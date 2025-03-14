Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 32 team reveal: FPL Reactions

The deadline for Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 32 is closing in. To help fine-tune your squads we have a team reveal courtesy of our very own Louis [aka FPL Reactions].

THE STARTING SEVEN

GOALKEEPER

Three consecutive clean sheets make Charlton Athletic an appealing side to invest in at the back. For that reason, I’ve opted for Will Mannion (G) between the sticks.

DEFENDERS

I’m going with an aggressive approach this week and backing fellow Charlton name Macaulay Gillesphey (G). The centre-back has been one of the game’s most explosive assets of late – partly due to three goals (+21) in seven but it’s also being mixed with clean sheets and points for defensive actions.

Wycombe Wanderers play twice, making them a must for investment. Their most reliable defender in terms of game time is Joe Low (D). Meanwhile, Rotherham United are the other side playing twice. There are routes to going different this week, such as owning and captaining Hakeem Odoffin (D).

MIDFIELDERS

Rotherham’s Joe Powell (M) stands out in midfield for me. Although not prolific in terms of goals and assists, he’s still racked up 10 key passes and one assist in his previous four matches.

Moreover, Blackpool seem to be gaining momentum, becoming a hotspot for Fantasy EFL managers. One of their better assets is Albie Morgan (M). He’s been a consistent performer recently, hitting at least five points in 12 of his previous 15 matches.

FORWARD

With back-to-back starts, two matches ahead and a goal in his last two games, Richard Kone (F) is a shoo-in for me. The forward pool always seems to be limited in terms of options, so backing the best one that plays twice makes sense.

CLUB PICKS

As Rotherham and Wycombe both double, they are easy options to pick. More time to rack up points and the guarantee of this is too appealing.