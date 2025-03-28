Fantasy EFL Captaincy Poll: Double Gameweek 34

Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 34 kicked off on Thursday, and we get to look forward to 59 more matches, including League One and League Two.

Let’s take a look at the latest captaincy poll results. It helps provide an insight into who the community feels is the best armband candidate. Thanks to all who voted via our X account.

FANTASY EFL DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 34: CAPTAINCY POLL

% of votes in captaincy poll Mickey Demetriou (D) 14% Macauley Gillesphey (D), Anthony O’Connor (D), Eoghan O’Connell (D) 9% Richard Kone (F), Christoph Klarer (F) 7%

Double Gameweek 34 Captaincy Poll: Leading Asset

Coming as no surprise, Crewe Alexandra’s captain, Mickey Demetriou (D), returned to action in Gameweek 33 and leads our captaincy poll with 14%.

The centre-back was back with a bang, nailing 10 points for defensive contributions, although got booked (-1), helping his side to a 0-0 draw at Notts County (A). He’s made 34 tackles, 289 tackles, and 52 blocks in 29 games, and has 11 double-digit hauls to his name. The Railwaymen face Port Vale (H) and Grimsby Town (H), two sides who have been decent on the road. This should aid the number five in making defensive returns. It’s Demetriou – what more needs to be said?

Double Gameweek 34 Captaincy Poll: 9% club

Three assets are currently tied with 9% – Charlton Athletic’s Macauley Gillesphey (D), Harrogate’s Anthony O’Connor (D) and Eoghan O’Connell (D).

Gillesphey is the current-highest scorer on the game with 281 points, averaging 7.6. He’s owned by 7.2%, and hasn’t blanked since Gameweek 11. He’s also a contributions magnet, and has four goals (+28) and three assists (+9) to his name. With Huddersfield Town (H) and Mansfield Town (A), we’re confident in the number five returning.

Moreover, the same goes for O’Connor, who is currently leading the clearances table with 411 – remarkable! He’s banked 28 points in his previous three games, and takes on Gillingham and Tranmere up next – two sides in the bottom six. Although their attacks aren’t potent, we’d be shocked if the centre-back doesn’t bag 10+ points.

Finally, O’Connell is without doubt the most in-form of the three listed, with five double-digit hauls in his previous six games. He’s an all-round contributor for the Red Dragons and has two assists to his name. Phil Parkinson’s side face off against Exeter City (A) and Cambridge United (A), two matches which they’re expected to win. However, of the fixtures above, these are the least appealing, given Wrexham’s mixed results on the road.

Double Gameweek 34 Captaincy Poll: 7% club

Two other players stood out on the list and received 7% of the votes: Wycombe’s Richard Kone (F) and Birmingham’s Christoph Klarer (D).

Wycombe’s talisman is the leading scorer in the EFL, with 18 goals (+90) and two assists in 33 for the Chairboys. He also bagged 11 points last time out in their 2-3 win at Rotherham, and hasn’t blanked in his last three matches. However, he did miss Gameweek 32 against Wrexham, so be wary of rotation/fitness. Nonetheless, a good shout given the fixtures: Lincoln (H) and Shrewsbury (H).

Elsewhere, Klarer has bagged 223 points in 34 and hasn’t blanked since Gameweek 16. He’s helped the League One leaders to sit top of the table, keeping 16 clean sheets (+70) in that time. He also has three assists, and is seemingly nailed for minutes in Chris Davies’ side. As their leading scorer, giving him the armband makes sense. Moreover, fixtures against Shrewsbury and Bristol Rovers – two sides in the bottom six – aid this.