The regular season has drawn to a close but we’re now into arguably the most exciting period of each year: the Fantasy EFL Play-Offs. Here, we go through our Gameweek 1 Scout Squad.

Gameweek 1, or the first legs, get underway on Thursday at Ashton Gate Stadium. For the latest news, give this article a read.

Haven't joined Fantasy EFL yet?

Our complete guide to Fantasy EFL is a good starting point.

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD

Here, our resident EFL experts – Lewis, Louis (FPL Reactions), Scott and Danny – get the chance to nominate a 12-man and four-team longlist for the upcoming Gameweek.

Our panel of experts share their Fantasy EFL Play-Offs Gameweek 1 Scout Squad. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each selected:

Three goalkeepers (GKs)

Three defenders (DEFs)

Three midfielders (MIDs)

Three forwards (FWDs)

Four winning teams

LEWIS P SCOTT W FPL REACTIONS DANNY G GK Ryan Boot Ben Wilson Ben Wilson Ryan Boot Max O’Leary Ryan Boot Ryan Boot Josh Keeley Ben Wilson Alex Bass Will Norris Alex Bass DEF Milan van Ewijk Macauley Gillesphey Macauley Gillesphey Macauley Gillesphey Macauley Gillesphey George Abbott Bobby Thomas Bobby Thomas Ashley Palmer Ashley Palmer Ashley Palmer Omar Beckles MID Oliver Norwood Jack Rudoni Jack Rudoni Oliver Norwood Jack Rudoni Oliver Norwood Oliver Norwood Conor Coventry Conor Coventry Conor Coventry Gustavo Hamer Jack Rudoni FWD Will Grigg Charlie Kelman Charlie Kelman Charlie Kelman Matt Godden David McGoldrick Will Grigg Haji Wright Alassana Jatta Haji Wright Haji Wright Alassana Jatta CLUB Chesterfield Coventry City Coventry City Chesterfield Coventry City Chesterfield Chesterfield Coventry City Notts County Charlton Athletic Leyton Orient Charlton Athletic Bristol City Notts County Wycombe Wanderers Leyton Orient

LEWIS SAID…

Goalkeepers

The only keeper I’m convinced could keep a shutout is Ryan Boot (G), against the misfiring Walsall. If I opt out, Max O’Leary (G) and Ben Wilson (G) are both on my radar. The latter was outstanding on the final day, helping the Sky Blues secure their place.

Defenders

In defence, Milan van Ewijk (D) has picked up solid returns in recent weeks and always offers some goal threat, with four contributions to his name. Elsewhere, it would be remiss not to include the game’s highest scorer, Macauley Gillesphey (D). Targeting Chesterfield – and after his heroics in my Gameweek 39 side – Ashley Palmer (D) averages 6.7 points and offers multiple routes to them.

Midfielders

Oliver Norwood (M) has eight goal contributions and 40 interceptions, without a blank in seven – he’ll be key in unlocking the Leyton Orient defence. Same goes for Jack Rudoni (M), whose heroics in the number 10 role helped Coventry reach the play-offs. As an interceptions magnet, Conor Coventry (M) could earn a place in my side, averaging 5.5 points – although his ceiling isn’t very high.

Forwards

Will Grigg (F) provided the Gameweek 39 good and is once again in my thinking against a shaky Walsall. I also fancy Matt Godden’s (F) chances against Wycombe’s unpredictable backline. Having bagged 25 goal contributions in 39, Alassana Jatta (F) will certainly fancy his chances against MK Dons.

Gameweek 1 Scout Squad: Club picks

Chesterfield are locked in for me, as I feel they are the most obvious route to points. And I do favour Coventry’s chances in front of their home faithful.

Meanwhile, I expect Notts County to create a slight lead against the Dons and, although potentially unpopular, Bristol City are undefeated at home since February. They need a home win to carry them through to Bramall Lane next week.

SCOTT SAID…

Goalkeepers

Coventry have kept a clean sheet in three successive matches and Sunderland have scored just once in their last five, so Ben Wilson (G) is in. Then, there’s Ryan Boot (G), fresh from three shut-outs in four, versus a Walsall side that has one win in 14. Alex Bass (G) faces a Wimbledon team that has netted just once in their last four encounters.

Defenders

Macauley Gillesphey (D) averages 7.8 points per game and recently played away at Wycombe, managing 11 points. As for Ashley Palmer (D), he has 52 points in his last five, about to play the seriously out-of-form Walsall. George Abbott (D) has out-of-position potential in midfield, offering an attacking threat while also facing low-scoring Wimbledon.

Midfielders

Coming off the back of a 15-pointer, Jack Rudoni (M) has been brilliant for Coventry all season. Oliver Norwood (M) is collecting points in various ways – goals, assists, interceptions – and hasn’t blanked since Gameweek 34. Then there’s Conor Coventry (M), looking like a great pick thanks to 69 interceptions in 44 games.

