Scout Notes

£4.0m defender boost, Sangare assist + Ampadu DefCons: FPL notes

27 August 2026 89 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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We begin our EFL Cup round-ups with the six Premier League clubs who were in action on Tuesday.

The three newly promoted sides and Brentford saw off Football League opponents to progress, while Leeds United prevailed in the all-top-tier clash with Nottingham Forest.

We’ll bring you up to speed with all you need to know from a Fantasy perspective, from minutes played and injuries to any wider talking points.

RESULTS

TeamOpponentResultGoalsAssistsLeading DefCons
BrentfordBirmingham (a)6-1 winWilson, Hickey, Collins x2, Damsgaard, ThiagoYarmoliuk, Anthony x3, SangaréAnthony (10)
Yarmoliuk (9)
Damsgaard (9)
CoventryPlymouth (a)4-2 winAwoniyi, Rudoni, Mason-Clark, Torp penYirenkyi, Awoniyi, Torp, Thomas-AssanteKitching (9)
HullStoke (a)1-1 draw (won 5-4 pens)DowellMillarOmur (13)
Herrington (9)
IpswichLeicester (h)3-1 winEgeli, Nunez x2Clarke, Akpom, HumphreysNunez (12)
LeedsNottm Forest (a)2-0 winJames, JustinLongstaffAmpadu (20)
Elvedi (11)
Justin (9)
Tanaka (9)
Nottm ForestLeeds (h)0-2 lossMilenkovic (13)
Schlager (12)
Dominguez (10)

SELECTION/ROTATION

TeamNo. of starting XI changes made from GW1Players who kept their places (mins played)Mins for other players
Brentford8Collins (90), Janelt (71), Ouattara (45)Valdimarsson (90), Hickey (90), Schuster (90), Damsgaard (90), Anthony (90), Henry (71), Wilson (62), Yarmoliuk (48), Schade (45), Sangare (42), Thiago (28), Lewis-Potter (19), Kayode (19)
Coventry9Yirenkyi (70), Thomas (45)Bentley (90), Latibeaudiere (90), Kitching (90), Bidwell (90), Sakamoto (90), Torp (90), Hamer (70), Awoniyi (70), Rudoni (62), Amenda (45), Mason-Clark (28), Eccles (20), Thomas-Assante (20), Sherif (20)
Hull11Phillips (90), Drameh (90), McNair (90), Herrington (90), Gourna (90), Millar (90), Dowell (81), Akintola (81), Targett (77), Omur (77), Hjerto-Dahl (59), Morita (31), Belloumi (13), Stroud (13), Sellars-Fleming (9), Slater (9)
Ipswich9O’Shea (90), Nunez (89)Walton (90), Furlong (90), Kipre (90), Humphreys (90), Walle Egeli (90), Akpom (90), Clarke (81), McAteer (80), Ouattara (63), Davis (27), Mendel (10), Maeda (9), Compton (1)
Leeds6Trafford (90), Rodon (90), Muharemovic (90), Ampadu (90), Justin (90)Elvedi (90), Nmecha (83), James (71), Tanaka (68), Longstaff (67), Okafor (67), Aaronson (23), Wilson (23), Stach (22), Bogle (19), Calvert-Lewin (7)
Nottm Forest5Sels (90), Cunha (90), Milenkovic (90), Williams (79), Aina (61), Jesus (60)Schlager (90), Dominguez (90), Wood (90), Kalimuendo (60), Diomande (60), Murillo (30), Hudson-Odoi (30), Ndoye (30), Netz (29), Hutchinson (11)

SCOUT NOTES

BRENTFORD

  • Another thrashing meted out by the Bees, who have now scored 20 goals in their last four matches (including friendlies)!
  • Most of the Gameweek 1 XI enjoyed rests. Even one of the three who kept his place, Dango Ouattara (£6.5m), was limited to 45 minutes. He and replacement Kevin Schade (£6.0m) had a half each.
  • Not that there’s much chance of Mamadou Sangare (£5.6m) being a rotation risk in the Premier League, but it’s always reassuring to hear that one of his positional rivals, Yehor Yarmoliuk (£5.0m), is an ongoing fitness concern. The young Ukrainian midfielder had limited pre-season minutes and was replaced not long after half-time here – by Sangare.

