Spot the Differential

­­­FPL Double Gameweek 33 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to buy

16 April 2026 51 comments
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All three of our differentials have two matches in Double Gameweek 33, as we present low-owned options at Manchester City, Bournemouth and Leeds United for consideration.

MATHEUS NUNES

  • FPL ownership: 3.2%
  • Price: £5.3m
  • GW33-37 fixtures: ARS + bur | – | eve | BRE | bou

Matheus Nunes (£5.3m) is our first differential in Double Gameweek 33.

Found in just 3.2% of squads, the Portuguese right-back has already banked seven assists this season, the most of any defender.

It’s the Burnley match-up that looks particularly favourable, given that Scott Parker’s team are rock bottom for chances conceded from their left flank in 2025/26.

Nunes notably thrived against the Clarets’ back in September, too, when he scored and assisted in the reverse fixture.

Prior to that, Manchester City are at home to Arsenal on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s men have already kept seven clean sheets on home turf this season (see image below), the second-most of any team, and you can bet Arsenal will try to make this as tight and cagey as possible.

Nunes doesn’t offer much goal threat (seven shots in 28 matches) or defensive contribution (DefCon) potential, as indicated by his eight DefCon points this season.

He does, however, rank among the top 15 defenders for key passes, with 24 thus far.

It’s also important to point out that Nunes has missed only one Premier League match since Gameweek 6, when he was absent for the Manchester derby due to illness, particularly with an FA Cup semi-final coming up on Saturday 25 April.

With Nico O’Reilly (£5.0m, 47.7% ownership in the top 100k) and Marc Guehi (£5.1m, 16.4% ownership in the top 100k) both more highly-owned than Nunes, the right-back offers plenty of upside as a differential for those Fantasy managers in need of a late-season push.

ALEX SCOTT

  • FPL ownership: 2.7%
  • Price: £5.0m
  • GW33-37 fixtures: new + LEE | – | CRY | ful | MCI

Alex Scott (£5.0m) starred for Bournemouth in Gameweek 32, as they triumphed 2-1 over Arsenal.

The box-to-box midfielder netted the winner in north London, and has now produced a return, be it a goal, assist or DefCon points, in nine of his last 12 matches.

In that time, he’s averaging a very decent 5.2 points per start.

“Alex [Scott] has been like this for many months.

“He was amazing. He’s in such good form. I’m so happy for him. He’s worked a lot to be at this level.” – Andoni Iraola on Alex Scott

Scott has produced 12 shots and seven chances created over the last six Gameweeks, but it’s his DefCon potential that arguably elevates him above the other ‘doublers’ in his price bracket.

Indeed, the 22-year-old has racked up 164 DefCons since the turn of the year, banking extra points in eight of his 13 matches, with a 61.5% success rate.

Furthermore, he’s averaged 88.6 minutes per appearance in that same timeframe, starting every game.

As for Bournemouth, they are unbeaten in 12 matches and face a trip to Newcastle United and a home encounter with Leeds United in Gameweek 33.

While many Fantasy managers will target Bournemouth teammate Marcus Tavernier (£5.4m) for this ‘double’, Scott could be a nice under-the-radar alternative, given his multiple routes to points.

JAYDEN BOGLE

  • FPL ownership: 0.7%
  • Price: £4.4m
  • GW33-37 fixtures: WOL + bou | – | BUR | tot | BHA

Jayden Bogle (£4.4m) has largely been overlooked by Fantasy managers recently, despite some superb performances as a right wing-back in Daniel Farke’s back three formation.

The budget defender has produced an attacking return in three of his last seven starts.

In that time (Gameweek 25 onwards), he’s created four Opta ‘big chances’ for his teammates, the most of any Fantasy defender.

He also ranks among the top four defenders for penalty area touches (20) and successful passes into the box (13).

Above: Leeds United’s passing network v Manchester United in Gameweek 32

With upcoming opponents Bournemouth ranked 20th for key passes conceded from their left flank over the last six Gameweeks, the advanced Bogle could get further joy in Double Gameweek 33.

The visit of Wolverhampton Wanderers to Elland Road prior to that also appeals, given that Leeds have conceded only three goals in their last four home matches, keeping a clean sheet against Brentford last time out.

With an FA Cup semi-final beyond Gameweek 33, Farke could rotate his side in midweek, but with the ability to produce points at both ends of the pitch, and at least the potential for two matches, the 0.7%-owned Bogle carries appeal.

