Brentford v West Ham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 35 clash between Brentford and West Ham United.
The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 2 May.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
BRENTFORD
WEST HAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|9th
|Brentford
|34
|48
|+3
|DDDDL
|17th
|West Ham
|34
|36
|-16
|DLWDW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):