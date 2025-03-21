Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 33 team reveal: FPL Reactions

The deadline for Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 33 is closing in. To help fine-tune your squads we have a team reveal courtesy of our very own Louis [aka FPL Reactions].

THE STARTING SEVEN

GOALKEEPER

Gabriel Breeze (G) hasn’t just got a cool name, the Carlisle man has also got two home fixtures. Fighting for survival, and fully expecting save points, maybe even a clean sheet, Breeze breezes into my starting seven.

DEFENDERS

Port Vale are another side with two home matches, which makes them hugely appealing this week. Their standout asset, and arguably the best option in the game heading into the new round is Connor Hall (D). As well as clean sheet potential, Hall has a huge knack for scooping up additional points via defensive actions, so takes my captaincy armband. Joining him and another player who has both two home matches and an ability to produce extra points from clearances and tackles is Carlisle’s Sam Lavelle (D).

Completing the backline, and a player who will largely go under the radar due to fixture difficulty is Niall Canavan (D) of Barrow. No one will touch the Barrow defence, which means Canavan could be a great differential.

MIDFIELDERS

I’m going hugely differential this week in midfield. Gaining rank during these types of Double Gameweeks is tough, but I think a midfield MK Dons duo, if successful, could propel me up the ranks.

With that in mind, I’m backing both penalty taker Alex Gilbey (M) and Daniel Crowley (M). The former has proven he can be one of his side’s most dangerous attackers, whilst the latter, I’m hoping can recapture some of his explosive previous form from Notts County.

FORWARD

Forwards are tough to call this week, so I’m opting for doubler Jayden Stockley (F). The Port Vale frontman is his side’s most in-form attacker – with four goals and four assists in his previous eight matches. He also has two great home matches to continue his good form.

CLUB PICKS

Port Vale are the standout team pick in my opinion this week, so they feel like a shoo-in. It could be a tough call between Carlisle and the Dons. Carlisle sit rock bottom of the league but have two home fixtures, whilst MK Dons have two away matches and quality players who are just under-performing. Currently, I side with MK Dons, because I think they win at least one of their matches, and as we know, away wins are worth more than home wins.