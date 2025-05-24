The final hurrah. The last 2024/25 dance. We’re rounding the season off on a high at Wembley Stadium which three mouthwatering matches. Here, we go through our Fantasy EFL play-off finals Scout Picks.

FANTASY EFL PLAY-OFF FINALS: SCOUT PICKS

Goalkeeper

Owen Goodman (G) is on an incredible run, recording clean sheets in each of his last three games. This brings his season total up to 23 shutouts in 48 appearances, helping him to an outstanding 231 total points. We expect him to record multiple saves in this one against Walsall’s potent attack, with a chance of five clean sheet points as well.

Defenders

There is no surprise that Macauley Gillesphey (D) is our first recommended defender this Gameweek. He has a whopping 67.6% ownership after recording two clean sheets (+10) and 19 clearances (+6) in his two play-off games so far. He leads the EFL with 362 total points and will undoubtedly rack up some more against Leyton Orient’s strong attack.

Lloyd Jones (D) joins his teammate in our Scout Picks and is our captaincy pick for the finals. He has been beyond impressive in the play-offs so far, registering 27 points across the two games. His two clean sheets (+10), 30 clearances (+9), two blocks (+1) and one assist (+3) across these games demonstrate his elite versatility, He is the second-highest owned defender with 30.7% ownership and averages 8.1 Fantasy points per game, the highest in the EFL. Even if a clean sheet is wiped, multiple contributions are almost guaranteed.

AFC Wimbledon’s Joe Lewis (D) takes the final spot in defence as he looks to record his fourth straight double-digit haul. His versatility was on full display last week with an assist (+3), clean sheet (+5), 14 clearances (+4) and seven tackles (+3) to secure the 1-0 victory over Notts County. Walsall will have a tough time scoring against this Wimbledon defence and Lewis will undoubtedly play a significant role.

Midfielders

Gustavo Hamer (M) is the highest-owned midfielder of the finals after a strong showing in his last match. He registered two interceptions (+4) to complement a goal (+6) in the second leg against Bristol City, bringing his season total to 243 Fantasy points. Sheffield United will likely look to their top goal contributor to make the difference in the final. A goal involvement is certainly on the cards against Sunderland, who have no clean sheets in their last seven games.

Harrison Burrows (M) has been Sheffield United’s best player in the play-offs, recording a goal (+6) and three assists (+9) in just two games, alongside multiple contributions. His 31 interceptions on the season cannot go unnoticed, with strong potential for points on both ends of the pitch from left-back.

Forward

Matt Godden (F) is our top pick amongst forwards this Gameweek. Leyton Orient have just one clean sheet in their last eight games, and no player looks more likely to capitalise on this defensive weakness than Godden. He scored Charlton’s only goal of the play-offs so far and another in the final would certainly be in character for the experienced 33-year-old. Backed by 27.6% of managers, his ownership only outshadowed by Charlie Kelman (F). He has 19 goals and two assists in 43.

Club Picks

Sheffield United are our winners in this one after demonstrating complete dominance over Bristol City in both legs. They have been the third-best team in the Championship all season and their defensive dominance has rarely wavered.

We expect Charlton Athletic to win promotion to the Championship with a victory over Leyton Orient. The Addicks consistently demonstrate their ability to shut teams down and we believe that the O’s will be the next victim.

AFC Wimbledon are our pick over Walsall following three strong defensive showings to get to this stage. They are selected by 50.3% of managers, demonstrating just how tight this matchup is expected to be.