We’ve reached the opening Gameweek of the Fantasy EFL Play-Offs. For the next ten glorious days, we’re treated to daily EFL action. By the end of this stretch, Gameweeks 1 and 2 will have played out, revealing the three finalists. But first, let the initial excitement unfold over the next four days!

Here, we go through our Fantasy EFL Gameweek 1 Scout Picks.

It kicks off at 20:00 BST in the Championship, as sixth-placed Bristol City welcome Sheffield United to Ashton Gate Stadium.

FANTASY EFL PLAY-OFFS: GAMEWEEK 1 SCOUT PICKS

Goalkeeper

Chesterfield’s Ryan Boot (G) has been exceptional lately, recording clean sheets in three of his last five fixtures. The 30-year-old has been selected by 10.2% of managers this Gameweek, the third-highest of any stopper.

He faces Walsall (H), a side with just 29 goals in 23 away games. Furthermore, the Saddlers have netted only once across their last three games, making an in-form Boot the perfect selection.

Defenders

The highest-scoring player in this inaugural Fantasy EFL season, Macauley Gillesphey (D) is naturally at the top of our defenders list. He’s been selected by a staggering 63.9% of managers due to his undeniably consistent returns. Defensive contributions help him average 7.8 points per game, boasting 18 double-digit hauls in 44 appearances.

He visits Wycombe Wanderers, a side that has scored a mere 27 goals in 23 home games. But even if Charlton do concede, Gillesphey is sure to rack up the usual contributions.

Meanwhile, Ashley Palmer (D) has been sensational in his 15 starts, recording four goal involvements (+20), six clean sheets (+30) and countless contributions. The versatile 32-year-old averages 6.7 points per game, yet is only selected by 4.6% of managers for this Gameweek. Fresh from 52 Fantasy points across his last five games, he’s a great selection against an out-of-form Walsall (H).

Coventry City’s Bobby Thomas (D) is once again on the radar, after a short spell on the sidelines. He impressed in Gameweek 39, as his 10th clean sheet and some great defensive plays took him to an 11-point haul.

Also making Thomas an exciting selection is his extraordinary knack for timely goals. He’s against Sunderland (H), who have lost each of their last five games and particularly struggle on the road.

Midfielders

A hugely popular option, Oliver Norwood (M) is the first midfield pick. He’s combined three goals (+18) and five assists (+15) with a whopping 40 interceptions (+80) this season to become a hugely attractive option. There have been two goals in his last three games, in preparation for Leyton Orient (A). The experienced 34-year-old is expected to do well.

Currently owned by 67.8% of managers, Jack Rudoni (M) has to be here. His brace and 15 Fantasy points in Gameweek 39 are indicative of his explosive nature, meaning a repeat performance against Sunderland (H) would not be a huge surprise. 22 goal contributions alongside his 24 interceptions make him an enticing, versatile option.

Forward

The template attacking option this Gameweek is naturally Charlie Kelman (F), League One’s top scorer. His 21 goals (+105) and nine assists dwarf the efforts of any other forward in the division, earning him a 57.7% ownership.

His matchup is Stockport County (H), a solid defensive side, but the O’s have won six successive matches. Kelman is expected to lead them to another victory, as they’ll need a strong advantage heading into the second leg.

Club Picks

Coventry City are our favourites to win this Gameweek in the Championship. Out-of-form Sunderland look vulnerable to the Sky Blues’ explosive attack and Frank Lampard will look to make another statement, after winning March’s meeting by three goals to nil.

Club pick number two is Chesterfield. The Spireites have lost just one of their last 13, making them an extremely safe selection against a struggling Walsall side that has one win in 14 attempts.

A maximum of 18 points is up for grabs if both sides haul.