“Yarmo’s had a slightly disrupted pre-season. He took the end of last season off with a slight issue he was having that we had to look after. He’s been building carefully and he’s still not up to full speed yet. We just constantly need to be looking after him for the foreseeable future” – Keith Andrews

  • Jaidon Anthony (£6.0m) played the full game, spending time on each flank as Ouattara and Schade traded places at half-time. The former Burnley winger delivered a hat-trick of assists, one from a recycled set play and two from quick transitions. No other Bee delivered more defensive contributions (DefCons, 10), either.
  • Brentford’s set pieces were again a strength, just as they had been against Spurs. Nathan Collins (£5.5m), one of the three players to keep their place, had more attempts (four) than any of his teammates. Two found the back of the net.
  • Sangare delivered yet another attacking return, assisting Collins with a chip from another dead-ball situation. The Malian midfielder only registered three DefCons in his 42 minutes, however.
  • Igor Thiago (£8.0m), rested for the first hour, tapped in Brentford’s sixth. His deputy, Callum Wilson (£5.5m), had opened the scoring from outside the area.

COVENTRY CITY

  • Again, Frank Lampard was clearly looking to Gameweek 2 with his team selection here. Only Caleb Yirenkyi (£5.0m) and Bobby Thomas (£4.0m) kept their places, with the latter given just 45 minutes. Thomas shared pitch-time with Aurelie Amenda (£4.0m), who came on at the interval.
  • The good news for Thomas and Amenda owners is that one of their positional rivals, Liam Kitching (£4.0m), had a shocker for Plymouth’s second goal, being dispossessed 40 yards out by goalscorer Xavier Amaechi. Argyle indeed had a spell on top on either side of half-time as they came back from 2-0 down to level the scores.
  • Ellis Simms (£5.0m) owners will be feeling more jittery. Taiwo Awoniyi (£5.5m) led the line for Coventry here and had a goal and assist to his name within five minutes, finishing from a clever flick by Yirenkyi and then playing in Jack Rudoni (£5.0m) for the Sky Blues’ second goal. The Nigerian striker was lively, nodding wide a big chance and then almost getting a second assist for Rudoni. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Awoniyi start in Gameweek 2, particularly as he was replaced after 70 minutes.
  • It may be too soon for a Premier League start for attacking midfielder Rudoni after so long out. He missed all of pre-season, and this was his first start since April.
  • Victor Torp (£5.5m) teed up substitute Ephron Mason-Clark (£5.5m) for a tap-in before scoring a penalty to make it 4-2. Torp was in the spot-kick mix in 2025/26 but he’ll likely not start many league games this season.

HULL CITY

  • Hull boss Sergej Jakirovic rotated his entire starting XI here, so we can expect the side that defeated Manchester United to go again in Gameweek 2 – injuries permitting.
  • Speaking of those, Nobel Mendy (£4.0m) and Ryan Giles (£4.0m) were on the bench after recovering from injury scares at the weekend. The other two casualties, Lewie Coyle (£4.0m) and Semi Ajayi (£4.0m), weren’t part of the squad at Stoke, but it sounds like they’ll be fine for Saturday.

“We didn’t have injuries like they need four, five, six weeks [out]. It’s just a precaution. I decided to spare some players because they are very important for Saturday.” – Sergej Jakirovic on the injuries picked up in Gameweek 1

  • David Akintola (£5.0m), who is a winger, led the line as Oli McBurnie (£5.5m) was rested. It sounds like McBurnie will soon get proper competition/relief up top, however.

“We know that we don’t have second, or even third option as a striker. Maybe we will get two more strikers.

“I think that we are very close [to getting a striker].” – Sergej Jakirovic

  • Akintola had a game-high six shots and missed the lot, underscoring that he’s not a long-term option in attack. One chance was almost an empty net as he rounded the ‘keeper.
  • Young Aussie stopper Lucas Herrington (£4.0m) impressed in his first Hull start at centre-half; he’ll have his eye on a Premier League spot in the medium term. Lucas Gourna-Douath (£5.0m) also did well in central midfield. Both players will likely be warming the bench against Coventry, however.
  • Left-winger Liam Millar (£5.0m) teed up Kieran Dowell (£4.5m) for Hull’s equaliser at Stoke. Don’t get too excited, £4.5m midfielder fans: there’s scant chance of Dowell making the Premier League grade.

