Bristol Rovers (H), Blackpool (A)

Coventry City: Stoke City (H), Derby County (A)

The Sky Blues enter this crucial period of the season in exceptional form, riding a wave of four consecutive victories that have solidified their position in the play-off hunt.

Upcoming fixtures present a stark contrast in fortunes, as they’re facing two sides currently languishing in the bottom five. Derby are in a dire situation, seven points adrift from safety and seemingly destined for an immediate relegation. As for Stoke, they’re grappling with inconsistent form and a struggle to find their footing, threatened by the drop.

Frank Lampard’s tenure with Coventry has a commendable 61% win ratio that provides a strong foundation for optimism. However, one potential caveat lies in their recent head-to-head records against both, which aren’t particularly favourable.

Despite these historical concerns, their momentum and form suggest they should secure at least one victory here. The away fixture at Pride Park Stadium offers the most promising opportunity, given the Rams’ current predicament.

RATING: B

Remaining Double schedule:

GW35: Burnley (H), Portsmouth (H)

GW37: WBA (H), Plymouth Argyle (A)

CONCLUSION

Although we’re fully aware that this is totally club dependent and it’s worth having a look through our updated fixture ticker [free Members access] to stay up to date with the latest schedule and its changes, we can’t look past Burnley and Leeds United.

The Clarets are formidable at home, while Leeds continue to charge towards the Championship title.



