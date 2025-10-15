Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 12 Scout Squad

Gameweek 12 in Fantasy EFL sees all 72 clubs in action. There are Double Gameweeks for all 24 Championship clubs as well as Reading, Northampton, Swindon and Notts County.

In the Gameweek 12 Scout Squad, our EFL experts – FPL Reactions, Danny G, Fantasy Feetz and Merlins – unveil their top picks.

They’ve nominated a 12-man long-list of players and a four-club selection.

With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each picked:

Three GKs

Three DEFs

Three MIDs

Three FWDs

Four Club Picks

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 12

FPL REACTIONS DANNY G DAN DAVE MERLINS GK Carl Rushworth Carl Rushworth Sol Brynn Jakub Stolarczyk GK Jakub Stolarczyk Jakub Stolarczyk Carl Rushmore Viktor Johansson GK Viktor Johansson Viktor Johansson Thomas Kaminski Carl Rushworth DEF Bobby Thomas Bobby Thomas Milan van Ewijk Bobby Thomas DEF Jan Vestergaard Dara O’Shea Lloyd Jones Christoph Klarer DEF Jimmy Dunne Jan Vestergaard Luke Ayling Jan Vestergaard MID Sorba Thomas Sorba Thomas Sorba Thomas Sorba Thomas MID Barry Bannan Anis Mehmeti Jordan James Lewis O’Brien MID Jordan James Jordan James Victor Torp Jordan James FWD Hadji Wright Hadji Wright Josh Sargent Hadji Wright FWD Alassana Jatta Alassana Jatta Brandon Thomas

Asante Josh Sargent FWD Ollie Palmer Jaden Philogene Alassana Jatta Brandon Thomas

Asante CLUB Leicester City Leicester City Coventry City Leicester City CLUB Coventry City Coventry City Stoke City Coventry City CLUB Swindon Town Preston North End Leicester City Swindon Town CLUB Stoke City Swindon Town Notts County Birmingham City

FPL REACTIONS SAID…

Goalkeepers

I think the Foxes could keep a clean sheet against both Portsmouth and Hull, which gives Jakub Stolarczyk (G) potential for points. The same could be said for Coventry’s Carl Rushmore (G) and Stoke’s Viktor Johansson (G), who both have favourable fixtures.

Defenders

There aren’t many viable defender options with both clean sheet and additional points potential this week, but Coventry’s Bobby Thomas (D) is one of them. He has produced back-to-back double-digit hauls. Leicester City centre-back Jan Vestergaard (D) is his side’s best defender option. I would also add QPR’s Jimmy Dunne (D) into the mix. Dunne has been creative this season from an offensive perspective, bagging two assists in his previous five league outings.

Midfielders

Selecting midfielders is likely going to be a tough task for Fantasy EFL managers this week. One player who could have potential, though, is Stoke’s Sorba Thomas (M). Thomas offers multiple routes to points, from goals and assists to key passes and shots on target. He faces the unconvincing Wrexham and Millwall defences, two good fixtures.

Sheffield Wednesday’s penalty taker, Barry Bannan (M), could be another great pick. Bannan has bagged two double-digit hauls and has notched up at least six points in all but three of his matches. Leicester’s Jordan James (M) also catches the eye after strong recent form.

Forwards:

Hadji Wright (F) spearheads the Championship leaders’ attack, making him one of the best forward options heading into the new Gameweek. Notts County are another side with attacking potential this week. One of their key attackers is Alassana Jatta (F). I also think Swindon Town’s Ollie Palmer (F) could continue his good recent form.

Club Picks

Reflective of my team picks, I have gone for Leicester and Coventry, with both sides sitting in the top three of the Championship. Swindon have also been excellent of late, backing them feels like an easy decision. Outside of those three, I don’t fancy many teams to pick up two wins this week.

DANNY G SAID…

Goalkeepers

Carl Rushworth (G) has kept five clean sheets in nine games and has two good fixtures this Gameweek. I think he can continue his solid form. Jakub Stolarczyk (G) has managed 25 saves in his nine appearances and this week has a strong chance of a clean sheet in both matches. Victor Johansson (G) has only conceded six times this season.

Defenders

Bobby Thomas (D) looks a great pick this week, coming off the back of three assists in his last two games. Dara O’Shea (D) could be a nice differential, too, as the skipper of an Ipswich side that I expect to tighten up at the back. Jan Vestegaard (D) of Leicester has two strong games on paper and provides a real attacking threat.

