Barry hat-trick, Savio debut haul + £4.5m Dedic assists: FPL notes

We continue our EFL Cup round-ups with the three Premier League sides who took to the field on Wednesday night.

Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton all booked their places in the next round.

The Magpies edged West Bromwich Albion 3-2, Spurs dismantled Charlton Athletic 5-1 and Everton swept aside Preston North End 4-0.

Here are the key Fantasy talking points, from minutes and rotation to goals, assists and standout performances.

RESULTS

Team Opponent Result Goals Assists Leading DefCons Newcastle West Brom (H) 3-2 win Toure, Barnes x2 Dedic x2, Thiaw Thiaw (11), Botman (11) Ramsey (11) Spurs Charlton (H) 5-1 win Moore, Solanke, Danso, Savio, Davies Bentancur, Moore, Fernandes, Gray, Savio Bentancur (8), Fernandes (6) Everton Preston (A) 4-0 win Barry x3, Johnson Barry, Johnson, Mykolenko, Dewsbury-Hall Armstrong (13), Garner (10), Dibling (10) Keane (8), Tarkowski (8)

SELECTION/ROTATION

Team No. of starting XI changes made from GW1 Players who kept their places (mins played) Mins for other players Newcastle 6 Hall (90), Botman (90), Thiaw (90), Dedic (90), Steur (65) Jaouen (90), Ramsey (90), Willock (64), Murphy (64), Toure (46), Barnes (45), Elanga (26), Wissa (26), Miley (25), Woltemade (9) Spurs 5 Kinsky (90), Gray (90), Bergvall (90), Moore (90), Tel (78), Van Hecke (65) Davies (90), Fernandes (90), Udogie (65), Solanke (71), Bentancur (65), Van de Ven (25), Danso (25), Porro (25), Savio (19), Williams-Barnett (12) Everton 3 Pickford (90), Rohl (90), Tarkowski (90), Mykolenko (90), Armstrong (90), Dewsbury-Hall (81), Ndiaye (81), Barry (81) Keane (90), Garner (64), Dibling (64), Patterson (26), Johnson (26), Aznou (9), Alcaraz (9), George (9)

SCOUT NOTES

NEWCASTLE

Six changes for Newcastle, but Matthias Jaissle kept most of his Gameweek 1 defence together. Lewis Hall (£5.0m), Sven Botman (£5.0m), Malick Thiaw (£5.0m) and Amar Dedić (£4.5m) all completed 90 minutes ahead of Saturday’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

“It was clear that we want to rotate, also within the game. Some [changes] were planned already at half-time, some later on in the second half. As you know, we have a really important match on Saturday already in London.” – Matthias Jaissle

Dedić certainly gave FPL managers something to think about. The £4.5m defender created two of Newcastle’s three goals, first crossing for Bazoumana Touré (£6.0m) before setting up Harvey Barnes (£6.0m) for the winner. After a solid Gameweek 1 display against Liverpool, Dedić could offer a cheaper route into the Magpies’ defence for their good run of fixtures.

“Amazing that a player adapted so quickly. It feels like he’s already here for months, years actually. Also how he interacts with the other players, that is so important.” – Matthias Jaissle on Amar Dedić

Thiaw strengthened his own FPL case. Already attracting interest within the community, the centre-back supplied an assist and racked up 11 defensive contributions (DefCons). That’s the third match in a row (including the final pre-season friendly) in which he’s done that. Botman also reached 11, while Jacob Ramsey (£5.0m) matched that total further forward.

(£5.0m) matched that total further forward. Hall impressed at the other full-back position. He created one chance and almost scored himself, thumping the post shortly after his handball had allowed West Brom to equalise from the penalty spot.

Barnes did the most damage in attack. Jaissle introduced him at half-time and he responded with two goals, first reacting quickest to a blocked effort before later converting Dedić’s cross to win the tie.

There wasn’t much to get excited about from Nick Woltemade (£6.0m). He started through the middle but managed only one shot. Jaissle was happier with his overall contribution, however.

“It’s not easy as a single striker. He had a specific job today, also out of possession. He really tried his best. He put all the effort on the pitch. Unfortunately, he didn’t score.” – Matthias Jaissle on Nick Woltemade

Gameweek 1 standout Yoane Wissa (£6.0m) got a breather after his excellent display against Liverpool. He entered after 65 minutes, skying one close-range chance over on the stretch.

(£6.0m) got a breather after his excellent display against Liverpool. He entered after 65 minutes, skying one close-range chance over on the stretch. Anthony Elanga (£6.0m) came on at the same time and played a part in the winner, feeding Dedić before his cross found Barnes.

(£6.0m) came on at the same time and played a part in the winner, feeding Dedić before his cross found Barnes. Finally, Will Osula (£6.0m) looks set to miss Gameweek 2. The striker picked up an injury against Liverpool and Jaissle expects him to be out for around a couple of weeks, although further tests will determine the exact timeframe.

“Most likely [a couple of weeks], without being too specific. There will be more tests done with specialists and then we will update you.” – Matthias Jaissle on Will Osula

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

A much-needed response from Spurs after their 3-0 opening-day defeat at Brentford. Roberto De Zerbi made five changes but still named a strong side, with Antonin Kinsky (£4.5m), Archie Gray (£5.0m), Jan Paul van Hecke (£5.0m), Lucas Bergvall (£5.5m), Mikey Moore (£5.0m) and Mathys Tel (£6.0m) keeping their places. This time, Tottenham were far more convincing in a 5-1 win.

