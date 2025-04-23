Fantasy EFL Triple Gameweek 38: Scout Squad

Fantasy EFL Triple Gameweek 38 gets underway on Thursday night in Stevenage, where six of the 72 EFL sides play twice, alongside Birmingham City, who have a Triple Gameweek.

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD

Here, our resident EFL experts – Lewis, Louis (FPL Reactions), back from holiday Scott and Danny – get the chance to nominate a 12-man and four-team longlist for the upcoming Gameweek.

Our panel of experts share their Fantasy EFL Gameweek 37 Scout Squad. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each selected:

Three goalkeepers (GKs)

Three defenders (DEFs)

Three midfielders (MIDs)

Three forwards (FWDs)

Four winning teams

LEWIS P SCOTT W FPLREACTIONS DANNY G GK Ryan Allsop Ryan Allsop Ryan Allsop Ryan Allsop Sam Tickle Sam Tickle Sam Tickle Sam Tickle Max Crocombe Max Crocombe Max Crocombe Max Crocombe DEF Christoph Klarer Christoph Klarer Christoph Klarer Christoph Klarer Ryan Sweeney Ryan Sweeney Carl Piergianni Ryan Sweeney James Carragher Oliver Casey Oliver Casey Oliver Casey MID Tomoki Iwata Albie Morgan Albie Morgan Kwame Poku Kwame Poku Kwame Poku Kwame Poku Albie Morgan Albie Morgan Kieran Dowell Daniel Kemp Sonny Carey FWD Jay Stansfield Jay Stansfield Jay Stansfield Jay Stansfield Ashley Fletcher Malik Mothersille Malik Mothersille Rumarn Burrell Rumarn Burrell Rumarn Burrell Rumarn Burrell Malik Mothersille CLUB Birmingham City Birmingham City Birmingham City Birmingham City Wigan Athletic Burton Albion Burton Albion Peterborough United Burton Albion Peterborough United Peterborough United Burton Albion Blackpool Blackpool Wigan Athletic Blackpool

LEWIS SAID…

Goalkeepers

In goal, Ryan Allsop (G), Sam Tickle (G) and Max Crocombe (G) are the standout doublers. I’m not expecting many shutouts between them, but they are most likely to bank save points and returns.

Defenders

In defence, Christoph Klarer (D) feels near-nailed for Birmingham. Elsewhere, Ryan Sweeney (D) is an all-round contributor, while James Carragher (D) is in fantastic form.

Midfielders

In midfield, Tomoki Iwata (M) has popped up with multiple goal contributions and should play at least two matches for the Blues. Elsewhere, Kwame Poku (M) is the most explosive doubler, while Albie Morgan (M) averages 6.7 points.

Forwards

Up top, Jay Stansfield (F) is the obvious pick, but rotation is still a concern. If I opt out, Ashley Fletcher (F) has 20 goal contributions in 39, while Rumarn Buerll (F) has two enticing home matches in store.

Triple Gameweek 38 Scout Squad: Club picks

As for club picks, I’ve saved my final Birmingham slot for this week. The final debate remains: Wigan, Burton and Blackpool are all in my thinking.

SCOTT SAID…

Goalkeepers

Ryan Allsop (G) is the standout choice, playing in the Birmingham defence and having a triple. Two other solid options are Sam Tickle (G) and Max Crocombe (G) – both are decent defensively and have good fixtures.

Defenders

Christoph Klarer (D) is the most nailed-on Birmingham defender, so he makes the cut. Oliver Casey (D) is brilliant for clearances, and with their fixtures, I expect a lot of those from him. Ryan Sweeney (D) has two nice fixtures, including a great one against Cambridge.

Midfielders

Even though Kwame Poku (M) blanked last Gameweek, he should still be in your team due to his fixtures and upside. While the fixtures aren’t amazing, Albie Morgan (M) is still a good pick for interceptions. Kieran Dowell (M) is the standout midfield pick from Birmingham, thanks to his average points per game.

