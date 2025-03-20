Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 33: Scout Squad

Fantasy EFL Gameweek 33 gets underway this Saturday, with four teams doubling – and plenty more blanking.

To help get you started, our experts have explained their Scout Squad selections.

Haven’t joined Fantasy EFL yet? Don’t miss out! It’s completely free to play and there are fantastic prizes up for grabs.

Our complete guide to Fantasy EFL is a good starting point. Packed with rules, points, strategy tips, transfers, and more, it’ll get you ready for action. Plus, stay tuned for fresh content that we’re creating on the official EFL site and weekly Fantasy EFL Gameweek guides.

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD

Here, our resident EFL experts – Lewis, Louis (FPL Reactions), Scott and Danny – get the chance to nominate a 12-man and four-team longlist for the upcoming Gameweek.

Our panel of experts share their Fantasy EFL Gameweek 32 Scout Squad. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each selected:

Three goalkeepers (GKs)

Three defenders (DEFs)

Three midfielders (MIDs)

Three forwards (FWDs)

Four winning teams

LEWIS P SCOTT W FPLREACTIONS DANNY G GK Ben Amos Ben Amos Ben Amos Owen Goodman GK Gabriel Breeze Gabriel Breeze Gabriel Breeze Gabriel Breeze GK Arthur Okonkwo Paul Farman Paul Farman Ben Amos DEF Connor Hall Connor Hall Connor Hall Connor Hall DEF Sam Lavelle Sam Lavelle Sam Lavelle Joe Tomlinson DEF James Bolton Terell Thomas Niall Canavan James Bolton MID Sam Foley Sam Foley Sam Foley Alex Gilbey MID Kian Spence Alex Gilbey Ben Whitfield Davis Keillor-Dunn MID Tom Naylor Dean Cambell Alex Gilbey Sam Gale FWD Jayden Stockley Lorent Tolaj Jayden Stockley Lorent Tolaj FWD Danilo Orsi Danilo Orsi Lorent Tolaj Aribim Pepple FWD Ryan Graydon Danny Rose Mathew Dennis Sam Smith CLUB Port Vale Port Vale Port Vale Port Vale CLUB Barrow Barrow MK Dons MK Dons CLUB Carlisle United Carlisle United Carlisle United Barnsley CLUB Swindon Town MK Dons Barrow AFC Wimbledon

LEWIS SAID…

Goalkeepers

Of all the doubling keepers, I feel Ben Amos (G) and Gabriel Breeze (G) are the two most likely to keep clean sheets and bank save points, particularly the latter. If I opt out, Arthur Okonkwo (G) is by far the strongest single Gameweek option.

Defenders

At the back, Connor Hall (D) seems inevitable given his top form and lack of blanks for Port Vale. Elsewhere, Sam Lavelle (D) has goal contributions this campaign and is in good form, despite Carlisle’s lack of shutouts. Finally, James Bolton (D) also has a goal threat and faces Tranmere, who have only scored 12 goals in 18 games away from home.

Midfielders

I’m not keen on any of the doubling midfielders in truth but a Barrow double-up on Sam Foley (M) and Kian Spence (M) could be a shout. The pair are in good form, although if they blank this could be a huge red arrow. Elsewhere, Tom Naylor (M) has helped Chesterfield to three wins on the spin and faces Harrogate, who have struggled away from home.

Forwards

Up top, Jayden Stockley (F) has three goal contributions in two matches since returning from injury and could be in for a feast with two home games. Alternately, Danilo Orsi (F) has two goals in six for MK Dons, but the rotation could be a dampener. As for single Gameweek assets, Jovon Makama (F) is arguably the most in-form asset of the Gameweek and could haul against Exeter (H).

Double Gameweek 33 scout squad: Club Picks

Unsurprisingly, three doublers make my picks: Port Vale, Barrow and Carlisle United. If I look elsewhere, Swindon Town are unbeaten in five and should beat Accrington (H).

SCOTT SAID…

Goalkeepers

Ben Amos (G), Gabriel Breeze (G) and Paul Farman (G) are the top doubling keepers this week. Amos, for me, stands out with really good fixtures. He’s also playing for the best doubling team statistically. Breeze and Farman are good options too; they’re solid choices if you prefer to use your Port Vale options outfield instead.

Defenders

In defence, I’ve gone for a Carlisle double-up of Terell Thomas (D) and Sam Lavelle (D), with my final defender being Connor Hall (D). Both Thomas and Lavelle are in for the same reason: I like Carlisle’s fixtures, and they’re also really good for clearances, which looks like guaranteed points. Hall, like most people, will be my captain this week. He averages the most points of any player with a double, and he’s been a consistent scorer all year.

