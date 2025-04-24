Fantasy EFL captaincy poll: Triple Gameweek 38

Fantasy EFL Triple Gameweek 38 has 40 matches in store, as managers look forward to the second Triple Gameweek of the season.

Let’s take a look at the latest captaincy poll results. It helps provide an insight into who the community feels is the best armband candidate. Thanks to all who voted via our X account.

Spoiler alert: only Triple Gameweek players made the list. Surprised? Us neither.

FANTASY EFL TRIPLE GAMEWEEK 38: CAPTAINCY POLL

% of votes in the poll Christoph Klarer (D) 52% Jay Stansfield (F) 16% Alfie May (F) 12% Ryan Allsop (G) 8% Willum Willumsson (M), Tomoki Iwata (M), Kieran Dowell (M) 4%

TRIPLE GAMEWEEK 38 – LEADING ASSET

Christoph Klarer (D) is the clear leader of the poll, with the Austrian on 52% of votes.

His unwavering consistency is a major factor: the centre-back has started 40 matches, missing out only twice. Averaging 6.4 points, he leads all Blues assets with 256 total points. Contributing to 18 clean sheets in 40 games (+90 points), he’s also registered 72 tackles, 18 blocks, and 221 clearances.

With three upcoming fixtures and a strong average, captaining him is logical. He’s earned 15 points in the last three outings, and with their formidable home defence – just 11 goals conceded in 22 games – at least one, if not two, clean sheets are anticipated. Defensive and offensive points should come.

TRIPLE GAMEWEEK 38 – SECOND-MOST POPULAR

Banking 16% of the votes, League One’s record signing Jay Stansfield (F) is the second-most popular asset.

Boasting an impressive 19 goals (+95) and three assists (+9) for a total of 170 points (averaging 5.2) across 33 games, he is a significant attacking force. Recent form includes three goals in his last five outings, putting him in the Golden Boot race.

A regular starter in 29 of 33 matches, he’s been benched just once in the last 10. While Stevenage present a tough defensive challenge, Mansfield have conceded the fifth-most goals in the division and Blackpool offer plenty of goal potential.

With three upcoming opportunities, Stansfield is highly likely to start at least twice and stands out as Chris Davies’ most nailed-on attacker. Currently backed by 5.4% of managers, watch his ownership increase before Thursday’s deadline.

TRIPLE GAMEWEEK 38 – THIRD-MOST POPULAR

Perhaps the most unexpected name among captaincy contenders, Alfie May (F) has garnered the backing of a significant 12% of managers.

The number nine has proven to be a sensational addition, delivering 15 goals and 10 assists – 183 points – in 41 appearances. His explosive nature is backed by five double-digit returns, most notably a 27-pointer in 35 involving five goal contributions.

Although his starting record – 25 of 41, and only three of the last 10 – is a point of caution, his talent suggests he could be unleashed against vulnerable defences. With the Blues aiming for EFL records, expect the talisman to feature in the starting lineup at least once.

However, managers should be mindful that his minutes will be managed and are not guaranteed.

TRIPLE GAMEWEEK 38 – FOURTH-MOST POPULAR

Another player who is seemingly nailed for minutes, Ryan Allsop (G) has been backed by 8% of voters.

He boasts an impressive record of 18 shutouts in 34 matches, accompanied by 58 saves and a total of 175 points, averaging 5.1. Only one match has been missed following his eight-game benching at the start of the season.

Despite the consistent playing time ever since, his potential for explosive point hauls seems limited, making him less exciting. He’s only registered one double-digit score, which included a notable assist; otherwise, returns have been minimal. Unless you anticipate three shutouts, equating to 42 points at a minimum, his captaincy appears risky given their recent defensive struggles.

As a safe, consistent pick for maintaining your current ranking, Allsop could be a viable choice. But if you’re aiming to climb the ranks and need high-ceiling players, selecting him feels counterproductive.

TRIPLE GAMEWEEK 38 – THE 4% CLUB

Additionally, Willum Willumsson (M), Tomoki Iwata (M), and Kieran Dowell (M) each garnered multiple votes, securing 4% of the total.

Willumsson has been a consistent starter, featuring in 33 of 37 matches, beginning four of the last five games. His contributions include five goals (+30 points) and five assists, along with 13 interceptions (+26 points).

Although he scored six points in his most recent match, his previous attacking return before that was in Gameweek 22. A likely starter for two of the next three games, his involvement in attacking plays isn’t consistent enough.

Meanwhile, Iwata has been a consistent presence, starting all 36 games and missing just two. In that time, he’s accumulated 162 points through five goals, two assists, and an impressive 28 interceptions. Known for his occasional spectacular long-range goals, his last attacking return was back in Gameweek 31, with an 11-point haul in Gameweek 37. The minutes are certainly secure, but his attacking potential is generally limited.

Finally, Kieran Dowell (M) has been a standout performer since his January loan move from Rangers. The midfielder has started 14 of 15, contributing significantly with four goals and five assists. His all-round game is further highlighted by five interceptions, amassing a total of 88 points.

Notably, he delivered two goal contributions in his last match and is currently enjoying a rich vein of form. He’s avoided a blank in his last seven outings.

With a mere 0.2% ownership, Dowell presents a compelling differential option for Davies’ team and appears to be the strongest pick among the players mentioned. Yet the potential for rotation remains a concern. If chasing rank, he’s a great shout.