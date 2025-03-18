Which Fantasy EFL players are on international duty?

Fantasy EFL managers get a short break from Championship action, as the final international break takes shape during the season. Although, in Double Gameweek 33, we still get to look forward to 19 matches, as numerous League One and the whole of League Two play.

For all those missing the Championship, here we outline all you need to know about your globe-trotting second-tier stars.

Please note: this list does not include under-21 or under-18 players on international duty.

With the break putting a hold on much beyond wound-licking and wildcard tinkering for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, it’s a good time to take stock of the other Fantasy options available and a particularly great time to try your hand at Fantasy EFL, which IS live and we’re heading into Double Gameweek 33. There are still plenty of prizes to be won.

CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYERS ON INTERNATIONAL DUTY

TEAM PLAYERS ON DUTY Burnley James Trafford (England)

Oliver Sonne (Peru)

Hannibal (Tunisia)

Josh Cullen (Ireland)

Connor Roberts (Wales)

Manuel Benson (Angola)

Lyle Foster (South Africa) Blackburn Rovers Arnor Sigurdsson (Iceland)

Balazs Toth (Hungary) Bristol City Jason Knight, Mark Sykes, Sinclair Armstrong (Republic of Ireland) Cardiff City Callum O’Dowda (Republic of Ireland)

Andy Rinomhota (Zimbabwe) Coventry City Jay Dasliva, Kai Andrews (Wales)

Brandon Thomas-Asante (Ghana)

Joel Latibeaudiere (Jamaica)

Oliver Dovin (Sweden) Derby County Nathaniel Mendez-Liang (Guatemala)

Ebou Adams (Gambia)

Tawanda Chirewa (Zimbabwe)

Sondre Langas (Norway) Hull City Liam Millar (Canada)

Kasey Palmer (Jamaica) Luton Town Amari’i Bell (Jamaica)

Thelo Aasgaard (Norway)

Isaiah Jones (Guyana) Leeds United Ilia Gruev (Bulgaria)

Junior Firpo (Dominican Republic)

Manor Solomon (Israel)

Ao Tanaka (Japan)

Daniel James, Karl Darlow, Joe Rodon (Wales)

Isaac Schmidt (Switzerland) Millwall George Saville (Northern Ireland) Middlesbrough Mark Travers (Republic of Ireland)

Tommy Conway (Scotland)

Tom Glover (Australia)

Finn Azaz (Republic of Ireland) Norwich City Josh Sargent (USMNT)

Kenny McLean, Ruari McConville (Scotland) Oxford United Ole Romeny, Marselino Ferdinan (Indonesia)

Mark harris (Wales)

Ciaron Brown (Northern Ireland) Portsmouth Kusini Yengi (Australia)

Mark O’Mahony (Republic of Ireland)

Terry Devlin (Northern Ireland) Preston North End Robbie Brady (Republic of Ireland)

Stefan Thordarson (Iceland)

Ryan Porteous (Scotland) Plymouth Argyle Conor Hazard (Northern Ireland)

Ben Waine (New Zealand)

Nikola Katic (Bosnia & Herzegovina) QPR Kenneth Paal (Suriname)

Paul Smyth (Northern Ireland)

Jimmy Dunne (Republic of Ireland)

Yang Min-Hyeok (South Korea) Stoke City Viktor Johansson (Sweden)

Jordan Thompson (Northern Ireland) Andre Vidigal (Angola)

Ali Al-Hamadi (Iraq)

Bae Jun-ho (South Korea)

Lewis Koumas (Wales) Swansea City Ben Cabango, Joe Allen, Liam Cullen, Ollie Cooper (Wales)

Lawrence Vigouroux (Chile)

Eom Ji-Sung (South Korea)

Zan Vipotnik (Slovenia)

Nathan Tjoe-A-On (Indonesia) Sheffield United Kieffer Moore, Adam Davies (Wales)

Hamza Choudhury (Bangladesh) Sheffield Wednesday Shea Charles, Pierce Charles (Northern Ireland) Sunderland Trai Hume (Northern Ireland)

Chris Mepham (Wales)

Trai Hume (Northern Ireland) Watford Giorgi Chakvetadze (Georgia)

Ryan Porteous (Scotland)

James Abankwah, Rocco Vata (Republic of Ireland)

Egil Selvik (Norway)

Jeremy Ngakia, Edo Kayembe (DR Congo)

Vakoun Bayo (Ivory Coast)

Francisco Sierralta (Chile) West Bromwich Albion Jason Moloumby, Mikey Johnston (Republic of Ireland)

Isaac Price (Northern Ireland)

Tobjorn Heggem (Norway)

Grady Diangana (DR Congo)

HAVE YOUR SAY!

