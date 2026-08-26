Watchlist

The FPL Watchlist: Ranking the best players in each position

26 August 2026 102 comments
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The Watchlist has been updated ahead of Gameweek 2.

In this article series, we take a look at the stand-out Fantasy Premier League (FPL) options over the medium term.

After just one Gameweek, there is very little change from the pre-season rankings. Typically, we try not to be too ‘kneejerky’ in these articles.

So, this is a briefer update than usual, with only the players who have moved position discussed.

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MORE ABOUT THE WATCHLIST

FPL notes: Mixed fortunes for Haaland + Salah 2

Players are selected and ranked according to factors such as club injuries, forthcoming fixtures, Rate My Team’s (RMT) points projections and whether or not the player in question is likely to be a bargain in FPL.

‘Form’ also comes into the equation.

Arrows before the name indicate whether a player has climbed or fallen in our reckoning since the previous Gameweek or if they are a new entry into the tables.

The key for the factors you’ll see in the tables below is as follows:

THE WATCHLIST: CURRENT RANKINGS

The FPL Watchlist: Ranking the best players in each position 9
The FPL Watchlist: Ranking the best players in each position 10
The FPL Watchlist: Ranking the best players in each position 8
The FPL Watchlist: Ranking the best players in each position 7

THE WATCHLIST: NOTABLE CHANGES

FPL notes: Frank sacked, Thiaw goal, but Bruno G seems hurt 2

NEWCASTLE ON THE UP

Newcastle United’s Malick Thiaw (£5.0m) and Yoane Wissa (£6.0m) are both promoted to the Watchlist.

There was plenty of encouragement for Matthias Jaissle on Sunday, even though Newcastle were denied three points when Liverpool netted a late penalty.

Thiaw, second among defenders for big chances last season, racked up 15 defensive contributions (DefCon).

Further forward, Wissa looked like a player reborn in a No 10 role. Sharp in attack, with four shots, he also supplied the assist to put Newcastle 2-1 up.

Jaissle’s troops have an excellent run of fixtures from Gameweeks 2-10:

David Raya (£6.0m), Gabriel Magalhaes (£8.0m) and Riccardo Calafiori (£5.5m) were already on the Watchlist.

Bukayo Saka (£9.5m) joins them after shrugging off any post-World Cup fitness concerns with an impactful display against Coventry City on Friday.

Christos Tzolis (£6.5m) is clamouring for inclusion, too, but we’ll give ourselves another week before deciding whether to add him, just in case another left winger arrives in north London before the transfer window closes.

It’s still early days for Brentford’s Mamadou Sangare (£5.5m), but after an all-action display in the middle of the park against Tottenham Hotspur, with two assists and DefCon, there is potential for him to become a set-and-forget budget option.

OTHER CONSIDERATIONS

FPL notes: Haaland bonus, Semenyo DefCon + O'Reilly "deserves" minutes

Josko Gvardiol (£5.5m) netted the winner for Manchester City in Gameweek 1, but if Nico O’Reilly (£6.5m) gets another ‘out-of-position’ run-out at Selhurst Park on Friday, we may consider a defensive switch.

The reason we’ll overlook O’Reilly for now is that he’s been subbed off early in the Community Shield and against Bournemouth. Rayan Cherki’s (£7.5m) form could also impact his position.

We’ll give Manchester United assets another week, rather than ‘kneejerk’ them out.

The same applies to Florian Wirtz (£7.5m), whose early substitution at St James’ Park has sparked a bit of concern. Liverpool are top of the goals projections for the next 3-5 Gameweeks, so we’ll stay patient for now – albeit moving him down.

Igor Jesus (£6.0m) also drops a few places, with Liam Delap (£5.5m) reportedly on his way to Nottingham Forest.

Finally, we’ll continue to monitor Ismaila Sarr (£6.5m). He reportedly missed out on Saturday due to a groin issue, but let’s see what the last week of the transfer window brings. If he stays, Crystal Palace embark on a good run of fixtures from Gameweek 3 (ful/IPS/lee/NFO).

102 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. _Greg
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Donnarumma Henderson
    O'Reilly Konsa White Calafiori Jacquet
    Palmer Semenyo Mbeumo Tzolis Rogers
    João Pedro Sesko Thiago

    Think I'll manage to roll till gw6?

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    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      FH GW 3?

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      1. _Greg
        • 16 Years
        52 mins ago

        No, will bench the Chelsea players. All the rest have good fixtures.

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        1. Warby84
          • 11 Years
          35 mins ago

          Why would you triple Arsenal vs Chelsea, I would definitely start Palmer over Kinsa that week

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          1. _Greg
            • 16 Years
            18 mins ago

            This is my starting team, not a WC.