51 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. cuppatea78
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 1 min ago

    Which would be better?

    A) Van Hecke & Cherki
    B) NOR/Guehi & Tavernier

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      B

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    2. rh14107
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      Cherki & NOR

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    3. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Is NOR fit ?

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    4. swanseag55
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      With everyone going FH, BB, WC crazy my inner voice is fighting against the tide and wants to just play my normal team as I have good SGW players. If O’Riley is fit, I would have 5 DGW players in Dubravka, Hill, Tavinier, O’Riley and Haaland. My SGW players would be Van Dyk, Wilson, Gordon, Fernandez, Thiago and Bowen.
      I’m a being stupid and should just play the FH or could be team be ok.
      I could play the BB with Raya, Gabriel, Roger’s and bring in Guehi for Thiaw.
      Thoughts please

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      1. Bigbars
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        I'm doing the same.. I may regret it later, but i dont think the fixtures are great for a chip, and with 5FT's i'm just going to use a couple on punts, ive still got all my chips, so planning to take some punts later for BB and TC.. Free Hit and WC not essential just yet in my opinion.

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        1. swanseag55
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          Cheers. Normally I would play the chip but as shown last week, Thiago and Bowen can haul. Prepare for the worse as it could go wrong and hope for the best

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          1. Bigbars
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            No worries. Ive got a lot of points to make up, so not chucking my hat in the ring but making some different choices, differentials, so if the majority are using this week to BB or Free Hit, i'm banking on better luck in other GW's with the chips when others have used them up. With the right choices SGW players can match or better DGW. example, CS for a SGW defender is 6, but a DGW who concedes in both could be 4 or less.

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  2. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 1 min ago

    Tav or Scott?

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    1. Sergio Giorgini
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Im going Scott. Tav's attraction seems to be based entirely on penalties as far as I can tell

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  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    Might have all 3 of these on FH. I'm chasing.

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    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Unfortunately the way the season has gone you’d be chasing even more if you did

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  4. sirmorbach
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    Hi all. All chips available and 3 FT.

    3 doublers + Dubravka.

    Use free transfers or FH?

    The use of all three FT would get me something like:

    Verbruggen
    O'Reilly, Hill, Gabriel
    Palmer, Bruno Fernandes, Semenyo, Wilson
    Haaland, João Pedro, Thiago

    Dubravka, Cash, Anderson, Mukiele

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  5. Pompel
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Kind of regert not going for setting up for BB , only FH'ing. BB would allow for a couple more differentials while covering the bases

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    1. NZREDS
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Inevitability it will be a poor DGW!

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      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        It'll be good for somebody but probably the mad man or woman who goes Doku, Adli, one of the Greek boys at Brighton or Rutter, Gnonto or some other rando at Leeds, Lyle Foster busting the City clean.

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        1. NZREDS
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          Lmao exactly this. Gnonto brace

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  6. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    All three English teams 1 nil up in their Europa games this evening

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Sarr header

      Watkins

      And Morgan GW

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      1. WVA
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Do other teams not do their research lol the three most obvious scorers

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  7. Shardlow
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    On a BB, FH following week.
    Worth doing Gab > A Leeds defender or Cucurella?
    Chasing in mini league

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  8. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    The Sarr bandwagon for the double game week 36 ? will be leaving shortly

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      It doesn't make sense tho if Palace rotate their better players around the Europa semis

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      1. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Semi Finals would be played before game week 36
        https://www.uefa.com/uefaconferenceleague/fixtures-results/#/d/2026-04-30

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    2. Pompel
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      I will be hopping on for GW34 wc

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    3. WVA
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      He did this last season in the cups and done nothing in the prem, going for him over Eze on my wc may have cost me a shot at OR1

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  9. Big Sam Time
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    So currently on free hit, I already have Palmer but I want 1 off these 2 who would u pick?

    A. Estevao
    B. Pedro neto

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    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      B

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    2. NZREDS
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      B

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    3. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      C Enzo worth a punt if confirmed to start ?
      If not B

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    4. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      B

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  10. NZREDS
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Any injury status updates for NOR?

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    1. chilli con kone
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      The Times reported that he took part in a recovery session with the team on the Monday so that’s a positive sign

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      1. The Mandalorian
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Not really. It's standard protocol to return to light training with a grade 1 hamstring injury.