Midfielders

My midfield consists of a Barrow double-up with Sam Foley (M) and Dean Campbell (M), along with Alex Gilbey (M) of MK Dons. Foley has been in great form lately, collecting 34 points in his last three games. Campbell is back for Barrow now and averages five points per game. He also has 39 interceptions in 26 appearances, which I like. Gilbey has been consistently scoring for the Dons this season, with 10 goals already. If you want to move away from the Barrow midfield, I’d go for him.

Forwards

My forwards this week are: Lorent Tolaj (F), Danilo Orsi (F) and Danny Rose (F). Tolaj makes the cut due to his fixtures and minutes. He also has 15 goals/assists in 27 appearances for Port Vale this season. Orsi is a risk that could be effective – he has eight goals and three assists in 2024/25. Finally, Rose has 12 goals and three assists for the season, and he plays Newport at home, who’ve only kept one clean sheet in their last six games.

Double Gameweek 33 scout squad: Club Picks

Port Vale, Carlisle, MK Dons, and Barrow all make the cut. Admittedly, this is a boring selection, but the upside of the doublers is too good to ignore. In my opinion, Port Vale are the top pick due to them being the strongest team with the best fixtures. They’re followed by MK Dons, because of the upside of the away game and the feeling that the squad has to click soon. Then, Carlisle for the fixtures, followed by Barrow, in that order.

FPLREACTIONS SAID…

Goalkeepers

Port Vale face two poor sides at home which makes them the standout team from a defensive perspective this week. With that in mind, Ben Amos (G) could be a great pick. Carlisle’s Gabriel Breeze (G) and Barrow’s Paul Farman (G) could also have potential.

Defenders

In defence, Port Vale’s Connor Hall (D) is arguably essential this week, especially when taking into account his ability to rack up additional points via defensive actions. Carlisle’s Sam Lavelle (D) could be a smart move. As well as having two home matches, he has also been notching up double digits for clearances recently. Another good pick could be Barrow captain Niall Canavan (D).

Midfielders

In midfield, the Barrow boys take over, with both out-of-position Sam Foley (M) gaining from interceptions from defence and Ben Whitfield (M) playing in the front three. I would also throw in MK Dons penalty taker Alex Gilbey (M), who has been poor recently but should be among the goals if his side score.

Forwards

Port Vale strikers dominate in the forward line, with both Jayden Stockley (F) and Lorent Tolaj (F) in great form recently. Both have two home matches against much weaker opposition. Carlisle’s two home games make them a good place to invest. Mathew Dennis (F) goes into the double after netting in his previous game.

Double Gameweek 33 scout squad: Club Picks

Port Vale should be a shoo-in as a team selection. MK Dons could be a high-ceiling pick if they correct their recent poor form. Two away matches mean that if successful, the Dons could outscore every other team playing this week. I would also back the other two doublers, Carlisle and Barrow, simply on the basis they play twice.

DANNY SAID…

Goalkeepers

Owen Goodman (G) enjoys a decent home fixture against Barrow and looks like a solid pick as he’s kept 18 clean sheets this season. I could also take a gamble on Gabriel Breeze (G) with two games despite Carlisle struggling. Finally, Ben Amos (G) has a great double and has a very high percentage of keeping one if not two clean sheets this week.

Defenders

Connor Hall (D) will be in my team this week and most probably be captain of the side. Joe Tomlinson (D) took the last penalty for MK Dons, which is always a bonus. James Bolton (D) has a home game against struggling Tranmere, so I think he could keep a clean sheet and bank more clearances, which he seems to love doing.

Midfielders

Alex Gilbey (M) contests two fixtures this week and I’m backing him to get back to where he was after a dip in form. Davis Keillor-Dunn (M) plays a struggling Cambridge side at home, which is a perfect fixture to attack. Sam Gale (M), aka Mr Consistent, is also an option – interceptions have been his main strength.

Forwards

Lorent Tolaj (F) could well be my striker this week as he has two games against two lower-league teams, as well as eight goals to his name. Aribim Pepple (F) has five goals in 12 games for Chesterfield and is bang in form. Sam Smith (F) is looking strong for the Red Dragons and could fancy his chances at home.

Double Gameweek 33 scout squad: Club Picks

Port Vale are the standout, with a good chance of winning both fixtures. Although MK Dons have been struggling, I still think they can pull two results out. Barnsley are a good option too this week as they play Cambridge at home, who are languishing down in the relegation zone. AFC Wimbledon are at home to Barrow, whose form away isn’t great, thus completing my Double Gameweek 33: Scout Squad.



