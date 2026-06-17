Set Piece Takers

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Who took corners + pens in Round 1?

17 June 2026 0 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Ahead of the start of Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026, we compiled a list of set-piece and penalty takers for each country.

This was based on Opta and Statsbomb data gathered from qualification and friendlies.

Now, with the tournament underway, we have an even better idea of those on dead-ball duties.

The table below details all of the players who have taken a penalty and/or corner in the Americas so far.

We’ll update this table again after the Group K and L matches on Wednesday night/Thursday morning.

SET PIECE AND PENALTY TAKERS: ROUND 1

NATIONPENALTIESCORNERS
AlgeriaMoussa (1), Chaibi (1)
ArgentinaMessi (2)
AustraliaMetcalfe (3), O’Neill (2)
AustriaArnautovic (1)Sabitzer (4)
BelgiumDe Bruyne (2)
Bosnia and HerzegovinaBasic (2), Tahirovic (1), Alajbegovic (1)
BrazilRaphinha (3), Cunha (2), Bruno Guimaraes (1)
CanadaEustaquio (9)
Cape VerdeArcanjo (1)
Colombia
Cote d’IvoirePepe (2), Y Diomande (1)
Croatia
CuraçaoAntonisse (1)
CzechiaCoufal (3), Sadilek (1), Sojka (1)
DR Congo
EcuadorM Caicedo (3), Angulo (1), Plata (1)
EgyptSalah (3), Ashour (2), Zizo (1), Marmoush (1)
England
FranceOlise (5), Mbappe (1)
GermanyHavertz (1)Brown (4), Kimmich (2), Sane (1), Raum (1)
Ghana
HaitiBellegarde (3), Providence (1)
IranRezaeian (3), Ghayedi (1)
IraqAl-Ammari (1), Jasim (1)
JapanJ Ito (3), Kamada (1)
JordanFakhoury (2), Abu Taba (1)
MexicoAlvarado (2), B Gutierrez (1)
MoroccoHakimi (1), El Mourabet (1)
NetherlandsReijnders (4), Depay (1)
New ZealandCacace (1)
NorwayRyerson (4), Odegaard (1)
Panama
ParaguayEnciso (1)
Portugal
QatarAfif (3)
Saudi ArabiaAl-Juwayr (4)
ScotlandMcGinn (2), Ferguson (1)
SenegalE Diouf (3), Camara (1)
South AfricaModiba (1)
South KoreaSon Heung-min (2), Lee Kang-in (2)
SpainPedri (8), Yamal (3)
SwedenNygren (2), Ayari (2)
SwitzerlandEmbolo (1)Vargas (6), Rieder (2), Rodriguez (2)
TunisiaMejbri (1), Abdi (1)
TürkiyeCalhanoglu (4), Guler (3), Celik (1)
United StatesRobinson (2), Tillman (1)
UruguayB Rodriguez (5), M Araujo (4), de la Cruz (3), Valverde (2)
Uzbekistan
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