IPSWICH TOWN

  • Again, another side making nine changes. Dara O’Shea (£4.0m) and Marcelino Nunez (£5.0m) kept their places. O’Shea moved from right-back to centre-half in this match.

“[Nunez] had recovered well, him and Dara, so they were able to go again, which was good. Some continuity in the team. With all the other changes, I thought it was important.” – Gary O’Neil on starting Dara O’Shea and Marcelino Nunez

  • Not too many of the second string took their chances, with League One side Leicester unlucky to lose. They outshot their Premier League hosts 22-15, also leading 1.88-1.37 on xG.
  • Keeping his place, Nunez followed up his Gameweek 1 DefCon points by hitting the 12-mark again. Even better, he scored twice, with both attempts from outside the area. One goal came from inside the centre circle!
  • Cheap FPL forward Sindre Walle Egeli (£4.5m) lost his place in Gameweek 1 but was given a chance from kick-off here. Struggling in a right-wing role in the first half (no one really impressed in attack), he was much better in the ’10’ after the break. He put Ipswich 1-0 in front from a Jack Clarke (£5.5m) pass before Leicester briefly levelled.

LEEDS UNITED

  • A second away win for Leeds at Nottingham Forest in little more than 72 hours. While Saturday’s was a knife-edge contest that could have gone either way, you’d have to say Leeds merited this victory, leading 13-8 on shots and 2.26-0.86 on xG.
  • While FPL managers are fawning over Sangare, it’s worth reminding ourselves that there’s a £5.5m midfielder who was already superb for defensive contributions last season. Ethan Ampadu (£5.5m) banked DefCon points in Gameweek 1 and hit the 20-mark here.
  • Ampadu was one of five Leeds players who kept their places from the 1-0 win at the City Ground on Saturday. The other four were from a stubborn backline, with James Trafford (£5.0m) once again excelling between the sticks. You wonder how many more clean sheets the Whites will preserve with him in goal in 2026/27.
  • Tarik Muharemovic (£5.0m) was again some way off the DefCon threshold on six. He did, however, once again catch the eye from set plays, having gone close to scoring in Gameweek 1 and done so in Leeds’ final pre-season friendly. Here, his header from a set-piece situation caused some six-yard-box pinball, with James Justin (£4.5m) slamming in the loose ball.
  • There was one change at centre-half as new signing Nico Elvedi (£4.5m) came in for Jaka Bijol (£5.0m). Elvedi indeed played the Bijol role in the middle of the back three and, as his Slovenian positional rival did in Gameweek 1, hit the DefCon threshold. It was an impressive showing from the Swiss stopper.

“Daniel James was excellent today but Nico was probably the second Player of the Match against such a physical striker like Wood.

“Very happy with his debut. We need good players, we need competition.” – Daniel Farke on Nico Elvedi

  • It was all change further forward, with not many of the understudies impressing all that much. Noah Okafor (£6.0m), still building up fitness after World Cup duty with Switzerland, could and should have scored when shooting wide. Daniel James (£5.0m), playing in a sort of wing-back/right-sided 10 hybrid role, was about the best of them, scoring the opener and topping the pile for shots and chances created combined (five).

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

  • As for Nottingham Forest, a flat display. At least on Saturday, they could say that they arguably created the better chances. Not so here, although Chris Wood (£6.0m) was denied by a fantastic Joe Rodon (£4.5m) tackle and later a fine Trafford save.
  • Wood’s promotion to the starting XI saw Igor Jesus (£6.0m) take on an attacking midfield role. That may be the Brazilian’s best bet of medium-term minutes, indeed, with Liam Delap (£5.5m) set to join.
  • In case you missed it, Morgan Gibbs-White (£8.0m) was ruled out of this contest in advance with knee pain.
  • Oliver Glasner’s only defensive change saw big-money signing Ousmane Diomande (£5.5m) come in, but he still looks short of match sharpness and he was off at the hour mark here.
  • It’s still early days but Forest were booed off, and even Glasner admitted that this display was “not good”. No shots after the 63rd minute, despite Forest conceding by that point, was alarming.

