FPL notes: Palmer + Palestra injury latest, Alonso on Chelsea attack

Chelsea edged Fulham 3-2 in Xabi Alonso’s first competitive match in charge.

Cole Palmer (£9.5m) starred, Morgan Rogers (£7.5m) impressed on his Premier League debut for Chelsea and Joao Pedro (£7.5m) continued his excellent pre-season form.

Here are our Scout Notes from Craven Cottage.

PALMER STARS + ROGERS CREATES FIVE

Chelsea’s front three all delivered attacking returns.

Palmer led the way with a goal and assist, continuing to occupy one of the two attacking roles behind Joao Pedro.

His first return arrived after only 32 seconds. Palmer’s clever flick released Joao Pedro behind the Fulham defence, with the Brazilian lifting his finish over Bernd Leno (£4.5m).

Palmer then got on the scoresheet shortly after half-time. Joao Pedro carried possession forward before releasing his team-mate, who finished through Leno’s legs.

The underlying numbers backed up an impressive display. Palmer created three chances and registered two shots on target.

Alonso was particularly pleased with the freedom and responsibility Palmer showed:

“I’m very happy for Cole, because I have really enjoyed seeing him playing with this dynamism, with this freedom, with this responsibility, helping the team, feeling important and we need that for the team. If Cole feels this way, we will have a better team, a better Chelsea.” – Xabi Alonso on Cole Palmer

There was a slight concern late on, with Palmer asking to come off before Geovany Quenda (£5.5m) replaced him in the 82nd minute.

Nothing alarming emerged from Alonso’s post-match press conference, however. The Chelsea boss spoke glowingly about Palmer’s performance and did not flag an injury when discussing him.

So, unless further information emerges before Gameweek 2, there is no confirmed injury at this stage.

Palmer wasn’t Chelsea’s most creative player on Monday, however.

That accolade went to Rogers, who created a match-high five chances and also scored on his Premier League debut for the club.

Above: Chelsea players sorted by chances created (CC) v Fulham

Rogers swept home Maxence Lacroix’s (£6.0m) low cross shortly before half-time, having already threatened with a powerful blocked effort.

His combination of creativity and goal threat would have appealed to both fans and FPL managers.

“They are going to be a very important part of the team. To build around them, no. To build the team with them. They need to take responsibility, they need to lead the rest, they need to inspire the rest.” – Xabi Alonso on Palmer, Rogers and Joao Pedro

PEDRO FORM CONTINUES

Joao Pedro carried his excellent pre-season form straight into Gameweek 1.

Chelsea’s central striker needed just 32 seconds to score, racing clear before producing a composed finish over Leno.

He then supplied Palmer’s goal, carrying the ball into the Fulham half before timing his pass into the midfielder’s path.

The Brazilian created two chances and registered four shots.

Above: Joao Pedro’s shot map v Fulham

There were further openings, too.

Joao Pedro volleyed a Palmer cross narrowly wide in the first half and later fired over from distance. He even had the ball in the net again late on after reacting first to Quenda’s saved effort, only for an offside in the build-up to rule it out.

His minutes were arguably just as encouraging.

While Palmer and Rogers departed late on, Joao Pedro completed the full 90 minutes as Chelsea’s central striker.

After his prolific pre-season, another goal and assist only strengthen his position as one of the more interesting Chelsea attackers heading into the upcoming schedule.

NO CAICEDO OR PALESTRA, JAMES IN MIDFIELD

Two notable absences forced Alonso to alter his expected line-up.

Moises Caicedo (£5.5m) and Marco Palestra (£5.5m) both missed the matchday squad after suffering minor setbacks during the week.

“They had minor setbacks during the week, so they were not fit to play tonight.” – Xabi Alonso on Moises Caicedo and Marco Palestra

Alonso later confirmed that Caicedo’s issue had developed during the week but offered no suggestion of a lengthy absence.

In Palestra’s absence, Malo Gusto (£5.0m) started at right wing-back, with Jorrel Hato (£4.5m) on the opposite flank.