Midfielders

Sorba Thomas (M) has been Stoke’s main man this season, chipping in with three goals and four assists so far. He’s definitely a great pick this week. Anis Mehmeti (M) has been very dangerous so far this season and I expect him to start firing again after a couple of quiet weeks. Finally, Jordan James (M) could do very well in Gameweek 12. He’s been in great form with two goals and an assist in his last two games.

Forwards

Haji Wright (F) has eight goals in nine games, and with great fixtures this week, I feel he could do some serious damage. Alassana Jatta (F) looks like he might be back to his best with a goal and assist last time while Jaden Philogene (F) has five goals in seven games and has looked very dangerous this season.

Club Picks

Leicester have decent fixtures on paper and are unbeaten in seven. League leaders Coventry have started very well this season and look the standout Championship side with three wins in a row. In League Two, Swindon look impressive and with a Double Gameweek, they seem a strong pick. Preston are my differential pick as they have had a very good start to the season and are unbeaten in three matches.

FANTASY FEETZ SAYS…

Goalkeepers

Sol Brynn (G) ranks joint best for goals conceded per 90 among goalkeepers to have played nine matches and has kept a clean sheet on four occasions. Carl Rushworth (G) boasts the highest clean sheet percentage in the league while Thomas Kaminski (G) plays Sheffield Wednesday in the first fixture of the double.

Defenders

Milan van Ewijk (D) is the top defender for goal involvements, having recorded five assists in nine appearances. Lloyd Jones (D) ranks second for clearances (80) in the Championship; expect him to be busy against Ipswich in Charlton’s second fixture. As a differential, Luke Ayling (D) boasts four clean sheets in nine appearances and promises attacking upside against Sheffield United, having picked up two assists already.

Midfielders

The impressive Sorba Thomas (M) first faces Wrexham, who have the fourth-worst goals conceded per 90 with 1.56. Jordan James (M) has racked up the key passes in the last two Gameweeks with nine, as well as three attacking returns. Coventry’s Victor Torp (M) has six goal involvements in eight matches and is a constant threat, having registered nine shots on target.

Forwards

Josh Sargent (F) has racked up five goals and 10 shots on target so far this season and has a brilliant second fixture against Derby, where he should add more goals to his tally. Alassana Jatta (F) and Brandon Thomas-Asante (F) are two more in-form forwards for the Double Gameweek.

Club Picks

Coventry have been dominant in all areas of the pitch this season. Blackburn and Portsmouth have both scored fewer than a goal per game, so both should be routine wins for Frank Lampard’s side. Stoke have only conceded six goals this season, while Leicester are a formidable team and enjoy favourable offensive match-ups. Finally, Notts County. The Magpies have been brilliant in attack, averaging 1.73 goals per 90.

MERLINS SAYS…

Goalkeepers

Leicester’s Jakub Stolarczyk (G) is a key player under Marti Cifuentes, who has improved their defence. Stoke’s Viktor Johansson (G) is a reliable Championship keeper and Coventry’s Carl Rushworth (G) continues to impress for a promotion-chasing side.

Defenders

Bobby Thomas (D) offers clean sheet potential and set-piece threat, while Birmingham’s Christoph Klarer (D) is nailed on and due better returns. Leicester’s Jan Vestergaard (D) is a nailed starter and big goal threat.

Midfielders

Stoke’s Sorba Thomas (M) leads midfielders in points and remains a standout. Lewis O’Brien (M) is Wrexham’s engine, contributing across the board. Leicester’s Jordan James (M) is an emerging attacking talent who scored and assisted in Gameweek 11.

Forwards

Up front, Coventry’s Haji Wright (F) is on penalties and a key part of their attack under Frank Lampard. Norwich’s talisman Josh Sargent (F) also takes spot-kicks. Coventry’s Brandon Thomas-Asante (F) is another forward to watch given their attacking form.

Club Picks

Leicester, Coventry, and Birmingham all offer strong points potential this round. Swindon, League Two promotion contenders under Ian Holloway, also have a favourable Double Gameweek.

New to Fantasy EFL? Don’t miss out! It’s completely free to play and there are fantastic prizes up for grabs.

Our Gameweek 12 Guide is a great starting point, whether you have played the game before or not. Packed with the latest articles, transfers, strategy guides and differentials, it’ll get you ready for the upcoming action.

Plus, stay tuned for fresh content that we’re creating on the official EFL site.