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  11. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Going with double Leeds in defence on FH.
    Will have Darlow also.

    Which two would you pick:

    A) Struijk
    B) Bijol
    C) Bogle
    D) Gudmundsson

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Article suggest C but defcons with B. B is a risk of rotation though

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  12. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    3-0 to Villa Rogers
    Where's Mr. O'Connell ?
    He has a love/hate or more like a hate/hate relationship with Rogers

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  13. Sir Michael Taker
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Would free hit selected players alter the % owned bit you can see? As in are they included in the number? If not then chances are these 3 will be much higher owned than the game states

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  14. Voronins Pony Tail
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    People sticking with O’Reily?

    If not….who are you swapping for?

    I’m on my Free Hit and going 100% DGW players (apart from maybe Bruno)

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    1. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      I'm not probably (also FH) but will see what comes out tomorrow before finalising. Just too much risk he doesnt play both games for me which defeats the object of the double. Likely picking another City defender Nunes or Guehi probably.

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  15. sirmorbach
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    A hit would give me this team, and preserve all my chips (I need FH for the blank). Only downside is ditching Raya, but I'll have my WC, so...:

    Verbruggen*
    Gabriel, Bogle*, Hill*
    Palmer*, Semenyo*, Cherki*, Bruno F.
    Haaland*, Pedro*, Thiago

    A. WC already
    B. That, and TC Haaland
    C. That, just
    D. Something else, not worth the hit

    FYI, current team below:

    Raya
    Gabriel, Virgil, Cash
    Bruno Fernandes, Mbeumo, Semenyo, Wilson
    Haaland, João Pedro, Thiago

    Dubravka, Anderson, Hill, Mukiele

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  16. Stevie B
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Is this free hit team good to go?

    Darlow
    Senesi, Hill, Struijk
    Semenyo, Cherki, Palmer, Groß
    Haaland (C), Calvert-Lewin, Joao Pedro

    Verbruggen, Scott, Van Hecke, Esteve

    Thanks and good luck!

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  17. The Mandalorian
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Nico o’reilly

    Grade 1 (mild strain/tightness): Minor fiber damage, often feels like tightness or a pull. Recovery can start with light activity within days; full return in 1–2 weeks (sometimes less for very minor cases.

    Involvement in first-team training this week (especially light/recovery-focused) is realistic and common for a mild hamstring injury like the one described with NOR. It doesn't guarantee full fitness or match selection, but it's a standard positive step in the recovery process.

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    1. chilli con kone
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      I’m no internet doctor, but that recover session was the literally the day after the game. I’m not saying he’s fit for the weekend but that’s not what you’re describing

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      1. The Mandalorian
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        It's exactly what's being described. Recovery training involves lots of stretching which is what he was pictured doing.

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        1. chilli con kone
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          How is light activity within ‘days’ (plural) as per your internet diagnosis, the same as a recovery session after the game the following day (singular). I repeat, not what you described.

          Pointless debating it let’s wait and see. Every chance he’s not playing either way

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  18. Sir Michael Taker
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    I see Palace have lost Lacroix and Wharton (no great shocker, always seems to be injured) in the first half tonight

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    1. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Perhaps more shocking is the name Jack Harrison appearing in european football to be honest

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    2. Pompel
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Slight spanner in the works, planned for Lacroix from gW35

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  19. sirmorbach
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Sorry for repeating post. Don't know what to do.

    A hit would give me this team, and preserve all my chips (I need FH for the blank). Only downside is ditching Raya, but I'll have my WC, so...:

    Verbruggen*
    Gabriel, Bogle*, Hill*
    Palmer*, Semenyo*, Cherki*, Bruno F.
    Haaland*, Pedro*, Thiago

    A. WC already
    B. That, and TC Haaland
    C. That, just
    D. Something else, not worth the hit

    FYI, current team below:

    Raya
    Gabriel, Virgil, Cash
    Bruno Fernandes, Mbeumo, Semenyo, Wilson
    Haaland, João Pedro, Thiago

    Dubravka, Anderson, Hill, Mukiele

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  20. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    My updated FH team, article timed well as needed a few differentials

    Darlow
    Nunes Van Hecke Senesi Bogle
    Semenyo Scott Palmer
    Haaland J. Pedro DCL

    Bench: Kelleher Hill Groß Hinshelwood

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