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    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      If Haaland doesn’t do much before GW6 and the new shiny toys coming in before transfer window closes aren’t integrated immediately, then sure why not.

      But the fact you’re asking this question suggests you strongly doubt it.

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      1. _Greg
        • 16 Years
        18 mins ago

        I only doubt it because I usually love a knee jerk. The 4 Arsenal is actually really helpful for me.

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    3. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Not with Benjamin Sesko you won’t…

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      1. _Greg
        • 16 Years
        17 mins ago

        I'm starting Sesko over Thiago, Jacquet and Konsa this week.

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    4. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      No.

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      1. _Greg
        • 16 Years
        14 mins ago

        You're probably right.

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  2. mixology
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Trafford should be close to top of watchlist. My overreaction is he will be top keeper by seasons end, or just under Raya

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    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Am sure he'll be on there at some point, Mix.

      Brentford, Brighton (both just had huge wins), Arsenal and, er, Man Utd in the next six, which is roughly what the Watchlist deals in, so we felt it wasn't the right time to add. Over the season, however, I think you'll be right with the points tally.

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I considered him for gw1 but went Lammens for the fixtures. Obviously it’s not worked out so far…

      I think he could be up there for sure. Leeds defensively solid enough but Trafford also good at saves so has potential to haul

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    3. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      57 mins ago

      Yeah he's top - love his confidence the most, very similar to Alisson in that regard

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  3. RogueBlood
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    What changes would you suggest to this team or just roll?

    Verbruggen
    Shaw, Calafiori, Konsa, Rodon
    Wirtz, Mbeumo, Tzolis, B.Fernandes
    Haaland, Pedro

    Kinsky, Gross, Williams, Scarlett

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    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Roll.

      Some junior fixtures to target in GW3 & 4 for City & Chelsea and having 2 FT’s makes it easier to get to them.

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      1. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        *juicy

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    2. HellasLEAF
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      How about you tell us a few options you are considering and then people can weigh in, rather than posting your full squad and asking what amounts to a lazy question.

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    3. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Roll - decent team, we all need to resist to urge to chase GW1 points

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  4. Dutchy FPL
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    First little benching headache this season.. Need to play one of Thiago or DCL, who play each other. Thinking about Thiago, but DCL has the home fixture. Who to play?

    A) Thiago
    B) DCL

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      I have the same conundrum. My other option is benching Sangaré…

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      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        I think Brentford and Leeds will both be upper mid table this season, with Brentford maybe slightly higher and even ending up in a European spot. The problem is Leeds are at home. And they will probably be defensively solid. I really don’t know what to do. I’m even considering starting Sangaré, Muharemovic, and Ajer and neither of DCL or Thiago in the hope of a 0-0 or some good DC points

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    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Coin flip that one. I’d probs go for the home advantage if pushed

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    3. HellasLEAF
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      DCL

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      1. HellasLEAF
        • 17 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        DCL you are betting against home opener. Look how that went for most first week..

        Is it a tough one sure, but if picking, it's DCL imo.

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    4. Sho-kun
      • 8 Years
      59 mins ago

      Go with your gut

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    5. Dutchy FPL
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Cheers all!

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  5. Warby84
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Saka + O’Reilly

    Or

    Cherki + Gabriel

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Find a way to get all of Saka, Cherki, and Gabriel.

      I don’t rate O’Reilly because of minutes concerns

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    2. HellasLEAF
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Had O'Rielly. Can't rely on minutes, NOR out. Can't pay 6.5 only to hope NOR plays > 60 min. Annoying because his attacking potential is real (but then so is Gvardiol who was also pushed up and Guehi who can be good in the air off set piece). Truth is in the end it's Guehi that might be the play long term. Sort of like City's Gabriel. Nailed with set piece threat.

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      1. Utopsis
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Be patient with OReilly - he was unbelievably attacking in that 1st half

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  6. HellasLEAF
    • 17 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Semenyo or Cherki

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    1. Sho-kun
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Semenyo atm

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    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      i have semenyo and cherki seems more at risk but hes very consistent and its close.

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  7. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    If not playing BB what is the best bench for this team

    Kinsky Dubravka
    Calaflori Maguire Gvardiol De Cuyper Thomas
    Fernandes Mbeumo Szoboszial Tzolis Slater
    Pedro Haaland DCL

    Any ideas would be welcomed

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    1. HellasLEAF
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      De Cuyper, Thomas, Dub, Slater - that was easy.

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  8. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    What are Kadioglu owners (me included) doing?

    Just bench him until wildcard?

