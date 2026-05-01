Wolves v Sunderland predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 35 clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sunderland.

The match at Molineux kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 2 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

WOLVES

SUNDERLAND

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 12th Sunderland 34 46 -9 LWWLL 20th Wolves 34 17 -38 WDLLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):