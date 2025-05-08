Fantasy EFL play-offs: Gameweek 1 captaincy candidates

The Fantasy EFL Gameweek 1 play-offs get underway on Thursday night at Bristol City, as they face off against Sheffield United.

This piece delves into the best Gameweek 1 captaincy candidates are for the opening Gameweek of the Fantasy EFL play-offs, looking at all 12 clubs individually.

With just a dozen teams to choose from, the options may be more limited, but the ceiling could be even higher to go differential.

CAPTAINCY CANDIDATES – CHAMPIONSHIP

Sheffield United

Of all the Sheffield United assets, we feel Anel Ahmedhodzic (D) could prove the most valuable heading into the play-offs. He has totalled 208 points in Fantasy EFL, but is heading into the play-offs full of confidence after securing an 11-point haul on the final day, with one goal (+7), five clearances (+1) and two tackles (+1). With an average of 5.5 points per game and facing Bristol City at their stomping ground, defensive contributions seem inevitable.

Sunderland

Jobe Bellingham (M) has had another stellar season, winning the Young Player of the Year award in the Championship, scoring four goals (+24), providing four assists (+12) and 30 interceptions (+60). Last time out he scored eight points, and with a tricky tie in store against Coventry City (A), interceptions are expected.

Coventry City

The Sky Blues middleman, Jack Rudoni (M) is our captaincy shout amongst Frank Lampard’s side. He has been the standout performer for them throughout the campaign and he is currently topping the charts of all the Coventry City assets, with a staggering 255 points to his name. He has nine goals, 13 assists and 24 interceptions in 43, bagging 15 points in Gameweek 39.

Bristol City

Jason Knight (M) has played every minute for the Robins, with three goals (+18), six assists (+18) and 41 interceptions (+82) to his name. Nailed for minutes and an all-round scorer, he’s most likely to be involved if they are to secure a huge win.

CAPTAINCY CANDIDATES – LEAGUE ONE

Stockport County

Oliver Norwood (M) has three goals (+18), five assists (+15) and 40 interceptions (+80) to his name, totalling 203 points. He also heads into the play-offs full of confidence after securing 36 points in his last three Gameweeks. On all set-pieces, Norwood offers multiple routes to points.

Charlton Athletic

There is only one man who can be backed with the armband for the Addicks and that is of course their defensive giant, Macaulay Gillesphey (D). The Addicks defender has been incredibly consistent this season, managing to secure an outstanding 342 Fantasy EFL points. As the game’s highest scorer, averaging 7.8 points, he hasn’t blanked since Gameweek 11.

Wycombe Wanderers

Caleb Taylor (D) was scintillating from Gameweeks 35 to 37, where he racked up an excellent 45 points. He’s averaging 6.4 points per game and always offers a threat from set pieces. Against the attack-minded Charlton, clearances should come at a minimum.

Leyton Orient

Charlie Kelman (F) has been prolific this season, continuously racking up the points, with an excellent 236 to his name. He heads into the play-offs with 21 goals (+105) and nine assists (+27), winning the League One Golden Boot.

GAMEWEEK 1 CAPTAINCY CANDIDATES – LEAGUE TWO

Walsall

Taylor Allen (M) has managed to secure a very impressive 264 points in Fantasy EFL, with 10 goals (+50), nine assists (+27) and a staggering 36 interceptions (+72) from defence. On all set-pieces, he’ll play a vital role if the Saddlers are to win at Chesterfield.

AFC Wimbledon

Ryan Johnson (D) bagged 243 Fantasy EFL points in the season, averaging 6.1 per game. He bagged 12 points in 39, and has eight double-digit hauls to his name. The centre-back offers points at both ends of the pitch.

Notts County

Matthew Platt (D) bagged 270 points in 45 appearances, and is the highest scorer for the Magpies. He’s a defensive rock for Stuart Maynard’s side, and nailed 12 double-digit hauls in the season. Returns can be expected from the 27-year-old.

Chesterfield

Ashley Palmer (D) averages 6.7 points for the Spireites, scoring 24 points in his previous two Gameweeks. Notably, he has three double-digit points in his previous five, and has impressed in front of goal also. A shutout wouldn’t be a surprise against the out-of-form Saddlers.