“I think the performance today was not good enough to win this game. We can’t hope that the other teams are playing worse football, it’s just our reponsibility to play better, to be fitter.

“We have a few players coming back from long-term injuries, we have a few players not on their top fitness level. We will work on it. It will take a little bit of time.” – Oliver Glasner

  • Ola Aina (£4.5m) was advanced again at right wing-back, almost scoring with a cross-shot and then firing off-target from inside the Leeds box.
89 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Thursday's Press Conference Times
    Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Good morning, all, here are the press conference times Sky have listed so far:

    10.30am - Maresca (MCI)
    1pm - Jakirovic (HUL)
    1.30pm - Arteta (ARS), Rose (BOU)
    2.30pm - Lampard (COV)
    6.30pm - Jaissle (NEW)

    I'll add any others here if/when I see them. Times in BST.

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    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      1.30pm - Iraola (LIV)

      There's another

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    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Hopefully we get some good quotes on Konsa today.

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  2. el polako
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Igor Thiago should be practicing penalties not being rested.
    Really let me down GW1.

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    1. Officer Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Ahhh, grow up and move on. 🙂

      Thiago will soon score again.

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      1. el polako
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        If a team scores 3 goals and their most expensive, spearhead forward on penalties comes away with 0 points you have a right to a little childish fit.

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        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          He very easily could have triple returned against Spurs. Good times are coming.

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          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            0 shots on target
            0 chances created

            "Triple returned"

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        2. iFash@FPL
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          +2 upvotes! 😉

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  3. Rhodes your boat
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Back playing again this year after a little break

    Who would people play in this situation
    A) Shaw & Maguire double up
    B) Hume (FUL)

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    1. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Play Maguire & Hume
      Both carry attacking threat
      Shaw less so

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  4. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Which 2 would you bench from these 6?

    Brobbey
    Tzolis
    Ballard
    Ajer
    Van Ewijk
    Ndiaye

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    1. iFash@FPL
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I would bench Ballard and van Ewijk.

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  5. Tinfoil Deathstar
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Start Rodon (BRE) or Ajer (lee) this week?

    Leeds have slightly better CS chance but Ajer shades it for DEFCON probability.

    I am starting DCL and Schade so either way I will have an attacker vs defender.

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    1. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      You can avoid the conflict by playing both Leeds or both Brentford players
      In that case I'd play double Brentford as DCL has to either score or assist to get points .
      But Schade could get c/s plus defcon points along with possible goal & assist

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  6. Subzero (-4)
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Benching dilemma guys. Is this right;

    Kinksy

    Gabriel Calafiori white maguire
    Bruno palmer semenyo mbuemo
    Barry j.pedro

    Verbruggen. DCL, Ballard, Gomez

    Had Barry on the bench initially but he played so well gw1 and then midweek.

    Thanks in advance

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    1. iFash@FPL
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Yes, I believe so.

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  7. SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS FOR THE GW2 Q&A
    avfc82
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Hey all

    Taking questions for the GW2 Q&A!

    I’ll post the answers in a separate article which should be out later today.

    Thanks

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      How disgraceful and embarrassing was the Aston Villa performance (capitulation) against Brighton?

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Tom when Virg asks a question:

        https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/2091508179808977157

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    2. JBG
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Bench 1 of Maguire (vs Ipswich H) or Hinshelswood (vs Chelsea away) or NOR (vs Palace away)

      Please, thank you.

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    3. Dutchy FPL
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Is Thiago still a viable option for his price? Looks like he gets some early subs with Wilson around and Brentford midfield has some value. Also some decent alternatives below his price point amongs forwards.

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      1. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
        • 15 Years
        8 mins ago

        Not IMO

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    4. OverTinker
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      Play Sangare or DCL?

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    5. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Dilemma

      1. Is it already time to offload our toothless Manchester utd options for Chelsea assets( Palmer, Rogers), Arsenal(Saka, Ødegaard), City(Semenyo, Cherki, Foden) or even Spurs(Savinho) ?