Forwards

Charlie Kelman (F) feels like an obvious pick, after eight goal involvements in his last half-dozen. He’s the standout striker for me but another top punt is David McGoldrick (F). An individual with great upside, in my opinion, he’s the best player in League Two from a technical standpoint.

Lastly, as another punt, I like Haji Wright (F). He scored a hat-trick in his last meeting with Sunderland and has 12 goals in 27 appearances this year.

Gameweek 1 Scout Squad: Club picks

Speaking of which, his Coventry side face a Sunderland team that hasn’t won in six. Coming off their own win over Middlesbrough, the Sky Blues should be full of confidence. Charlton beat Wycombe 4-0 a few weeks ago and, with the latter in such poor form, I expect another victory this time.

Chesterfield are playing an out-of-sorts Walsall that agonisingly missed out on automatic promotion in the 96th minute. Pick number four is Notts County, knowing that Wimbledon have won just once in their last five away games.

FPL REACTIONS SAID…

Goalkeepers

In goal, whoever starts for Coventry, likely Ben Wilson (G), is a great option. Sunderland have failed to score in three of their last four matches, boosting his clean sheet chances.

The fact that Walsall have failed to score in their last two matches makes me think Chesterfield’s Ryan Boot (G) could also do well. Wycombe’s home tie may also give Will Norris (G) good odds of a return against Charlton.

Defenders

In fact, that’s a tough match to call, but Macauley Gillesphey (D) numbers cannot be argued against. Whilst most look to Milan van Ewijk (D) in the Coventry defence, I think Bobby Thomas (D) is their standout performer at the back. Chesterfield’s Ashley Palmer (D) has also picked up clearances and goals recently.

Midfielders

Midfield is slightly more difficult, but Coventry’s relentless goal-scoring home form makes it incredibly easy to select Jack Rudoni (M). As frustrating as he has been at times, he’s without doubt the best of Coventry’s midfield bunch when it comes to attacking threat.

Leyton Orient may be at home, but they regularly concede goals, which is why I think Stockport penalty-taker Oliver Norwood (M) could pick up points. And while Bristol City won’t be an easy opponent for Sheffield United, I think they’re hit-and-miss defence bodes well for Gustavo Hamer (M).

Forwards

Leyton Orient have been scoring plenty recently, mostly due to Charlie Kelman (F), who has been one of the most efficient strikers across all three leagues.

With 10 goals in their previous three games and about to play at home, Chesterfield have huge scoring potential against Walsall. For that reason, Will Grigg (F), who has scored in each of his last three matches, eases into my selections.

In terms of game time, Haji Wright (F) is Coventry’s most nailed-on striker, giving him lots of potential.

Gameweek 1 Scout Squad: Club picks

Coventry and Chesterfield’s recent home form makes them two of the best teams to pick out. Both are scoring many goals, about to face an out-of-form opponent. Two more home sides with win potential belong to Leyton Orient and Wycombe.

DANNY SAID…

Goalkeepers

Ryan Boot (G) meets Walsall, who have only won once in 14 games. Then there’s Josh Keeley (G), someone who has accumulated 16 clean sheets and has a good chance of another. Alex Bass (G) could have a good first leg, at home to a Wimbledon side with just one goal in their last four.

Defenders

Macaulay Gillesphey’s (D) bonus numbers are decent and I fully expect him to do well. Recently back from injury, Coventry’s Bobby Thomas (D) has exceptional numbers from the regular season. Omar Beckles (D) could be a nice differential pick, as his clearance numbers are very high and consistent.

Midfielders

Jack Rudoni (M) has been in great form recently. Coming off the back of last week’s brace, he will be a lock for me this time. Oliver Norwood (M) offers points via all routes and is also on all set-pieces.

Away at Wycombe, Conor Coventry (M) has been great for interceptions this season and I think he can pick up some more.

Forwards

Charlie Kelman’s (F) stats speak for themselves, delivering 21 goals and five assists. I also like Haji Wright (F) because he faces a struggling Sunderland side that is on five successive defeats. Alassana Jatta (F) has picked up 19 goals and, playing at home, I think he has an advantage to get on the scoresheet again.

Gameweek 1 Scout Squad: Club picks

Chesterfield look like they have a great chance of winning, considering Walsall’s horrific freefall. On a lesser scale, Sunderland have lost all momentum and Coventry get to host them on Friday night.

Elsewhere, Charlton have been in fine form and visit a Wycombe side that hasn’t, meaning they could be a great option as an away pick. Finally, Leyton Orient have won six in a row and I feel that sky-high confidence is crucial when heading into these play-offs.