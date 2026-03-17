UCL Fantasy: Matchday 12 injuries + bans

Injuries and suspensions could heavily shape this UCL Fantasy Matchday, with several key players either ruled out or facing late fitness tests.

Below, we break down all the confirmed injuries, suspensions and major doubts ahead of Matchday 12 – so you can make informed transfer decisions and avoid costly surprises before the deadline.

TUESDAY 17TH MARCH

SPORTING V BODO/GLIMT

Sporting:

Out: Luís Guilherme (ankle), Ricardo Mangas (muscular), Kochorashvili (muscular), Ioannidis (knee), Geovany Quenda (foot)

Doubtful: None

Misses next match if booked: Hjulmand, Suárez

Bodo/Glimt:

Out: none

Doubtful: None

Misses next match if booked: Auklend, Berg, Gundersen

CHELSEA V PSG

Chelsea:

Out: Colwill (knee), James (hamstring)

Doubtful: Gittens (hamstring), Estêvão (hamstring)

Misses next match if booked: Fernández, Andrey Santos

PSG:

Out: Fabian Ruiz (knee), Ndjantou (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Misses next match if booked: Kvaratskhelia, Nuno Mendes

MAN CITY V REAL MADRID

Man City:

Out: Gvardiol (leg)

Doubtful: Lewis (ankle), Savinho (hamstring), Stones (ankle)

Misses next match if booked: Donnarumma, Guéhi, O’Reilly, Savinho

Real Madrid:

Out: Alaba (calf), Bellingham (hamstring), Ceballos (calf), Mendy (hamstring), Rodrygo (knee)

Doubtful: Carreras (calf), Éder Militão (tendon), Mbappé (knee), Raúl Asencio (muscle)

Misses next match if booked: Bellingham, Carreras, Huijsen, Rodrygo, Tchouaméni, Vinícius Júnior

ARSENAL V LEVERKUSEN

Arsenal:

Out: Merino (foot), Ødegaard (knee), Timber (groin)

Doubtful: None

Misses next match if booked: Nørgaard, Zubimendi

Leverkusen:

Out: Arthur (ankle), Badé (hamstring), Lucas Vázquez (calf)

Doubtful: Terrier (ankle)

Misses next match if booked: García, Grimaldo, Kofane, Poku

WEDNESDAY 18TH MARCH

BARCELONA V NEWCASTLE

Barcelona:

Out: Balde (thigh), Christensen (knee), Koundé (thigh), De Jong (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Misses next match if booked: Casadó, Fermín López, Gerard Martín, Yamal

Newcastle:

Out: Bruno Guimarães (hamstring), Schär (ankle)

Doubtful: Miley (muscular), Tonali (illness), Willock (thigh)

Misses next match if booked: Burn, Joelinton, Tonali, Willock

LIVERPOOL V GALATASARAY

Liverpool:

Out: Bradley (knee), Endo (ankle), Isak (leg)

Doubtful: None

Misses next match if booked: Bradley, Gravenberch, Jones, Van Dijk

Galatasaray:

Out: Enes Büyük (shoulder), Sánchez (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Misses next match if booked: Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Uğurcan Çakır, Jakobs, Lang, Osimhen, Sallai

BAYERN V ATALANTA

Bayern:

Out: Davies (thigh), Ito (thigh), Kimmich (suspended), Klanac (muscular), Neuer (calf), Olise (suspended), Ulreich (adductor)

Doubtful: Urbig (concussion)

Misses next match if booked: Laimer, Upamecano

Atalanta:

Out: Musah (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Misses next match if booked: De Roon, Djimsiti, Kossounou, Scamacca

SPURS V ATLETICO MADRID

Spurs:

Out: Bergvall (ankle), Kudus (hamstring), Odobert (knee), Richarlison (suspended)

Doubtful: Gallagher (illness), João Palhinha (concussion), Romero (concussion), Udogie (muscular)

Misses next match if booked: Gray, Kolo Muani, João Palhinha

Atleti:

Out: Mendoza (ankle), Oblak (muscular)

Doubtful: Barrios (muscular)

Misses next match if booked: Almada, Barrios, Le Normand, Lenglet, Llorente, Pubill, Simeone