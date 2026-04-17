Newcastle v Bournemouth predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Double Gameweek 33 clash between Newcastle United and Bournemouth.
The match at St James’ Park kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 18 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
NEWCASTLE
BOURNEMOUTH
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|11th
|Bournemouth
|32
|45
|-1
|DDDDW
|14th
|Newcastle
|32
|42
|-2
|LWWLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):