Two up, two down: FPL’s first price changes of 2026/27

After four evenings of nothingness, we have finally had our first Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes of 2026/27.

Those rises and falls happened at 00:00 BST on Wednesday. That’s a slightlier early cut-off from previous years.

PRICE RISES

Two of Gameweek 1’s five top points scorers are the first risers of 2026/27.

Maxim De Cuyper (£4.6m), ‘out of position’ on Brighton and Hove Albion’s left wing and on a share of set plays, scored, assisted, kept a clean sheet and banked bonus points on the opening weekend.

Mamadou Sangare‘s (£5.6m) defensive contribution points (DefCon) were expected; his brace of assists less so.

Gameweek 2 isn’t the ideal entry point for both players, on paper, but DefCon magnets like Sangare are less fixture-led picks. De Cuyper owners will be hoping for more attacking returns to compensate for what the odds-makers think is a likely clean sheet loss:

PRICE FALLS

A pair of Arsenal non-starters dropped, meanwhile.

Viktor Gyokeres (£7.4m) watched on as an unused substitute as Kai Havertz (£7.5m) led the line and scored in the season-opener against Coventry City.

Gabriel Martinelli (£6.4m) wasn’t even in the squad as an Arsenal exit draws nearer.