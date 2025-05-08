Fantasy EFL play-offs: Championship predicted line-ups

The Fantasy EFL play-offs kick off on Thursday night at Ashton Gate Stadium, as a Championship blockbuster takes place both then and on Friday. Here are the predicted line-ups for such first-leg fixtures.

Keep in mind that, unlike some other Fantasy games, your selections can be adjusted right up to the deadline, making these predictions really useful for fine-tuning your player choices and captaincy decisions. Here are the fixtures ahead:

If you’ve missed any news, check out our play-off overview article here.

BRISTOL CITY

Liam Manning’s side drew 2-2 at home to Preston North End in Gameweek 39 and made three changes following their 4-0 loss against Leeds United.

Joe Williams (M), Yu Hirakawa (F) and Scott Twine (M) came in, with Haydon Roberts (D), Marcus McGuane (M) and George Earthy (M) making way.

3-4-3

SHEFFIELD UNITED

The Blades were guaranteed third place regardless of other results. Therefore, Chris Wilder made seven changes to his lineup for the 1-1 home draw with Blackburn Rovers (H).

Adam Davies (G), Alfie Gilchrist (D), Rob Holding (D), Sam Mccallum (M), Sydie Peck (M), Andre Brooks (F) and Tom Cannon (F) started. Notably, Chris Wilder rested Michael Cooper (G), who’s been a staple in his side all season.

4-4-1-1

It’s very difficult to call, given their options up front. Don’t be surprised if Wilder goes with a 4-4-2, allowing Kieffer Moore (F) and Tyrese Campbell (F) to come in.

COVENTRY CITY

Frank Lampard made four changes to his side for their 2-0 win over Middlesbrough (H), sealing their spot in the play-offs.

Milan van Ewijk (D) and Bobby Thomas (D) returned from injury, while Jake Bidwell (M) replaced Jay Dasilva (M).

Between the sticks, Ben Wilson (G) also came back in for the first time since a long-term injury, replacing Brad Collins (G).

4-2-3-1

SUNDERLAND

Finally, the Black Cats, who lost their fifth consecutive match on the final day. Despite going full-strength, they were beaten 1-0 at home by Queens Park Rangers.

There were two changes, though. Dennis Cirkin (D) was recalled for the first time since March, while Eliezer Mayenda (F) replaced Wilson Isidor (F).

4-2-3-1

Centre-forward brings the only debate, giving Regis Le Bris the tricky choice between Isidor and Mayenda.