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Osula, Porro, Maddison: FPL injury updates ahead of Gameweek 2

25 August 2026 85 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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11 Premier League teams are in EFL Cup action this week.

We’re expecting most of these top-flight clubs to rotate after Gameweek 1, but the midweek cup ties and the press conferences that fall on either side of these matches could tell us a bit more on the team news front.

Following yesterday’s six, Tuesday saw the managers of Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur face the media.

Everton boss David Moyes took questions in the aftermath of Saturday’s win over Crystal Palace.

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NEWCASTLE UNITED

In Gameweek 1, Will Osula continued his late-season form by setting up Anthony Elanga’s early goal. But the young forward was soon hurt in a first-half collision, and eventually came off in the 55th minute.

He’ll miss the cup match against West Bromwich Albion, and potentially the next couple of league outings.

“With Will, we need to see. Hopefully, it is not that serious and he can be back as soon as possible. That is the hope. For now, it looks quite positive, but we need to see and check him later.” – Matthias Jaissle

He joins Tino Livramento (calf), Joelinton (unknown) and Dan Burn on the sidelines.

The newly-appointed club captain Burn rolled his ankle in training last week. Arriving at St James’ Park on crutches and wearing a protective boot, Burn should only miss approximately four weeks, but that leads into the long September to October international break.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

In good news to around 18% of FPL managers, unseen opening day duo Pedro Porro and Micky van de Ven (both match fitness) will be on the bench versus Charlton Athletic, easing them into action for league duties.

“Van de Ven comes on the bench, Pedro Porro comes on the bench. Solanke is available to play.” – Roberto De Zerbi

Of the others, James Maddison (shoulder) is injured again, and Mohammed Kudus (thigh) isn’t yet ready to feature.

Knee victims Xavi Simons, Dejan Kulusevski and Wilson Odobert remain unavailable.

“Kudus is not ready yet and Maddison suffered a small injury in the shoulder.” – Roberto De Zerbi

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi said nothing about Saturday’s absentee Pape Matar Sarr (hamstring), so he could be ok.

New signing Savinho is available for selection.

De Zerbi later discussed Dominic Solanke and his importance to the team.

“He is another important player, but we stay up with Richarlison last season. Richarlison also, I love him, but he has to play much better than Brentford. In Brentford, every one of us we made mistakes and we were wrong in the game. Me as the first always but for us, the number 10, especially when the opponent defend man-to-man, we need the striker to keep the ball, defend the ball and give us the time to go up, but Solanke is another very important player.” – Roberto De Zerbi

EVERTON

David Moyes’ presser took the form of an embargoed section filmed in the aftermath of Saturday’s win over Crystal Palace.

As a result, team news was in short supply.

Central midfielders Christian Norgaard and Tim Iroegbunam both missed Gameweek 1 because of groin strains.

But James Garner made an earlier-than-expected return from injury as a substitute.

Moyes did have something to say about potential changes, however.

“I did it last year and we didn’t win at Wolves. Our first game was Mansfield and we have a much, much tougher game against Preston. They are a good side and it is me going back to where I started as well. We also have a lot of players who are looking as if… Tyler Dibling is playing better, Keano and Big Jake are around. We have a lot of players who could be classed as first team players, but I have not even thought about it, I was more keen on getting this game played and over.” – David Moyes

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

85 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Madison made of glass

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    1. Ball Ake
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      "Once he had love and it was a gas, soon turned out he had a shoulder of glass"

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  2. Wet Bandits
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Looking for a distraction before I make team value chasing silly transfers..

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    1. Ball Ake
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      Jaws is on iPlayer, or Heat on Channel4 streaming service.

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  3. FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Start Hinshelwood out DCL?

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    1. Winnerr
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      DCL

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    2. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Dcl

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  4. Mother Farke
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Awonyini G

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  5. Mother Farke
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Rudoni G. Coventry 2-0 up 5 mins in.

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    1. Gross Misconduct
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Awoniyi A. That gives me a headache. With Simms rested I was thinking of doing Osula -> Simms. How long before Awoniyi is first choice in PL?

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      1. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        I think he already is now
        Plus previous PL experience is a big advantage over Sims
        It would also help to solve the difficult at the moment 3rd striker spot in our FPL squads .

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      2. Mother Farke
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Wouldn't go there if this is how Awoniyi is going to play. The caveat being Awoniyi is made of glass and probably won't manage 2 games a week.

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      3. Gross Misconduct
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Thanks chaps for your replies. Let's see if he survives this game! Maybe I'll take a chance on him instead.

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  6. Winnerr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Bench One

    Wirtz (NFO)
    or
    DCL (BRE)

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    1. Ball Ake
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      Wirtz

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  7. Absolutely Muñozed
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Play Shaw or Ajer this GW??

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    1. Ball Ake
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Shaw, surely they have to perform better at home.

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    2. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      S

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  8. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Brentford winning 1-0 at Birmingham
    Hopefully Sangare stays benched so I can transfer him in for Gross
    Plus catch a cheeky £0.1m price rise

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  9. F4L
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    does diomande come in for jair cunha long term at forest?

