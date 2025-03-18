0
Fantasy EFL March 18

Which Fantasy EFL players are on international duty?

Fantasy EFL managers get a short break from Championship action, as the final international break takes shape during the season. Although, in Double Gameweek 33, we still get to look forward to 19 matches, as numerous League One and the whole of League Two play.

For all those missing the Championship, here we outline all you need to know about your globe-trotting second-tier stars.

Please note: this list does not include under-21 or under-18 players on international duty.

With the break putting a hold on much beyond wound-licking and wildcard tinkering for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, it’s a good time to take stock of the other Fantasy options available and a particularly great time to try your hand at Fantasy EFL, which IS live and we’re heading into Double Gameweek 33. There are still plenty of prizes to be won.

Fantasy EFL: Triple Gameweek 21 Club Picks to target 1

CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYERS ON INTERNATIONAL DUTY

TEAMPLAYERS ON DUTY
BurnleyJames Trafford (England)
Oliver Sonne (Peru)
Hannibal (Tunisia)
Josh Cullen (Ireland)
Connor Roberts (Wales)
Manuel Benson (Angola)
Lyle Foster (South Africa)
Blackburn RoversArnor Sigurdsson (Iceland)
Balazs Toth (Hungary)
Bristol CityJason Knight, Mark Sykes, Sinclair Armstrong (Republic of Ireland)
Cardiff CityCallum O’Dowda (Republic of Ireland)
Andy Rinomhota (Zimbabwe)
Coventry CityJay Dasliva, Kai Andrews (Wales)
Brandon Thomas-Asante (Ghana)
Joel Latibeaudiere (Jamaica)
Oliver Dovin (Sweden)
Derby CountyNathaniel Mendez-Liang (Guatemala)
Ebou Adams (Gambia)
Tawanda Chirewa (Zimbabwe)
Sondre Langas (Norway)
Hull CityLiam Millar (Canada)
Kasey Palmer (Jamaica)
Luton TownAmari’i Bell (Jamaica)
Thelo Aasgaard (Norway)
Isaiah Jones (Guyana)
Leeds UnitedIlia Gruev (Bulgaria)
Junior Firpo (Dominican Republic)
Manor Solomon (Israel)
Ao Tanaka (Japan)
Daniel James, Karl Darlow, Joe Rodon (Wales)
Isaac Schmidt (Switzerland)
MillwallGeorge Saville (Northern Ireland)
MiddlesbroughMark Travers (Republic of Ireland)
Tommy Conway (Scotland)
Tom Glover (Australia)
Finn Azaz (Republic of Ireland)
Norwich CityJosh Sargent (USMNT)
Kenny McLean, Ruari McConville (Scotland)
Oxford UnitedOle Romeny, Marselino Ferdinan (Indonesia)
Mark harris (Wales)
Ciaron Brown (Northern Ireland)
PortsmouthKusini Yengi (Australia)
Mark O’Mahony (Republic of Ireland)
Terry Devlin (Northern Ireland)
Preston North EndRobbie Brady (Republic of Ireland)
Stefan Thordarson (Iceland)
Ryan Porteous (Scotland)
Plymouth ArgyleConor Hazard (Northern Ireland)
Ben Waine (New Zealand)
Nikola Katic (Bosnia & Herzegovina)
QPRKenneth Paal (Suriname)
Paul Smyth (Northern Ireland)
Jimmy Dunne (Republic of Ireland)
Yang Min-Hyeok (South Korea)
Stoke CityViktor Johansson (Sweden)
Jordan Thompson (Northern Ireland) Andre Vidigal (Angola)
Ali Al-Hamadi (Iraq)
Bae Jun-ho (South Korea)
Lewis Koumas (Wales)
Swansea CityBen Cabango, Joe Allen, Liam Cullen, Ollie Cooper (Wales)
Lawrence Vigouroux (Chile)
Eom Ji-Sung (South Korea)
Zan Vipotnik (Slovenia)
Nathan Tjoe-A-On (Indonesia)
Sheffield UnitedKieffer Moore, Adam Davies (Wales)
Hamza Choudhury (Bangladesh)
Sheffield WednesdayShea Charles, Pierce Charles (Northern Ireland)
SunderlandTrai Hume (Northern Ireland)
Chris Mepham (Wales)
Trai Hume (Northern Ireland)
WatfordGiorgi Chakvetadze (Georgia)
Ryan Porteous (Scotland)
James Abankwah, Rocco Vata (Republic of Ireland)
Egil Selvik (Norway)
Jeremy Ngakia, Edo Kayembe (DR Congo)
Vakoun Bayo (Ivory Coast)
Francisco Sierralta (Chile)
West Bromwich AlbionJason Moloumby, Mikey Johnston (Republic of Ireland)
Isaac Price (Northern Ireland)
Tobjorn Heggem (Norway)
Grady Diangana (DR Congo)

HAVE YOUR SAY!

Which players have caught your eye on their travels? Share your starting sides direct with us at #fantasyefl (x.com/FEFLOfficial) or send us your suggestions via email to fantasyefl@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

