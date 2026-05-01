Brentford v West Ham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 35 clash between Brentford and West Ham United.

The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 2 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

BRENTFORD

WEST HAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 9th Brentford 34 48 +3 DDDDL 17th West Ham 34 36 -16 DLWDW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):