UCL Fantasy: Matchday 12 injuries + bans

Injuries and suspensions could heavily shape this UCL Fantasy Matchday, with several key players either ruled out or facing late fitness tests.
Below, we break down all the confirmed injuries, suspensions and major doubts ahead of Matchday 12 – so you can make informed transfer decisions and avoid costly surprises before the deadline.
- READ MORE: Predicted line-ups for Champions League Matchday 12
- READ MORE: UCL Fantasy Matchday 12: Best differentials
TUESDAY 17TH MARCH
SPORTING V BODO/GLIMT
Sporting:
Out: Luís Guilherme (ankle), Ricardo Mangas (muscular), Kochorashvili (muscular), Ioannidis (knee), Geovany Quenda (foot)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Hjulmand, Suárez
Bodo/Glimt:
Out: none
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Auklend, Berg, Gundersen
CHELSEA V PSG
Chelsea:
Out: Colwill (knee), James (hamstring)
Doubtful: Gittens (hamstring), Estêvão (hamstring)
Misses next match if booked: Fernández, Andrey Santos
PSG:
Out: Fabian Ruiz (knee), Ndjantou (hamstring)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Kvaratskhelia, Nuno Mendes
MAN CITY V REAL MADRID
Man City:
Out: Gvardiol (leg)
Doubtful: Lewis (ankle), Savinho (hamstring), Stones (ankle)
Misses next match if booked: Donnarumma, Guéhi, O’Reilly, Savinho
Real Madrid:
Out: Alaba (calf), Bellingham (hamstring), Ceballos (calf), Mendy (hamstring), Rodrygo (knee)
Doubtful: Carreras (calf), Éder Militão (tendon), Mbappé (knee), Raúl Asencio (muscle)
Misses next match if booked: Bellingham, Carreras, Huijsen, Rodrygo, Tchouaméni, Vinícius Júnior
ARSENAL V LEVERKUSEN
Arsenal:
Out: Merino (foot), Ødegaard (knee), Timber (groin)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Nørgaard, Zubimendi
Leverkusen:
Out: Arthur (ankle), Badé (hamstring), Lucas Vázquez (calf)
Doubtful: Terrier (ankle)
Misses next match if booked: García, Grimaldo, Kofane, Poku
WEDNESDAY 18TH MARCH
BARCELONA V NEWCASTLE
Barcelona:
Out: Balde (thigh), Christensen (knee), Koundé (thigh), De Jong (hamstring)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Casadó, Fermín López, Gerard Martín, Yamal
Newcastle:
Out: Bruno Guimarães (hamstring), Schär (ankle)
Doubtful: Miley (muscular), Tonali (illness), Willock (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: Burn, Joelinton, Tonali, Willock
LIVERPOOL V GALATASARAY
Liverpool:
Out: Bradley (knee), Endo (ankle), Isak (leg)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Bradley, Gravenberch, Jones, Van Dijk
Galatasaray:
Out: Enes Büyük (shoulder), Sánchez (suspended)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Uğurcan Çakır, Jakobs, Lang, Osimhen, Sallai
BAYERN V ATALANTA
Bayern:
Out: Davies (thigh), Ito (thigh), Kimmich (suspended), Klanac (muscular), Neuer (calf), Olise (suspended), Ulreich (adductor)
Doubtful: Urbig (concussion)
Misses next match if booked: Laimer, Upamecano
Atalanta:
Out: Musah (suspended)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: De Roon, Djimsiti, Kossounou, Scamacca
SPURS V ATLETICO MADRID
Spurs:
Out: Bergvall (ankle), Kudus (hamstring), Odobert (knee), Richarlison (suspended)
Doubtful: Gallagher (illness), João Palhinha (concussion), Romero (concussion), Udogie (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: Gray, Kolo Muani, João Palhinha
Atleti:
Out: Mendoza (ankle), Oblak (muscular)
Doubtful: Barrios (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: Almada, Barrios, Le Normand, Lenglet, Llorente, Pubill, Simeone