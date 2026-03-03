Rodon, Justin, Okafor: Leeds injury latest for FPL Gameweek 29

Leeds United’s Joe Rodon is expected to be fit to face Sunderland, despite coming off with hamstring discomfort on Saturday.

Speaking at Monday’s press conference, manager Daniel Farke is also hopeful of having James Justin available, despite the defender requiring stitches in his leg in the same game.

Noah Okafor (hamstring) remains out.

“[Rodon] had some problems with his hamstring. At the beginning, it wasn’t clear whether it was just cramp or a light injury. We have assessed him, also scanned him, and it seems like he will be okay. As things stand, I expect him to be available for tomorrow. It looks okay. “The only little question mark after the last game was James Justin. There was a straight leg against him – and you know, a foul was against him was given! – and he need to be stitched after the game because he was full of blood but he’s also a tough boy. So, I have also hopes that he’s available for tomorrow. “As it stands, I expect just Noah Okafor to be out for this game.” – Daniel Farke

As for the possibility of rotation, Farke seemed to downplay the likelihood of that.