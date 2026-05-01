Leeds v Burnley predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 35 clash between Leeds United and Burnley.
The match at Elland Road kicks off at 20:00 BST on Friday 1 May.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
LEEDS
BURNLEY
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|15th
|Leeds
|34
|40
|-7
|DDWWD
|19th
|Burnley
|34
|20
|-34
|DLLLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):