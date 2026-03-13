Mount, de Ligt, Mazraoui: Man Utd injury latest for FPL Gameweek 30

Mason Mount has returned to training this week and could feature in Gameweek 30.

It sounds like the Aston Villa game comes too soon for Lisandro Martinez (calf) and Matthijs de Ligt (back), however.

Patrick Dorgu (hamstring) is also out longer term.

“Mason’s back with the group, which is fantastic. “He’s not, you know, 100 per cent in terms of [being] back because he’s only trained a very small amount of time, but he’s back and that’s good for us. “We’ll see whether he’s involved or not on Sunday, but it’s a big step for him, so we’re happy with that. “That’s it in terms of players coming back for now.” – Michael Carrick

Noussair Mazraoui has trained this week despite coming off with a knock in the defeat to Newcastle.