      2. Kindly rank these lads in order of priority-
      Ndiaye, Hinshelwood, Tavernier, Groß

      3. What's your take on Palmer (9.5) vs Rogers (7.5) since the latter is cheaper.

      Thanks & good luck for the gw.

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  8. Conners
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Going to be a bit annoying for those early WCers if the Barcola deal goes through after deadline...

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Not as much as the big names that sturrered gw1, takes a few weeks to settle down

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  9. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    GTG any changes?

    Kinsky
    Calaf, Maguire, Jacquet
    Bruno, Semenyo, Tzolis, Szobo
    Haaland, Pedro, DCL

    Dubs, Slater, Davis, Konsa

    Roll FT

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Looks good

      How long are you going to stick with Kinsky?

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      1. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Watching this week the new teams have better defences, Leno.

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  10. FPL_trail_runner
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    This WC draft should not be affordable, could be really viable if Leeds and Brentford remain the solid teams who could get defcons. Konsa in from week 3. Really like this until week 5, covers all potential EO issues and Bruno could be nice optionwith Ipswich Everton and Fulham where everyone will drop him, then reassess and downgrade week 5. Freehit 4.

    Kinsky
    Cala Ajer Rodon Gvardiol
    Bruno Palmer Tzolis Szob
    Haaland Pedro

    4mil Konsa Slater W-E

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Don't like keeper transfers but unless Spurs sort themselves out already thinking.

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      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Kinsky is locked.

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    2. Warby84
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Similar set up to mine but definitely wouldn’t go to Bruno on WC

      Trafford Dubravka
      Califiori O’Reilly Shaw(will become Konsa) De Cuyper Ajer
      Tzolis Semenyo Szobo Sangare Palmer
      Pedro Haaland E-W

      1m itb

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      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        I like the idea of going against the crowd who wont have him at Everton and at Fulham. Two potential hauls.

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      2. FPL_trail_runner
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        For your draft, Nice overall, not sure on Semenyo, very wide and sangare i think is a first 11 every week or just downgrade and take the 1mil.

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        1. Warby84
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          It’s whether Cherki is worth a point obviously playing that No10 just worried about minutes, he might be worth a punt at 1m less, would give me 2m itb

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          1. Warby84
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Punt

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            1. FPL_trail_runner
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              I think Haaland alone is fine for city for now given everyone else could rotate / play wide

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      3. Conners
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        I'd definitely take Fernandes on WC.

        Last weekend's result was more than likely a blip.

        Easy to downgrade later if need be, or to facilitate an easy switch to Barcola if required.

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        1. Warby84
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          To fit Fernandes in I would have to go O’Reilly/Cherki/Szobo to Gvardiol/Stach/Bruno

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  11. Brosstan
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Patience tested already... MGW and Kadioglu injured, no players outside of Arsenal did f all gw1. Triple man united who are awful.

    Itching to play wc but I guess I'll try to weather the situation with my bench

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Winner last season played his WC in GW2 last season, worked out well for him.

      I played my in GW3 or 4 last season, was rank 3-4k up until GW12 or something, until I started bringing in players out of FOMO and it ruined my season.

      Play your own game.

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Also this

        https://youtu.be/Ruu2rDLbI7s?is=ruhEsh15pdTsHI31

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        1. JBG
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          And this

          https://youtu.be/Tay53Xp8BzU?is=RpCMKtgI6KEa-56z

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        2. JBG
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Ffs wrong link, oh well

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      2. Brosstan
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Thanks for the reply. My own game would be to trust my team and not make any transfers

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      3. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 16 Years
        25 mins ago

        It was his first FPL season, and his Gameweek 1 squad wasn't very good.
        This year he's started much better, with 83 points from his Bench Boost, so he's unlikely to need another early wildcard..

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        1. JBG
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Exactly, his GW1 wasn't good enough...

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  12. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Would you play Ndiaye over any of these?

    Pickford
    Calafiori Mukiele Gvardiol BrunoF Mbeumo Tzolis Semenyo
    Havertz Thiago João Pedro

    Steele Ndiaye Mitchell Aina

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I'd play him over Pickford.

