UCL Fantasy: 16th in the world’s Matchday 12 preview

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Tuesday with Matchday 12 – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Here, Ed, our resident European football doyen, co-host of the official UCL Fantasy podcast and a high-flyer at 16th in the world, gives us his Matchday 12 preview.

READ MORE: All of our Matchday 12 content for UCL Fantasy can be found here

The second legs of the Champions League round bring a very different Fantasy landscape. Several ties are already heavily shaped by the first match, with multiple teams carrying three-goal advantages into the return fixture. That changes the tactical picture significantly.

Teams chasing the tie will have to attack. That creates space — and from a Fantasy perspective, it makes counter-attacking players from the leading sides particularly appealing.

Here are the key things to keep in mind ahead of Matchday 12.

Arsenal assets look extremely strong

Arsenal’s home leg against Leverkusen looks like one of the most reliable fixtures in the round. The expectation is that Arsenal will control the game and push for a dominant performance at the Emirates.

There is also a major defensive talking point. Jurrien Timber picked up an injury, and that immediately pushes Fantasy managers towards the safer Arsenal defensive options. William Saliba becomes the most straightforward replacement, while Gabriel Magalhaes and David Raya remain strong clean-sheet candidates.

Further forward, Bukayo Saka stands out as one of the best midfield picks of the week. With Timber potentially absent, Saka may even have slightly more attacking freedom down the right.

If you are looking to invest in a team likely to progress deep into the competition, Arsenal assets are among the safest bets.

PSG attackers could thrive

Chelsea’s current defensive issues make their tie with Paris Saint-Germain one of the most appealing Fantasy fixtures.

If Chelsea are forced to chase the game, it should create space for PSG’s attackers to exploit. That puts players like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Bradley Barcola firmly on the radar.

At the back, Achraf Hakimi remains one of the best attacking defenders in the game and offers both clean-sheet potential and attacking upside.

Real Madrid’s counter threat

Manchester City are in a difficult position heading into their second leg with Real Madrid, and if they push forward in search of goals, it could suit Madrid perfectly.

Players like Vinícius Júnior thrive in transition and look well-suited to the expected game state. With City needing to attack, Madrid’s pace in wide areas could be decisive — and valuable in Fantasy.

Barcelona attackers still reliable

Barcelona’s home leg should also provide opportunities for attacking returns.

Raphinha and Lamine Yamal remain strong options heading into the game, particularly with Barcelona expected to be more dangerous at home.

For Newcastle players, the approach is more cautious. Anthony Gordon remains a reasonable hold if you already own him, but there is little incentive to buy Newcastle assets this week.

Liverpool midfielders worth watching

Liverpool’s tie remains finely balanced, but Dominik Szoboszlai stands out as one of the most interesting midfield options.

His advanced positioning and shooting volume give him strong upside, while Alexis Mac Allister offers a slightly more differential route into the Liverpool midfield.

Key transfer priorities

Two squad issues are likely to drive transfers this week:

Michael Olise is suspended

Jurrien Timber is injured

The most common solutions look set to be moves towards Saka, Saliba, Hakimi or PSG attackers.

Captaincy thoughts

Captaincy is unusually open this week.

Rather than relying on premium forwards, penalty-taking midfielders look particularly attractive. Players like Saka and Cole Palmer stand out early in the Matchday, while Barcelona attackers offer strong alternatives on the later slate.

However, I am leaning towards captaining Sporting’s Luis Suarez, who faces a 3-0 score to overcome, will be at home, and he’s on penalties. Should that fail, I’ll await some team news from Bayern before picking Harry Kane – if he’s out, then potentially Gordon away to Barcelona… spicy!

With several ties still wide open and others likely to become transitional games, Matchday 12 could be one of the most unpredictable — and entertaining — rounds of the competition so far.

Good luck!