Wolves v Sunderland predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 35 clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sunderland.
The match at Molineux kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 2 May.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
WOLVES
SUNDERLAND
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|12th
|Sunderland
|34
|46
|-9
|LWWLL
|20th
|Wolves
|34
|17
|-38
|WDLLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):