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    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      100

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  10. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    I know it's only been a week but so many good midfielders to choose from. Obviously the first 2 blanked but pretty sure they'll be good picks.

    Bruno
    Mbeumo
    Szobozlai
    Rogers
    Palmer
    Tzolis
    Hinshelwood
    Sangare
    Saka

    Probably missing some.

    But who would you choose on a WC?

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    1. majorbriggs
      • 11 Years
      56 mins ago

      Probably Bruno, Szob, Tzolis and Palmer/Rogers. Sangaré could be a handy enabler

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    2. Ball Ake
      • 2 Years
      55 mins ago

      Odegaard. I've gone with him, Saka, Palmer, Szbos and Hinsh.

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    3. F4L
      • 11 Years
      53 mins ago

      palmer and szobo for sure. rest could be debated

      on a wc i'd probably want saka palmer szobo ndiaye king

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    4. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      33 mins ago

      I quite like Saka, Palmer, Mbeumo, Rogers, Sangaré, but that very much needs Haaland up front and probably FH3

      Worth saying that this could easily change after another week…

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  11. majorbriggs
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Stick with Enzo Le Fee or swap for Sangaré? Always love a punt on an early season bandwagon...

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  12. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Kinda tempted to triple up on Chelsea attack. The problem is Arsenal GW3, but I could bench two attackers in that game, or even three.
    Thoughts on this? (WC)

    Trafford 4
    Calafiori Gvardiol Justin Ajer DeCuyper
    Palmer Rogers Cherki Odegaard Tzolis
    Haaland Pedro Wissa

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    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • 6 Years
      1 hour ago

      Triple up is potentially viable, but can wait to week 4. You could go with it now, and FH3, but i like the idea of FH4, then mBuemo away to Fulham week 5 and potentially Rogers longerterm in that spot.

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    2. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Nice WC team without man utd assets but they have Ipswich next. EO will shoot through the roof.

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  13. FPL_trail_runner
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Evening all, updated WC draft, trying to project for the nice fixtures to come and give good bench options. I like that this team is flexible for benchings, e.g if O reilly and Cherki maybe benched this week on deadline leak, i flip two guys from the bench with nice fixtures (Sangare, N diaye). Plan is still FH4 and this WC is moved from original week 3 to build on the excellent BB1 (102).

    Trafford
    Rodon O Reilly Cala White
    Szob Cherki Palmer
    Haaland (c) Pedro Wissa

    4mil N Diaye Sangare Ajer

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    1. edfiasco
      • 13 Years
      51 mins ago

      Team looks good,if not somewhat kneejerk but personally I wouldn’t consider an aggressive early wildcard after a great week unless I had serious structural problems with injuries etc. I’d rather take a hit for 2 transfers and save the flexibility, it’s a long time to Christmas.

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      1. edfiasco
        • 13 Years
        50 mins ago

        Not being critical btw, congrats on that gw1!

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      2. FPL_trail_runner
        • 6 Years
        45 mins ago

        Cheers, ya i had planned a week 3 WC always, realised i wanted Haaland captain this week, and i basically get the same structure as week 3 and I get to Triple captain Haaland week 3 - which cant occur if i WC in 3.

        Im trying to build longterm picks. So some will be somewhat knee-jerker but of the 40 players to returnn this weekend its trying to identify the ones that will be longterm value. The above structure also gives me a nice team for week 3 with the Chelsea guys benched along with Rodon.

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  14. MShalkz
    • 5 Years
    1 hour ago

    Who would you start out of these?

    Shaw or Hume?
    Tzolis or Schade?

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    1. edfiasco
      • 13 Years
      52 mins ago

      Tsolis and a coin flip tbh

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      37 mins ago

      Shaw and Tzolis

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  15. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    58 mins ago

    I can't believe I've just seen 3 posts considering a wildcard .
    Every game week produces a random set of results & player performances
    Only after a number of games does the real pattern emerge .

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    1. OverTinker
      • 8 Years
      54 mins ago

      100% - there are still so many unanswered questions and I would consider it only after 5-6 games

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      1. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        45 mins ago

        The big unanswered question in my opinion is
        Can Haaland & Fernandes get back to form & justify their huge prices .
        Once that's answered only then can we move forward.

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    2. FPL_trail_runner
      • 6 Years
      44 mins ago

      Fpl is a different game now, we have carry over of transfers , 6 chips! and Haaland is a machine.

      Back in the early days (nearly 20 year ago) we would use our one and only wildcard after 5-6 weeks. People here in the main are too cautious, but maybe thats me and i back myself to find a decent template more early than not.

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      1. Ball Ake
        • 2 Years
        36 mins ago

        Yep, it's just a bit of fun. Not knocking those that put hours into analysis but I just want Palmer and Saka in my team now, so I do. I also eat desert first and read the last chapter of every book before I start the first page.

