The FPL Watchlist: Ranking the best players in each position

The Watchlist has been updated ahead of Gameweek 2.

In this article series, we take a look at the stand-out Fantasy Premier League (FPL) options over the medium term.

After just one Gameweek, there is very little change from the pre-season rankings. Typically, we try not to be too ‘kneejerky’ in these articles.

So, this is a briefer update than usual, with only the players who have moved position discussed.

MORE ABOUT THE WATCHLIST

Players are selected and ranked according to factors such as club injuries, forthcoming fixtures, Rate My Team’s (RMT) points projections and whether or not the player in question is likely to be a bargain in FPL.

‘Form’ also comes into the equation.

Arrows before the name indicate whether a player has climbed or fallen in our reckoning since the previous Gameweek or if they are a new entry into the tables.

The key for the factors you’ll see in the tables below is as follows:

THE WATCHLIST: CURRENT RANKINGS

THE WATCHLIST: NOTABLE CHANGES

NEWCASTLE ON THE UP

Newcastle United’s Malick Thiaw (£5.0m) and Yoane Wissa (£6.0m) are both promoted to the Watchlist.

There was plenty of encouragement for Matthias Jaissle on Sunday, even though Newcastle were denied three points when Liverpool netted a late penalty.

Thiaw, second among defenders for big chances last season, racked up 15 defensive contributions (DefCon).

Further forward, Wissa looked like a player reborn in a No 10 role. Sharp in attack, with four shots, he also supplied the assist to put Newcastle 2-1 up.

Jaissle’s troops have an excellent run of fixtures from Gameweeks 2-10:

David Raya (£6.0m), Gabriel Magalhaes (£8.0m) and Riccardo Calafiori (£5.5m) were already on the Watchlist.

Bukayo Saka (£9.5m) joins them after shrugging off any post-World Cup fitness concerns with an impactful display against Coventry City on Friday.

Christos Tzolis (£6.5m) is clamouring for inclusion, too, but we’ll give ourselves another week before deciding whether to add him, just in case another left winger arrives in north London before the transfer window closes.

It’s still early days for Brentford’s Mamadou Sangare (£5.5m), but after an all-action display in the middle of the park against Tottenham Hotspur, with two assists and DefCon, there is potential for him to become a set-and-forget budget option.

OTHER CONSIDERATIONS

Josko Gvardiol (£5.5m) netted the winner for Manchester City in Gameweek 1, but if Nico O’Reilly (£6.5m) gets another ‘out-of-position’ run-out at Selhurst Park on Friday, we may consider a defensive switch.

The reason we’ll overlook O’Reilly for now is that he’s been subbed off early in the Community Shield and against Bournemouth. Rayan Cherki’s (£7.5m) form could also impact his position.

We’ll give Manchester United assets another week, rather than ‘kneejerk’ them out.

The same applies to Florian Wirtz (£7.5m), whose early substitution at St James’ Park has sparked a bit of concern. Liverpool are top of the goals projections for the next 3-5 Gameweeks, so we’ll stay patient for now – albeit moving him down.

Igor Jesus (£6.0m) also drops a few places, with Liam Delap (£5.5m) reportedly on his way to Nottingham Forest.

Finally, we’ll continue to monitor Ismaila Sarr (£6.5m). He reportedly missed out on Saturday due to a groin issue, but let’s see what the last week of the transfer window brings. If he stays, Crystal Palace embark on a good run of fixtures from Gameweek 3 (ful/IPS/lee/NFO).