Dorgu, de Ligt, Mount: Man United injury latest for FPL Gameweek 25

6 February 2026 0 comments
From Michael Carrick’s Thursday press conference, it appears that Patrick Dorgu (hamstring), Matthijs de Ligt (back) and Mason Mount (knock) are out for Manchester United in Gameweek 25.

All three players were absent from training images in midweek. Dorgu is expected to be out until the spring.

“Probably, Mason [will be available] sooner. He’s not too far away, really. We’re hopeful it won’t be too long at all for Mase.

“Matta [De Ligt], he’s working his way back, he’s taking good steps and he’s improving. It’s been really positive. It’s a little bit too soon at the moment but, hopefully, it won’t be too long [before De Ligt is back] as well.” – Michael Carrick