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      2. Jack Burton
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah bit easier now we can build 5 transfers

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    3. Warby84
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      That’s your opinion…

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    4. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Exactly what do they do next week when gw1 hauls in gw2?

      They spent months getting the perfect team to bin in 72hours

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      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Not always the case, i built a week 1 BB team with funds spread built towards a WC3, same structure is planned just moving it a week, allowing TC in week 3 for Haaland.

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      2. Ball Ake
        • 2 Years
        14 mins ago

        Months?

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  16. OverTinker
    • 8 Years
    55 mins ago

    Bench one from these please
    1. Ajer
    2. Rodon
    3. Shaw

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      36 mins ago

      1

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  17. edfiasco
    • 13 Years
    46 mins ago

    Best midfielder up to 5.5 - would play this week then could be bench/rotation

    Hard to get away from Sangare

    Xhaka/King/Iwobi/Miley/Cook/Willock the contenders?

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      35 mins ago

      It’s probably Sangaré

      I think you have more contenders down than I would!

      King or Groß the other two I’d keep an eye on at the moment. Though who knows who else could emerge

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      1. edfiasco
        • 13 Years
        7 mins ago

        Yeah thanks I’m being a bit generous with some but I looove a differential 5m ish defender

        Already have gross

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    2. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      King looked unplayable last night

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    3. Ball Ake
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      The options available at 5.5m-6.5m is bonkers this year.

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  18. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    44 mins ago

    I started with Konsa and it seems he may fall in price

    I’m not bothered because he’ll instantly rise once he starts. However, if he falls and then rises again to 4.5, will I have lost 0.1 or will his price be 4.5 for me? I think it’s the latter but not sure

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      36 mins ago

      It’s the latter

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    2. el polako
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      Your sell price will be 4.5m
      The only loss would be the opportunity to buy him at 4.4m

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    3. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      Thanks both

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  19. RamboRN
    • 15 Years
    37 mins ago

    Kinsky
    Maguire white calafiori
    Bruno mbeumo tzolis ndiaye
    Haaland jp dcl

    Subs verb Davis rodon gomez

    I think i will wc gw3 so does it make sense to do rodon to Decuyper now to catch the prize rise and bench him as I plan to get him on wc anyway and dont want to be stuck 0.1m short

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  20. DagheMunegu
    • 5 Years
    35 mins ago

    Bench one of each

    A Ballard
    B Rodon

    1 Gross
    2 Gomez

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    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      B2

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    2. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      B2

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  21. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    32 mins ago

    I'm going to bench boost this week. Who is the best MGW replacement? I already have Mbeumo, Szobo and Schade.

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    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      Long term, short term ?

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    2. Nutmeg Ninja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      1.Tzolis is the obvious pick if you have an ARS spot
      2. Rogers looked lively and Brighton might be a little more vulnerable with a looming 3rd match in a week on Thursday
      3. Could also roll the dice with a City mid if we get a lineup leak

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      1. Ball Ake
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        True Re. Point 2, our squad is looking increasingly thin.

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    3. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      KDH saves you £1.5m
      On corners , free kicks plus open play goal & assists options

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    4. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Cunha

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  22. Barnaby Wilde
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    Sangare owners: are you using him as a first sub, or as a starter?

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    1. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'm getting him tonight for Gross
      But may not start him as it's a toss up between him & DCL in the same game
      The £0.1m rise will come in handy going forward
      Plus I expect him to get more points

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  23. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    Would
    You dump Foden now?
    Likely bench this weekend ?

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    1. Nutmeg Ninja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      I cut my losses. Especially with Cherki & soon Enzo, he cannot be relied on

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      1. Nutmeg Ninja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Gakpo too on the wing

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        1. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
          • 12 Years
          6 mins ago

          Ain’t going to city

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          1. Nutmeg Ninja
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            5 mins ago

            Gakpo to City is already done.

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            1. Nutmeg Ninja
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              4 mins ago

              Nevermind...Just seeing now that Spurs are back in

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            2. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
              • 12 Years
              1 min ago

              Keep on smoking

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      2. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        Yeah thinking cherki is taking the spot

        Thinking that Arsenal new lad or Gakpo

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        1. Nutmeg Ninja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          I didn't have Szob, so that was an easy switch for me. Tzolis is also a no-brainer if you don't have him

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  24. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    That’s why Forest need a new striker.

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    1. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      I don't rate Delap the new signing
      But he could come in handy at £5.5m if he starts performing .

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  25. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    8 mins ago

    Worth a Benchboost in GW2?

    Verbruggen, Gomez, Rodon, van Ewijk

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    1. FPLFrontline
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      I’d hold

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  26. FPLFrontline
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    6 mins ago

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori, Guardiol, Maguire, Konsa (Davis)
    Semenyo, Wirtz, Mbeumo, Odegaard (Slater)
    Haaland, Isak, Pedro

    Thoughts on 3rd sub and Captain pick for GW2?

    Roll transfer?

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  27. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    I’d get Wirtz out asap

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