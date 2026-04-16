­­­FPL Double Gameweek 33 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to buy

All three of our differentials have two matches in Double Gameweek 33, as we present low-owned options at Manchester City, Bournemouth and Leeds United for consideration.

READ MORE: Best Free Hit team for FPL Double Gameweek 33

MATHEUS NUNES

FPL ownership: 3.2%

3.2% Price: £5.3m

£5.3m GW33-37 fixtures: ARS + bur | – | eve | BRE | bou

Matheus Nunes (£5.3m) is our first differential in Double Gameweek 33.

Found in just 3.2% of squads, the Portuguese right-back has already banked seven assists this season, the most of any defender.

It’s the Burnley match-up that looks particularly favourable, given that Scott Parker’s team are rock bottom for chances conceded from their left flank in 2025/26.

Nunes notably thrived against the Clarets’ back in September, too, when he scored and assisted in the reverse fixture.

Prior to that, Manchester City are at home to Arsenal on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s men have already kept seven clean sheets on home turf this season (see image below), the second-most of any team, and you can bet Arsenal will try to make this as tight and cagey as possible.

Nunes doesn’t offer much goal threat (seven shots in 28 matches) or defensive contribution (DefCon) potential, as indicated by his eight DefCon points this season.

He does, however, rank among the top 15 defenders for key passes, with 24 thus far.

It’s also important to point out that Nunes has missed only one Premier League match since Gameweek 6, when he was absent for the Manchester derby due to illness, particularly with an FA Cup semi-final coming up on Saturday 25 April.

With Nico O’Reilly (£5.0m, 47.7% ownership in the top 100k) and Marc Guehi (£5.1m, 16.4% ownership in the top 100k) both more highly-owned than Nunes, the right-back offers plenty of upside as a differential for those Fantasy managers in need of a late-season push.

ALEX SCOTT

FPL ownership: 2.7%

2.7% Price: £5.0m

£5.0m GW33-37 fixtures: new + LEE | – | CRY | ful | MCI

Alex Scott (£5.0m) starred for Bournemouth in Gameweek 32, as they triumphed 2-1 over Arsenal.

The box-to-box midfielder netted the winner in north London, and has now produced a return, be it a goal, assist or DefCon points, in nine of his last 12 matches.

In that time, he’s averaging a very decent 5.2 points per start.

“Alex [Scott] has been like this for many months. “He was amazing. He’s in such good form. I’m so happy for him. He’s worked a lot to be at this level.” – Andoni Iraola on Alex Scott

Scott has produced 12 shots and seven chances created over the last six Gameweeks, but it’s his DefCon potential that arguably elevates him above the other ‘doublers’ in his price bracket.

Indeed, the 22-year-old has racked up 164 DefCons since the turn of the year, banking extra points in eight of his 13 matches, with a 61.5% success rate.

Furthermore, he’s averaged 88.6 minutes per appearance in that same timeframe, starting every game.

As for Bournemouth, they are unbeaten in 12 matches and face a trip to Newcastle United and a home encounter with Leeds United in Gameweek 33.

While many Fantasy managers will target Bournemouth teammate Marcus Tavernier (£5.4m) for this ‘double’, Scott could be a nice under-the-radar alternative, given his multiple routes to points.

JAYDEN BOGLE

FPL ownership: 0.7%

0.7% Price: £4.4m

£4.4m GW33-37 fixtures: WOL + bou | – | BUR | tot | BHA

Jayden Bogle (£4.4m) has largely been overlooked by Fantasy managers recently, despite some superb performances as a right wing-back in Daniel Farke’s back three formation.

The budget defender has produced an attacking return in three of his last seven starts.

In that time (Gameweek 25 onwards), he’s created four Opta ‘big chances’ for his teammates, the most of any Fantasy defender.

He also ranks among the top four defenders for penalty area touches (20) and successful passes into the box (13).

Above: Leeds United’s passing network v Manchester United in Gameweek 32

With upcoming opponents Bournemouth ranked 20th for key passes conceded from their left flank over the last six Gameweeks, the advanced Bogle could get further joy in Double Gameweek 33.

The visit of Wolverhampton Wanderers to Elland Road prior to that also appeals, given that Leeds have conceded only three goals in their last four home matches, keeping a clean sheet against Brentford last time out.

With an FA Cup semi-final beyond Gameweek 33, Farke could rotate his side in midweek, but with the ability to produce points at both ends of the pitch, and at least the potential for two matches, the 0.7%-owned Bogle carries appeal.