Fantasy EFL Triple Gameweek 38 team reveal: FPL Reactions

The deadline for Fantasy EFL Triple Gameweek 38 is just a few hours away. To help fine-tune your teams, our very own Louis (aka FPL Reactions) is here with a team reveal.

THE STARTING SEVEN

GOALKEEPER

Three consecutive clean sheets in their previous three matches make Wigan a very appealing backline to invest in. I’m not super keen on their defenders, so backing Sam Tickle (G) could be wise. In my opinion, he’s keeping at least one shut-out.

DEFENDERS

Blackpool haven’t been as defensively sound as I would have liked them to be, entering this double. But Oliver Casey (D) makes up for that with his excellent ability to rake in points from defensive actions. If the team does recapture some form, then Casey has haul potential.

Three matches make some Birmingham investment absolutely crucial, regardless of their League One title already being wrapped up. Finding someone who’ll start all three will be tough, but I think Christoph Klarer (D) is most likely. He will also be my captain.

Completing my defence is Carl Piergianni (D). The centre-back is close to breaking Fantasy EFL’s 300-point barrier due to his clearance-producing ability, where tough matches against Birmingham and Rotherham could extend his total.

MIDFIELDERS

I expect the midfield template to be rock solid this week, and to be honest, there aren’t many appealing options outside of Peterborough’s Kwame Poku (M) and Blackpool’s Albie Morgan (M).

The former plays for one of League One’s highest scoring sides, while the latter has multiple routes to points via goals, assists and key passes. Going without either could spell trouble if they haul.

FORWARD

In a double, I wouldn’t usually back Jay Stansfield (F) because he’s a rotation risk. However, in a Triple Gameweek, there’s a good chance he starts a couple of matches. I was tempted by a double-up on Birmingham’s backline but I think they could score plenty of goals.

CLUB PICKS

Stupidly, I’ve used up all of my Birmingham team picks, which means I have to back two others while hoping the Blues lose a couple.

That means I’m going for Peterborough because they score lots of goals and play both games at home, versus out-of-sorts opposition. I think Wigan could win at least one of their matches, too, though deciding whether to pick them or Burton could go down to the wire.