Doku, Gvardiol, Kovacic: Man City injury latest for FPL Gameweek 28

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Pep Guardiola confirmed that Jeremy Doku (calf) has returned to Manchester City training for the first time.

“Yesterday make the first training session. “I don’t know [when he’ll return to play]. We’ll talk with the doctors and officials afterwards.” – Pep Guardiola on Jeremy Doku

Josko Gvardiol (leg) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle) remain out.

Meanwhile, Max Alleyne wasn’t involved in Gameweek 27, having hobbled out of the recent FA Cup win over Salford City. We’ve got no details of his issue, if there is one.

Otherwise, there are no other known concerns.

“Yeah, good.” – Pep Guardiola when asked how his squad was

Several players in Man City’s squad – such as Rayan Cherki, Omar Marmoush, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Abdudokir Khusanov – are observing the religious period of Ramadan, which involves fasting during daylight hours.

That doesn’t, however, factor into Guardiola’s team selection.