Forwards

Jay Stansfield (F) is the most nailed-on Birmingham attacker and is on penalties. Rumarn Burrell (F), with Burton’s nice double and his consistent scoring all season, looks like a strong pick. Lastly, Malik Mothersille (F) has great upside and also benefits from a good double.

Triple Gameweek 38 Scout Squad: Club picks

Birmingham are obviously the best team in the league. Burton have a strong double with two home fixtures. Peterborough also have a nice double, especially considering Bolton’s recent poor run. Finally, while Blackpool’s fixtures aren’t amazing, their form has been pretty good, winning three of their last six. Personally, I’d rank them at the bottom of the four teams.

FPL REACTIONS SAID…

Goalkeepers

Three matches make Birmingham’s Ryan Allsop (G) the standout keeper this week. I also think Wigan’s Sam Tickle (G) and Burton’s Max Crocombe (G) could do well with two matches. They may not keep two clean sheets, but they could well rack up save points.

Defenders

In defence, Christoph Klarer (D) of Birmingham looks like a shoo-in for many. Three chances at clean sheets and defensive points appear too good to ignore. Blackpool’s Oliver Casey (D) has really impressed me this season and continues to produce a huge amount of clearances. Stevenage’s clearance maestro Carl Piergianni (D) could also haul. Tough clashes against Birmingham and Rotherham should play into his hands.

Midfielders

Midfielders are less than convincing this week, but one player who can produce points from multiple avenues is Blackpool’s Albie Morgan (M). Peterborough have two home matches, and considering their impressive scoring form overall this season, Kwame Poku (M), one of their most effective attackers, should have huge potential this week. I’ll also add in Stevenage’s Daniel Kemp (M), who continues to play in a number 10 role.

Forwards

Birmingham’s Jay Stansfield (F) should at least start two of his three games, which makes him essential for me personally. Peterborough penalty taker Malik Mothersille (F) has proven to be one of their best attackers alongside Poku, so don’t be surprised to see him among the goals this week. I also think Burton score goals in the round ahead, which leads me to believe main man up front, Rumarn Burrell (F), could do well.

Triple Gameweek 38 Scout Squad: Club picks

In terms of team picks, Birmingham are the obvious pick. However, Burton’s need for results to stay out of the relegation zone could mean they have the motivation to do well. Two home matches for Peterborough and plenty of firepower could suggest they have success this week. I’m less convinced about Wigan as they face Blackpool and Burton, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they won one and drew one.

DANNY SAID…

Goalkeepers

Ryan Allsop (G) could potentially bank three clean sheets if he starts. Sam Tickle (G) has kept 18 clean sheets this season, and with the double, I think he is a great option too. Max Crocombe (G) has home advantage in both games, so could potentially keep two shutouts.

Defenders

Christoph Klarer (D) has played in every game this season, so I’m backing him to start all three. Ryan Sweeney (D) has contributed all season and is a standout. Lastly, Oliver Casey (D) is also a points magnet and the two matches look appealing.

Midfielders

Kwame Poku (M) will be in most sides this week; he has the ability to score or assist in any game. Albie Morgan (M) has been a bit out of form of late, but I think he can turn that around this week with two games. Sonny Carey (M) could be a great differential if he recovers from his little injury setback from last week. He is on penalties and has been in great form for Blackpool this season.

Forwards

Jay Stansfield (F) will be in a lot of teams this week and has been a big part of Birmingham’s promotion this year with 19 goals and two assists – I think he will start two of the three games. Rumarn Burrell (F) has impressed me recently, I suspect he will return and add to his 10 goals this season. Finally, Malik Mothersille (F) is a player I’ve always had my eye on this season: he has 11 goals, nine assists and is also on penalties.

Triple Gameweek 38 Scout Squad: Club picks

Birmingham will be a lock for me this week with three games to take advantage of. Peterborough have two matches and I think they can win both against an opposition that concedes goals. Burton are fighting to stay in the division, so the motivation for them is right there. Blackpool are my final team in consideration.



