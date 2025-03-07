Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 31 team reveal: FPL Reactions

The deadline for Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 31 is closing in. To help fine-tune your squads we have a team reveal, courtesy of our very own Louis [aka FPL Reactions].

THE STARTING SEVEN

GOALKEEPER

Sheffield United have been out of sorts from a defensive perspective but they’ve managed 18 clean sheets this season and have a home double-header. Investing in their defence could be wise, so I’ve decided on Michael Cooper (G). With a shortage of appealing defensive assets, he feels like an easy addition.

DEFENDERS

It’s a back-three as usual for me, with Macaulay Gillesphey (D) first up. Charlton have shipped the third least amount of goals in League One and he’s produced a whopping 40 points during his previous two rounds alone. A large proportion of those came from two goals scored, showing he has multiple routes to points.

Burnley have secured a mammoth 25 clean sheets in their first 35 games, making defensive investment for a Double Gameweek almost essential. Their standout option is centre-back Maxime Esteve (D).

Connor Hall (D) takes my captaincy. Port Vale’s two away matches are a fantastic opportunity for defensive action points. He’s managed a massive 42 clearances in his previous two matches alone, as well as hitting 19 points in the same period without a single clean sheet.

MIDFIELDERS

Wrexham’s Oliver Rathbone (M) may appear to be a rogue pick but his performances appear to be going unnoticed by most of the Fantasy EFL community. In excellent form, he has bagged at least seven points in each of his previous eight matches. The Red Dragons have considerably improved as a whole, giving even more reason to select him.

Throughout their previous six matches, Burnley failed to score on three occasions but they’ve also won 4-0 and 5-0. Contributing to those goals was Josh Brownhill (M), scorer in his latest couple.

FORWARD

Coventry have been fantastic under Frank Lampard, with recent form that’s hard to resist. Helping them achieve all this is the three goals and four assists in seven from Ephron Mason-Clark (F).

CLUB PICKS

I have run out of Leeds United picks, which is fine because I have other strong options to choose from this week. For some reason, I’ve only twice selected Sheffield United, so they get my backing. Two home matches ahead, with five wins in their previous six – they’re a standout for the round ahead.

I’m slightly tempted by Norwich City but will instead say Birmingham City. I’m aware that they have multiple doubles ahead, which makes the decision even harder. With this in mind, I’m not actually sure about my second team, as of yet.