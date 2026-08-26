FPL Gameweek 2: Which teams are projected to score the most goals?

After looking at the best clean sheet odds, we now turn our attention to projected team goals for Gameweek 2.

Using the projections from our Fixture Ticker, we can identify which Premier League attacks have the greatest scoring potential in the upcoming round.

Below, we rank all 20 teams by their projected goals for Gameweek 2, before picking out the main talking points.

PROJECTED TEAM GOALS FOR GAMEWEEK 2

SUMMARY

Manchester United top our Gameweek 2 projected goals with 2.24. Michael Carrick’s side will want a response after their shock opening-day defeat to Hull City. They now host another promoted side in Ipswich Town, and our projections suggest they should rack up the goals.

Liverpool (2.04) are the only other team projected to score more than twice. They netted two goals in Gameweek 1 and now host Nottingham Forest. Chelsea (1.97) sit just behind them after looking sharp in attack during the opening round. Tottenham Hotspur (1.88) and Manchester City (1.84), less convincing on the opening weekend, complete the top five.

Arsenal (1.62) also stand out ahead of their trip to Aston Villa. The Gunners started the season by scoring three against Coventry, while absence-hit Villa looked poor defensively in Gameweek 1. Despite playing away from home, Arsenal have another good opportunity to produce the goods.

Coventry City (1.61) sit just behind Arsenal and have one of the more appealing fixtures outside the traditional big sides. They host a Hull City team that made an excellent start by beating Manchester United 2-0.

At the other end, Ipswich Town have the lowest projection at 0.74 goals ahead of their trip to Old Trafford. Hull City (0.91) and Nottingham Forest (0.97) also sit below one projected goal. Aston Villa aren’t much higher on 0.99, which adds to the appeal of Arsenal assets at both ends of the pitch.

LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD

Liverpool top the projected goals list over the next three-, four- and five-Gameweek lookaheads.

However, factoring in the Gameweek 7 fixtures, Manchester City nose above the Reds. Enzo Maresca’s side face Ipswich Town on that weekend, with Liverpool away to Brentford.

Chelsea‘s projected goal tally of 2.70 against Hull City in Gameweek 4 is the biggest figure in any Gameweek until we get to Manchester City in Gameweek 16. The Cityzens host Hull then, too.

At the other end of the table, Hull City aren’t projected to get above 1.0 in any upcoming fixture – but then they weren’t in Gameweek 1, either!

Sunderland languish at the wrong end. After this weekend’s visit of Fulham comes a much trickier run of matches.