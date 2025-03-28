Fantasy EFL: Double Gameweek 34 Scout Picks

Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 34 got underway on Thursday night, as Leyton Orient defeated Stevenage 1-0, thanks to a goal from Charlie Kelman (F).

All League One and League Two sides feature twice this Gameweek, and we have 59 more matches to look forward to!

With huge prizes up for grabs and no Fantasy Premier League (FPL) to play, there’s never been a better time to start playing Fantasy EFL. Here’s everything you need to know about the Fantasy game.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 34 SCOUT PICKS

Goalkeeper

Wrexham’s Arthur Okonkwo (G) is the man backed for the number one position. He has racked up a highly impressive 146 points whilst featuring in between the sticks this season – accumulating 14 clean sheets (+70) in his 25 appearances. His side face consecutive away ties, but with the Red Dragons managing two wins and two clean sheets in their last two outings, they will be full of confidence heading into their Double Gameweek. 16th-placed Exeter City and 23rd-placed Cambridge United await.

Defenders

Crewe Alexandra’s Mickey Demetriou (D) is the first of the defensive picks. The Fantasy EFL hero made his return in Gameweek 33 and was back with a bang straight away, securing his backers 10 points. Additionally, the Railwaymen are unbeaten in their last three matches, which makes him an even more appealing pick for his side’s Double Gameweek. Up first, Crewe take on Port Vale, followed by Grimsby Town in two consecutive home ties. Averaging eight points and once the top scorer on the game, it was never in doubt that he’d be back in our team.

Alongside him at the back, Anthony O’Connor (D) of Harrogate Town was the second most popular pick amongst the scouts. He has managed an incredible 264 points in Fantasy EFL, and the FDR suggests he could be a great asset for the upcoming Double Gameweek. Up first his side host Gillingham, before Tranmere Rovers make the trip to the Exercise Stadium. The centre-back has secured a staggering 28 points in his last three outings, and has made a remarkable 411 clearances (+137) – nearly 100 more than anyone else.

Midfielders

The Seasiders’ middle man, Albie Morgan (M), has managed a remarkable 197 points so far in Fantasy EFL, with the majority coming from his outstanding interception rate. He has managed 41 (+82) this season, as well as four goals (+24) and seven assists (+21). Backing a player that is consistently securing interception points, especially for a Double Gameweek, is a great strategy to maximise and secure points. Furthermore, his ownership stands at just 1.2%, so he could prove to be a very solid differential asset. He’s without a blank in seven matches.

Alongside Morgan, the second middleman provides the opposing benefits. Kwame Poku (M) of Peterborough United has racked up an excellent ten goals (+60) and six assists (+18) and offers attacking threat in the middle of the park. His side takes on Reading and Crawley Town in two consecutive away ties for Double Gameweek 34, and his average of 6.9 points per game makes him a captivating option. He provided his first attacking return (+3) since coming back from injury [31] last time out, and should be set to feature on the wing in both games.

Forwards

Birmingham City’s Jay Stansfield (F) has been a joy to watch this season and has certainly been worth the money. The Englishman has bagged 16 goals (+80) and three assists (+9) in just 27 appearances since joining from Fulham. His side hosts Shrewsbury Town before hitting the road to take on Bristol Rovers away. Although there is some concern around his fitness, Alfie May (F) could be an easy swap depending on the update from Chris Davies. If the number 28 starts, we’re confident he returns.

Completing the VII, Wycombe Wanderers talisman Richard Kone (F) faces Lincoln City and Shrewsbury Town in consecutive home ties. Moreover, the striker secured his backers a very solid 11 points in his last outing, which should breed confidence for the forward heading into the double. Kone has an unbelievable 18 goals (+90) and two assists (+6) to his name, the most in the EFL. With ownership currently at 4.1%, he should be considered a top pick for Double Gameweek 34.

Club Picks

Birmingham City are the first of the club picks, coming as no surprise. They’re on course to secure the League One title in style, and against two sides in the bottom six in poor form, we’re expecting comfortable victories.

Wycombe Wanderers, boasting the third-best home record in League One, have a prime opportunity to close the gap on Wrexham with consecutive home matches against Lincoln City and Shrewsbury Town. Averaging six points, with 221 total – the fifth-most in the game, we’re confident in consecutive home wins for the Chairboys.

A maximum of 38 points could be up for grabs if these sides both haul.