De Ligt, Zirkzee, Mazraoui: Man United injury latest for FPL Gameweek 23

Manchester United’s interim head coach Michael Carrick said “everyone came through the [Manchester City] game really well”, so there are no new worries for Gameweek 23.

However, speaking at Friday’s press conference, he confirmed that Matthijs de Ligt (back) will remain out.

“He had a bit of setback initially before I arrived, I think, only small. Not so much a setback but it was just a little bit slower that we had hoped. He’s certainly getting closer and hopefully in the next couple of weeks or so, without putting an exact time [on it], he will be back and around it.” – Michael Carrick on Matthijs de Ligt

Joshua Zirkzee is also sidelined. The player himself said last weekend he would be out for a fortnight.

Elsewhere, Noussair Mazraoui should be available after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, while Shea Lacey is back from a one-match ban after being sent off in the FA Cup third round.

Away from team news, Carrick discussed his attacking options after leaving Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha out last Saturday.