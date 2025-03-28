Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 34: Top Weekend Picks

Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 34 has now seen four matches take place across the three divisions, and yet we still get 56 more games to look forward to!

If you are seeking some further inspiration, this is the piece for you. Here, we go through the Fantasy EFL Gameweek 34 top picks for Saturday and Sunday, determining who you should be targeting.

Please note: All of these players mentioned DID NOT make the Scout Picks article but were honourable mentions.

Don’t forget, you can make changes to your Fantasy EFL team, including player/club picks and captaincy right up until kick-off.

TOP PICKS – GOALKEEPER

Michael Cooper (G) – Sheffield United vs Preston North End (H), Bristol City (H)

Birmingham City’s Ryan Allsop (G) could be the man to target. The Blues number one has been very impressive in this campaign. He has now managed 17 clean sheets (+75) and made a significant 47 saves during his time in between the sticks. A chance of at least one clean sheet return and several save contributions could put the Englishman well on his way to a double-digit haul.

TOP PICKS – DEFENDERS

Oliver Casey (D) – Blackpool Vs Bolton Wanderers (H), Reading (H)

The Seasiders centre-back has been outstanding, particularly in recent weeks, racking up an abundance of defensive contributions, which has led to his overall tally of a sizeable 251 points. His side faces two consecutive home ties, which could see him add to his two goals (+14), 68 tackles, 308 clearances and 40 blocks.

Sam Stubbs (D) – Cheltenham Town Vs Tranmere Rovers (A), Morecambe (A)

The centre-back has proven his value in Fantasy EFL with some excellent displays, contributing to his overall tally, which now stands at an incredible 227 points, despite his ownership standing at just 0.7%. His side takes on Tranmere Rovers and Morecambe in consecutive away ties, who both sit in the bottom-six. He’s without a blank since Gameweek 10.

TOP PICKS – MIDFIELDERS

Luke Molyneux (M) – Doncaster Rovers Vs Carlisle United (H), Walsall (H)

Donny’s number seven has been great in recent weeks, without a blank in four, with attacking returns in all of those. He’s got 12 goals (+72) and 10 assists in 36, and has two ideal home games in store. The Cumbrians are 23rd in the table, while Walsall are in dismal form despite being top. A haul could be on the cards for the winger.

Jack Payne (M) – Colchester United Vs Grimsby Town (H), Gillingham (A)

Colchester’s number 10 has seven goals and 14 assists, and is one of the most productive offensive players across the EFL. The U’s face the Mariners and the Gills – both of which are green on the FDR. He also hasn’t blanked since Gameweek 22, and has two goal contributions in his previous two.

TOP PICKS – FORWARDS

Malik Mothersille (F) – Peterborough United Vs Reading (A), Crawley Town (A)

The Posh’s number seven has four goal contributions (+18) in his previous five matches, taking his season total to 11 goals (+55) and seven assists in 37. With only 0.9% ownership too, he could be a top differential.

Michael Cheek (F) – Bromley Vs Salford City (H), Newport County (A)

Bromley’s number nine has been electric since earning promotion last season, bagging 17 goals and providing six assists in 37 for the Ravens. They take on the Ammies and the Exiles, who he has already scored against in both reverse fixtures.