Fantasy EFL Captaincy Poll: Double Gameweek 32

Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 32 sees 37 matches occur from Thursday to Wednesday, featuring all 72 sides. Moreover, Rotherham United and Wycombe Wanderers play twice.

Let’s take a look at the latest captaincy poll results. It helps provide an insight into who the community feels is the best armband candidate. Thanks to all who voted via our X account.

FANTASY EFL DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 32: CAPTAINCY POLL

% of votes in captaincy poll Hakeem Odoffin (D) 43% Richard Kone (F) 25% Joe Powell (M) 12% Joe Low (D), Reece James (D), Danny Rose (F) 6%

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 32 CAPTAINCY POLL: LEADING ASSET

The most popular shout for the armband this week was with Rotherham United’s giant Hakeem Odoffin (D). Despite his ownership standing at just 0.5%, the centre-back has managed to accumulate 192 Fantasy EFL points, averaging a healthy 5.8 points every game. He was backed by the majority of voters, totalling 43%.

His impressive clearance tally of 170 (+56) combined with a solid seven clean sheets (+35) is what has amassed his overall total, but also his four goals (+28), despite the deep defensive role. His side has two consecutive home ties, with Exeter City then Wycombe Wanderers. They provide a great balance of the defender impressing with attacking and defensive contributions.

CAPTAINCY POLL: SECOND-MOST POPULAR

The second most popular asset in this week’s captaincy poll is Richard Kone (F) of Wycombe.

Their talisman has been racking up the points thanks to his prolific goal-scoring form. His tally now stands at an impressive 152 points, with 17 goals (+85) and one assist (+3) to his name. It’s a tough Double Gameweek though, at home to high-flying Wrexham before a trip to Rotherham.

The forward averages 4.7 points per game, suggesting he could possibly secure a double-digit haul across the Double Gameweek and that is certainly doable. Especially when considering his current form of a goal (+6) and assist (+3) in two outings. However, given his recent return from injury, we wouldn’t be surprised to see some rotation.

CAPTAINCY POLL: THIRD-MOST POPULAR

Meanwhile, next in the captaincy poll is some more Wycombe via Caleb Taylor (D), on a healthy 12% of the votes. The defender has accumulated an impressive 143 points this season, averaging 5.7 per game.

When the number 37 last featured in a Double Gameweek, he brought in 13 points, which would put him well on his way to a sizeable haul if he can repeat this and you make him captain. He hasn’t blanked in seven games for the Chairboys.

CAPTAINCY POLL: THE 6% CLUB

There players also nailed 6% of votes: Cameron Humphreys (D) of Rotherham, Wycombe’s Joe Low (D) and Danny Rose (F) of Grimsby Town.

Humphreys’ 117 points, while respectable, positions him as the Millers’ fifth-highest scorer, making his inclusion here a notable surprise. He averages just four points per game, suggesting there may be better Double Gameweek options like his defensive opponent Low. The Wycombe man is their highest scorer wih 189.

Finally, Rose is one 12 goals (+60) and three assists (+9) from 36 appearances and is highly likely to extend this in Gameweek 32 when his side takes on Salford City at home. He’s netted twice in his last three appearances but doesn’t have a Double Gameweek, though we do love a differential captaincy shout here.