Fantasy EFL play-offs: Gameweek 1 team reveal – FPLReactions

The deadline for Fantasy EFL play-offs starts tonight, as 15 teams battle it out for promotion across the three divisions!

Gameweek 1, or the first legs, get underway on Thursday at Ashton Gate Stadium. For the latest news, give this article a read.

Our complete guide to Fantasy EFL is a good starting point. Packed with rules, points, strategy tips, transfers, and more, it'll get you ready for action.

THE STARTING SEVEN

GOALKEEPER

Chesterfield have a lovely home match against Walsall this week, a side who failed to score in three of their previous five matches. Chesterfield have also kept three clean sheets in their last five games, so defensive investment could be rewarding. With that in mind, Ryan Boot (G) could have potential between the sticks.

DEFENDERS

It’s the play-offs, so I’m going to have a bit of fun and go aggressive. For that reason, I’m playing just two defenders. Charlton play away from home, but they boast the highest scoring player in Fantasy EFL, Macauley Gillesphey (D). If Charlton fail to keep a clean sheet, the centre-back has huge potential from defensive actions.

Coventry also face an out-of-sorts frontline this week. Sunderland haven’t scored in four of their last five matches, so Bobby Thomas (D) makes the cut. Thomas heads into the game off the back of two double-digit hauls in his last two outings.

MIDFIELDERS

With seven consecutive wins at home in the league, Frank Lampard’s men are clearly a better side when playing on their own turf. One route into their attack, and arguably the standout player, is Jack Rudoni (M), who scored a brace in his most recent fixture.

Stockport have netted at least twice in seven of their previous eight matches, so have huge scoring potential against a leaky Leyton Orient side, even away from home. Penalty-taker Oliver Norwood (M) has produced two goals and an assist in his last three matches, so I fancy his chances at success.

FORWARDS

Leyton Orient may be leaky at the back, but they have been exceptional offensively, scoring 17 times in their last six matches. Spearheading their potent frontline is none other than the consistent Charlie Kelman (F). Kelman goes into the match with a season tally of 21 goals and five assists.

Completing the frontline is Chesterfield’s Will Grigg (F). “Will Grigg’s on Fire” is a song many may recognise, and that is true of his current form for Chesterfield. He has scored in each of his last three games, so goes into the play-off in top form.

FANTASY EFL PLAY-OFFS: GAMEWEEK 1 – CAPTAINCY

Captaincy could be anyone this week. I’m not trying to play it safe, so I’ll likely go for an attacker and make things exciting. With that in mind, it could go to any of the front four.

I could be really boring and captain Gillesphey, something many within the Fantasy EFL space will likely do. That isn’t a bad thing either because of how many routes to points he has.

But, if you want to get ahead of the rest early on, I wouldn’t be captaining a defender.

FANTASY EFL PLAY-OFFS: GAMEWEEK 1 – TEAM SELECTIONS

I’m backing the C’s this week with both Chesterfield and Coventry. Not just because they both play at home, but because they are in great form, and go into their play-off up against a ropey hit and hit-and-miss opposition. I expect both teams to come away with a win, and maybe even clean sheets.