      But honestly, probably not.

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  13. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Bench one?

    A white
    B calafori
    C muharemovic
    D Maguire
    E dcl

    Cheers

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    1. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      C or E

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      1. Gizzachance
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Cheers

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    2. JBG
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      D or E.

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      1. Gizzachance
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Cheers, couple dcl !

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  14. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Deciding to roll a FT after my BB in GW1 - do I play;

    A DCL
    or
    B Mosquera

    Have a felling Konsa may be in the 11 so leaning towards A

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    1. Warby84
      • 11 Years
      42 mins ago

      I reckon he’ll be on the bench and come on which could mean the dreaded 59 minute.. I’m not sure Mosquera will be axed straight away..

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      40 mins ago

      Konsa hasn't had a pre season

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    3. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
      • 15 Years
      29 mins ago

      So DCL or Mosquera?

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        22 mins ago

        I wouldnt pick DCL but if I had him I'd probably play him at home, tbf.

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  15. Jdpz
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Who to put on the bench:
    a) White (vs avl)
    b) Calafiori (vs avl)
    c) Gvardiol (vs cry)
    d) Hume (vs FUL)

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Will Hume keep his place?

      I'm backing Sunderland to be tight at the back at the Stadium of Light again

      You could split the risk with Arsenal at Villa Park, but you've gone double up in defense for a reason.

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  16. BR510
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Not really liking the team structure, squad too balanced and too much on bench. In Gameweek 3:

    1. Free Hit - Wildcard 4-6
    2. Wildcard - Save FH, but earlier wildcard

    Lammens Verbruggen
    Cala Palestra Vuskovic Rodon Hume
    Bruno Semenyo Tzolis Mbeumo Schade
    Isak Havertz Pedro

    Cheers

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    1. The Iceman
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      2 IMO.

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  17. Pinkpressthreat
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Morning!

    Do I bench;

    A) DCL
    B) Sangare
    C) Foden

    Thanks!

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    1. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
      • 15 Years
      29 mins ago

      B

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    2. JBG
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      B or C, probably B

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    3. The Iceman
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      C

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    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      17 mins ago

      I am on C ATM, wondering if he gets benched if Cherki starts

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    5. Pinkpressthreat
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Thank you all, appreciate it!

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  18. Tmel
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Draft FPL question: My final three mids are Foden, Rayan, and Wilson. On the waivers, Savinho, Hinshelwood, and Sangare are all available.

    Who would you bin out of my three, and in what order would you prioritise the targets?

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Foden for Hins or Sangare

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  19. The Iceman
    • 4 Years
    55 mins ago

    Morning all. Start one from each please:

    A) Jacquet
    B) Maguire
    ---
    1) Thiago
    2) Schade

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    1. Round Ball In Net
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      B 1

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    2. Pinkpressthreat
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      B 1 comfortably

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      1. The Iceman
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Cheers both ^

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  20. Round Ball In Net
    • 4 Years
    53 mins ago

    For Fantasy Draft whose would you rather have for the rest of the season? (these are only options available)
    A Richarlison
    B Osula
    C Barry
    D Delap
    E I Jesus

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    1. Tmel
      • 15 Years
      8 mins ago

      Jesus then Barry

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    2. The Iceman
      • 4 Years
      just now

      C or B

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  21. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    51 mins ago

    Delap become first choice for Forest at 5.5m? I'm not going there but just wondering, £45m seems a big fee!

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Don't think I will have any NFO players this season, maybe MGW.

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  22. Bolivian Seaman
    • 15 Years
    46 mins ago

    What will Man City do? They only have 6 attackers, and grealish might go on loan. How will they cope with 4 competitions with only doku semenyo haaland cherki and foden?

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    1. The Iceman
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      As it stands, they won't. Can see them exploring a move for Gakpo plus one more.

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    2. JBG
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Hopefully fall apart

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    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      16 mins ago

      I wouldn't be surprised to see them move for Ndiaye, would seem a good fit in terms of his versatility
      Would be expensive though

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      1. AAAFootball
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        As a toffee I really hope not but if they send 80mil what can we do, unless the player rejects personal terms the truth is they might just have enough money.

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