Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Who took corners + pens in Round 1?

Ahead of the start of Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026, we compiled a list of set-piece and penalty takers for each country.

This was based on Opta and Statsbomb data gathered from qualification and friendlies.

Now, with the tournament underway, we have an even better idea of those on dead-ball duties.

The table below details all of the players who have taken a penalty and/or corner in the Americas so far.

We’ll update this table again after the Group K and L matches on Wednesday night/Thursday morning.

SET PIECE AND PENALTY TAKERS: ROUND 1