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    1. Mother Farke
      • 2 Years
      55 mins ago

      This is an option if you can rely on your other defenders until WC?

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    2. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      He has bad fixtures anyway so no issue benching

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  9. x.jim.x
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Emi Martinez to Chelsea feels like a move that should have happened like 2 years ago

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  10. Zimo
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Anyone thinking a Tzolis captaincy this week? He seems like such a secure route to points and Villa looked horrendous.

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    1. Letsgo!
      • 9 Years
      55 mins ago

      I am on capt odegaard

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    2. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      45 mins ago

      I'm going with Bruno(c)

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    3. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      Same position as De Cuyper haul

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    4. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      0.3 xGI at home to a promoted side doesn’t scream “secure route to points” if you ask me.

      Villa did look woeful I have to agree.

      But I think I’m sticking with Bruno F. Also tempted by Mbeumo tbh

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  11. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Palestra to justin or thiaw?

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Thiaw for fixtures long term and DefCon

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  12. Three Badgers on a Shirt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    I've got Sarr; he's injured and very likely to drop in price tonight. Would you transfer him out and if so, for who? My other midfielders are B Fernandes, Mbeumo, Tzolis and Groß.

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    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      41 mins ago

      NDiaye if you can

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    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      40 mins ago

      Yeah I'd sell.

      Ndiaye or Sangare.

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    3. Letsgo!
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      Anton stach

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    4. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Sangare

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    5. Hughes Your Daddy
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yep sell, Sangare or Ndiaye would be a good alternative.

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    6. Mr Pwps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Sangaré

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  13. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Bench
    Tark (bou) or van Ewijk (HUL)
    NDiaye (bou) or DCL (BRE) or Thiago (lee)

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Bench Tark and Ndiaye

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    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Tark and Thiago

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  14. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Play one bench the rest:

    (this is order I currently have them in)

    Ballard vs FUL(H)
    Gros vs CHE(A)
    LeFee vs FUL(H)
    Davis vs MUN(A)

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      Play Ballard

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    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Play ELF

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    3. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I’d play Le Fee I think

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  15. Warby84
    • 11 Years
    56 mins ago

    What about this team..

    Trafford ((Dub)
    Calafiori Gvardiol/Guehi Ajer (De Cuyper Thomas)
    Cherki Saka Palmer Sangare Szobo
    Haaland Pedro (4m)

    0.5 itb with Gvardiol 0 with Guehi

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      Looks fantastic

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    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Assuming everyone that scored well in GW1 keeps scoring well, you’ve nailed it

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    3. Raoul Nogues
      22 mins ago

      Semenyo/Tzolis safer than Saka/Cherki ?

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      1. Warby84
        • 11 Years
        13 mins ago

        Yes I prefer Semenyo

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        1. Raoul Nogues
          7 mins ago

          With unpredictable coaches like Maresca and Arteta, how can we be sure Cherki and Saka start and/or how many minutes they will play ?

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  16. tricpic
    • 16 Years
    54 mins ago

    Same question as lots of folk with a benching headache after BB1.
    What's the best bench for this team:

    Kinsky, Verbruggen
    Shaw Gvardiol, Calafiori, DeCuyper, David
    Mbeumo, Bruno, Semenyo, Odergaard, Wirtz
    Isak, Thiago, Joao Pedro

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Maybe Verb, Wirtz, De Cuyper, David?

      Thiago benchable over Wirtz, but the 60 min sub last gw was pretty spooky as a Wirtz owner

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      1. tricpic
        • 16 Years
        12 mins ago

        Currently on Kinsky (Spurs defence likely still woeful despite being at home), DeCuyper (don't want to double up if I play Verb), Davis (sorry for typo above) and one other.
        So it's between Thiago, Wirtz and possibly Semenyo to bench.
        Agree re Wirtz. Bit early to be last chance saloon but feels very much like it.

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        1. Mr Turnip 1
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Interesting. Brighton defence was good last season but they do have injuries in the team and they weren’t really tested against Villa I feel. Chelsea attack feels great and I think I’d still back Kinsky myself. Your call though.

          I wouldn’t worry about not playing De Cuyper for the double up because De Cuyper is playing LW, so the extra clean sheet points are honestly a bonus. I wouldn’t play him because of the fixture. Maybe he’s worth playing over Shaw anyway because Shaw probably won’t score more than 6, I don’t think that’s a clear cut decision.

          Semenyo an interesting shout, tbf Wirtz got more xGI in his 60 mins that Semenyo did in his 90, and Forest at home is probably a better fixture than Palace away, so Semenyo is maybe a reasonable call.

