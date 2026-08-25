Osula, Porro, Maddison: FPL injury updates ahead of Gameweek 2

11 Premier League teams are in EFL Cup action this week.

We’re expecting most of these top-flight clubs to rotate after Gameweek 1, but the midweek cup ties and the press conferences that fall on either side of these matches could tell us a bit more on the team news front.

Following yesterday’s six, Tuesday saw the managers of Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur face the media.

Everton boss David Moyes took questions in the aftermath of Saturday’s win over Crystal Palace.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

In Gameweek 1, Will Osula continued his late-season form by setting up Anthony Elanga’s early goal. But the young forward was soon hurt in a first-half collision, and eventually came off in the 55th minute.

He’ll miss the cup match against West Bromwich Albion, and potentially the next couple of league outings.

“With Will, we need to see. Hopefully, it is not that serious and he can be back as soon as possible. That is the hope. For now, it looks quite positive, but we need to see and check him later.” – Matthias Jaissle

He joins Tino Livramento (calf), Joelinton (unknown) and Dan Burn on the sidelines.

The newly-appointed club captain Burn rolled his ankle in training last week. Arriving at St James’ Park on crutches and wearing a protective boot, Burn should only miss approximately four weeks, but that leads into the long September to October international break.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

In good news to around 18% of FPL managers, unseen opening day duo Pedro Porro and Micky van de Ven (both match fitness) will be on the bench versus Charlton Athletic, easing them into action for league duties.

“Van de Ven comes on the bench, Pedro Porro comes on the bench. Solanke is available to play.” – Roberto De Zerbi

Of the others, James Maddison (shoulder) is injured again, and Mohammed Kudus (thigh) isn’t yet ready to feature.

Knee victims Xavi Simons, Dejan Kulusevski and Wilson Odobert remain unavailable.

“Kudus is not ready yet and Maddison suffered a small injury in the shoulder.” – Roberto De Zerbi

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi said nothing about Saturday’s absentee Pape Matar Sarr (hamstring), so he could be ok.

New signing Savinho is available for selection.

De Zerbi later discussed Dominic Solanke and his importance to the team.

“He is another important player, but we stay up with Richarlison last season. Richarlison also, I love him, but he has to play much better than Brentford. In Brentford, every one of us we made mistakes and we were wrong in the game. Me as the first always but for us, the number 10, especially when the opponent defend man-to-man, we need the striker to keep the ball, defend the ball and give us the time to go up, but Solanke is another very important player.” – Roberto De Zerbi

EVERTON

David Moyes’ presser took the form of an embargoed section filmed in the aftermath of Saturday’s win over Crystal Palace.

As a result, team news was in short supply.

Central midfielders Christian Norgaard and Tim Iroegbunam both missed Gameweek 1 because of groin strains.

But James Garner made an earlier-than-expected return from injury as a substitute.

Moyes did have something to say about potential changes, however.