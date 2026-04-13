UCL Fantasy: Matchday 14 clean sheet odds

In this latest UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy article, we break down the best Matchday 14 clean sheet odds and highlight the defences you can trust.

If you want clear direction for your goalkeeper and defender picks, these odds provide the strongest blueprint for building rank this week.

READ MORE: UCL Fantasy Matchday 14 Scout Picks

CLEAN SHEET ODDS

NOTE: BET365 odds, vig removed

SUMMARY

Once again, Arsenal sit top of the clean sheet odds with a 42% chance of a shutout. The Gunners head into their home clash with Sporting CP off the back of consecutive Champions League clean sheets. Sporting also failed to score in the first leg on home soil, which suggests a lack of cutting edge in their attack.

No side comes close to Arsenal this week, but Bayern Munich rank second overall. The Bavarians have managed just two clean sheets in 11 Champions League matches, so shutouts haven’t come easily under Vincent Kompany. If they’re to add another, they’ll have to do it against a consistent Real Madrid frontline.

Barcelona complete the top three heading into Matchday 14. The Spanish giants are yet to keep a single clean sheet in this season’s Champions League campaign, which is a concern. That task becomes even tougher this week as they attempt to overturn a 2-0 deficit against Atlético Madrid.

Paris Saint-Germain have been relentless going forward this season, so backing a Liverpool clean sheet looks risky. That said, playing at Anfield could give Arne Slot and his side a slight edge heading into the tie.

Two sides fall below the 10% mark this week. Sporting travel to London looking to respond to their first-leg defeat, while Real Madrid sit at the bottom of the odds ahead of a tough away trip against a free-scoring Bayern attack.

In short: it’s Arsenal and little else!