Reece James (£5.5m) again operated centrally in midfield, this time alongside Romeo Lavia (£5.0m).

Above: Reece James’s heatmap v Fulham

Chelsea retained the back-three structure Alonso repeatedly used late in pre-season. Josh Acheampong (£4.5m), Lacroix and Levi Colwill (£5.0m) formed the defensive trio.

Lavia completed 65 minutes before Enzo Fernandez (£7.0m) replaced him.

Alonso explained that the decision to start Lavia ahead of Fernandez reflected the different stages of preparation within his squad.

“We have different options, players that during the pre-season they come in different stages, so all the players will play an important role. This is about the team, this is about the squad.” – Xabi Alonso

Fernandez subsequently played fewer than 30 minutes, while new signing Pep Chavarria (£5.0m) made his league debut after replacing Hato.

Pedro Neto (£6.5m), Estevao (£6.5m) and Quenda also appeared from the bench.

There are therefore still several selection questions to answer once Palestra and Caicedo return.

LACROIX DEFCON, SANCHEZ ERRORS

Lacroix enjoyed an eventful league debut for Chelsea.

The centre-back supplied the assist for Rogers’ goal, collecting Palmer’s pass before beating his man and driving a low ball across the six-yard box.

He also reached the defensive contribution (DefCon) threshold:

Chelsea still conceded twice, however.

Josh King (£5.5m) first forced Robert Sanchez (£5.0m) into a reaction save before beating him at the near post for Fulham’s equaliser.

The hosts struck again shortly after Palmer made it 3-1. Timothy Castagne (£4.5m) forced another Sanchez stop and Gonzalo Garcia (£6.0m) reacted quickest to the rebound.

Fulham finished with 14 attempts and two big chances, while Sanchez also had to deny substitute Ryan Sessegnon (£4.5m) late on.

Antonee Robinson (£4.5m) sent another presentable opportunity narrowly wide.

Sanchez’s display will inevitably attract scrutiny, particularly with Mike Penders (£4.5m) waiting in the squad.

Alonso refused to pin the goals on his goalkeeper, though.

“It’s about the team, it’s not about the individual. The first goal, we can do better to defend, we can do better to avoid, but it’s part of the game. All the lines, from the strikers, the midfielders, the defence, the goalkeepers, we want to do better in everything.” – Xabi Alonso

KING + GARCIA ON TARGET

There was plenty to interest FPL managers on the Fulham side, too.

Josh King completed the full 90 minutes and scored, having already forced Sanchez into a save before his equaliser.

His manager was particularly enthusiastic afterwards.

“I have been talking during all the summer with Josh King; what a player we have here, amazing! What a player, unbelievable. They need to make numbers… they need to score goals because, at the end, it’s the most important thing in football. And I hope they can score many goals this season.” – Alvaro Arbeloa

Garcia’s involvement was another significant selection clue.

The summer signing led the line, completed the full 90 minutes and scored Fulham’s second goal.

Rodrigo Muniz (£5.5m), by contrast, did not enter until the 82nd minute.

It is only one match, but Garcia starting and completing the game provides an encouraging early indication of his minutes under Arbeloa.

Cesar Palacios (£5.5m) also made his Premier League debut, while Oscar Bobb (£5.5m) started in the attacking line behind Garcia.

At the back, Jorge Cuenca (£4.5m) was Fulham’s only defender to reach the DefCon threshold.

Castagne at least added attacking involvement, with his saved effort leading directly to Garcia’s goal.

Fulham ultimately left empty-handed but caused Chelsea plenty of problems with their high press and aggressive approach.

“I think we showed the character and personality that I want my players to show. We did what we have to do: press, play with character, try to play in their half like we did, and try to create chances to score goals, and to be ambitious.” – Alvaro Arbeloa

For FPL managers, King’s £5.5m price, goal and 90-minute outing immediately catch the eye.

Garcia’s start may be even more significant for the longer term, while Chelsea leave Craven Cottage with plenty of attacking encouragement but a few defensive and selection questions still to answer.