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    2. Mr Pwps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I have the same keepers as you and I got Kinsky for the GW2 cover. Unfortunately after GW1 I wouldn't leave Kinsky anywhere near my goalposts for GW2.

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  17. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    53 mins ago

    Bench one
    A) Hume (FUL)
    B) Shaw (IPS)
    C) O'Reilly (cry)

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    1. Feanor
      • 17 Years
      16 mins ago

      A

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    2. tricpic
      • 16 Years
      14 mins ago

      A

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    3. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      That’s brutal. Just A

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    4. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      I think it’s probably A but it could also be C depending on minutes. I’d go for A if you think O’Reilly gets 60 mins and C if you’re worried that he’ll be kept out of the team by Gvardiol and Cherki

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  18. Feanor
    • 17 Years
    49 mins ago

    For GW3, would you use 2 FTs to do Bruno to Slater and Thiag0 to Haaland?

    For GW2 my team is

    Kinsky (Verbruggen)
    Gabriel, Calafiori, Maguire (Williams, Diop)
    BrunoF (c), Semenyo, Mbeumo, Szoboszlai, Tzolis
    Pedro, Thiago (DCL)

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      I’m considering this very move myself. I think another very viable option is FH3 and WC5 or 7. I will use the free transfers if I want to triple captain Haaland in week 3, otherwise I’m tempted to use the FH myself. That gives you City, Liverpool, and possibly Villa if they sort themselves out vs promoted teams, plus a few other good fixtures you wouldn’t otherwise be able to target, and also lets you ditch Arsenal and Chelsea for a week, and also saves you transfers. I don’t think FH12 when Arsenal play City has the same number of other fixtures to target with players I wouldn’t already have in my squad

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      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        I honestly wish I’d committed to this strategy more tbh and added another Chelsea attacker to my team but I was scared I’d need to TC Haaland in 3

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    2. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I'd 1000% do this - Haaland has Coventry, Bruno Fernandes has to go away to Everton GW3.

      Plus, I think Haaland will score more points overall this season.

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  19. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    38 mins ago

    For after GW2, A or B here?!

    A) Gabriel and Mbeumo

    B) O'Reilly and Saka.

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    1. Raoul Nogues
      15 mins ago

      Depends on GW2

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      I like A

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      1. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        I'm just not feeling inspired by Manchester United at all mate - although as an Arsenal fan, it'd be gutting to not have Gabriel in my team haha!

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  20. Mr Pwps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    35 mins ago

    I bench boosted GW1 and somehow netted 72 points despite having 3 Man Utd assets. I can't see them keeping a clean sheet against Ipswich this weekend so I'm debating whether to bench Shaw in favour of Hume at home to Fulham. Any dissenters?

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori, Mosquera, HUME
    Fernandes, Mbuemo, Szoboszlai, Sangaré
    Calvert-Lewin, Haaland, Joao Pedro

    Kinsky, SHAW, Groß, Diop

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      To be honest I think it’s close. I expect Utd to be much improved at home but Shaw has a 6 point ceiling most of the time. Hume playing RW could do well v Fulham, but I don’t really rate Sunderland. Then again I don’t really rate Fulham either.

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    2. The Reptile
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      9 mins ago

      Its a hard one - I've got Maguire and Du Cuyper (Califiori) as well as HUME - I'm benching Hume (and O'Nien) atm -

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  21. Feanor
    • 17 Years
    26 mins ago

    CCs don't seem to be mentioning that Palmer looked like he tweaked something before coming off. Did Chelsea come out and say he was fine?

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    1. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Xabi Alonso confirmed he was all good mate!

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  22. Warby84
    • 11 Years
    25 mins ago

    Anyone thinking about starting De Cuyper vs Chelsea?

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    1. The Reptile
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yes I am and benching Hume and O'Nien - Maguire + Califiori other defs

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      1. Warby84
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        I’m benching over Ajer and Thomas

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    2. Ignasi M
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      No way.

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  23. Raoul Nogues
    24 mins ago

    Disasi to CP

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  24. myteamissheeeeeeeet
    • 16 Years
    12 mins ago

    Who to start please?

    A. Gross, Chelsea away
    B. Thomas, Hull Home

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    1. Ignasi M
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Thomas. Chelsea's attack look good. Chelsea 3-1 Brighton

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  25. Ignasi M
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Guehi to start in midfield again? O'Reilly benched for Cherki?

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  26. ididnt
    • 15 Years
    7 mins ago

    Is Schade > Sangarre worth considering or hold?

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    1. Ignasi M
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      hold

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  27. ididnt
    • 15 Years
    1 min ago

    Wirtz > Ode?

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