“It was good as a reaction because in sport, in football, you can lose one game but the day after, you have to fight. You have to show your character, your mentality. I asked that to the players and I think we played well.” – Roberto De Zerbi

More significant for FPL managers was the return of some first-team regulars. Dominic Solanke (£6.0m) made his first competitive start of the season after building up his fitness from the bench at Brentford. The striker needed only 45 minutes to open his account, pouncing on a loose ball inside the box to make it 2-0. He lasted 71 minutes before new signing Sávio (£6.5m) replaced him.

(£6.0m) made his first competitive start of the season after building up his fitness from the bench at Brentford. The striker needed only 45 minutes to open his account, pouncing on a loose ball inside the box to make it 2-0. He lasted 71 minutes before new signing (£6.5m) replaced him. Micky van de Ven (£5.0m) and Pedro Porro (£5.5m) also made their first appearances of the season, both entering after 65 minutes. The pair had been working their way back to full fitness following their post-World Cup breaks. Both should now be closer to challenging for starts against Newcastle in Gameweek 2.

(£5.0m) and (£5.5m) also made their first appearances of the season, both entering after 65 minutes. The pair had been working their way back to full fitness following their post-World Cup breaks. Both should now be closer to challenging for starts against Newcastle in Gameweek 2. There was a brief scare when Van de Ven and Kevin Danso (£5.0m) clashed heads, but De Zerbi immediately played down any injury concerns.

“Nothing. It was a normal situation on the pitch, but nothing important.” – Roberto De Zerbi

Mateus Fernandes (£6.0m) provided another significant fitness boost. After featuring as a substitute at Brentford, he completed 90 minutes in the No 10 role and assisted Danso’s goal from a free-kick. De Zerbi highlighted both his versatility and defensive work afterwards.

“Mateus Fernandes is another talent, big talent. We are lucky because he can cover two positions on the pitch, like as a pivot or number 10. Anyway, he brings quality, he is dynamic and he fights on the pitch.” – Roberto De Zerbi

Sávio certainly made his case for more minutes. Just 24 hours after joining Spurs, the Brazilian came on for the final 19 minutes on the right wing and produced a goal and an assist. He beat two defenders before drilling home his first, then another mazy run and shot deflected in off Ben Davies (£4.0m) for Tottenham’s fifth. De Zerbi has already challenged his new winger to become more prolific.

“I think his biggest step, his biggest improvement is to increase the number of goals because with his qualities, he is one of the best wingers. But the best wingers score many goals. We put the goal on 10-12 goals because we need 10-12 goals from the wingers.” – Roberto De Zerbi on Sávio

Tel was unfortunate to leave without a goal or assist. The Frenchman registered five shots and created two chances, forcing a couple of saves from Tiernan Brooks. Competition for those attacking positions is only increasing, however, with Sávio now added to De Zerbi’s options.

Moore took his chance, too. After starting in the defeat at Brentford, the £5.0m midfielder broke the deadlock with a superb strike and later assisted Sávio. His immediate prospects remain uncertain, though, with De Zerbi admitting that Spurs are considering whether a move elsewhere would be better for his development.

Rodrigo Bentancur (£5.5m) also stepped up his fitness with 65 minutes and led Spurs with eight defensive contributions (DefCons). De Zerbi described him as “very important” and suggested there is more to come once he reaches full fitness.

“Unfortunately, he started the season later than the other players, but when Rodrigo Bentancur is fit, is available, is in the right physical condition, he is a different player, because his understanding is great.” – Roberto De Zerbi

One absentee shouldn’t concern FPL managers ahead of Gameweek 2. Sandro Tonali (£5.5m) sat this one out to work on his conditioning, with De Zerbi explicitly confirming that he will return to the starting XI against Newcastle.

“Sandro has to work to feel better in terms of physical condition, but Saturday he will play in the first XI, without problems.” – Roberto De Zerbi

Spurs therefore head into an appealing run of fixtures with their squad beginning to look considerably healthier than it did at Brentford. Solanke, Fernandes, Porro and van de Ven all got important minutes into their legs, while Sávio’s explosive debut has given De Zerbi another attacking option. The increased competition should strengthen the Lilywhites as a team, although it may make predicting minutes increasingly difficult for FPL managers.

EVERTON

David Moyes went strong at Deepdale, making only three changes from the side that beat Crystal Palace in Gameweek 1. Jordan Pickford (£5.5m), Merlin Rohl (£5.0m), James Tarkowski (£6.0m), Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.5m), Harrison Armstrong (£5.0m), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£6.5m), Iliman Ndiaye (£6.0m) and Thierno Barry (£5.5m) all kept their places.

(£5.5m), (£5.0m), (£6.0m), (£4.5m), (£5.0m), (£6.5m), (£6.0m) and (£5.5m) all kept their places. Barry was comfortably the headline act. Fresh from scoring against Palace, the £5.5m forward hit a hat-trick and added an assist. That takes him to four goals in his opening two competitive appearances. He had further opportunities, too, including a header from an Ndiaye cross that narrowly missed the target.

“Generally, he’s been much better since he came back, but I’d still like more. I know he got three goals, but he got a couple of them really laid on his plate, so I wanted him to score the other ones as well.” – David Moyes on Thierno Barry

From an FPL perspective, Barry is quickly emerging as an excellent cheap striker candidate. He has now started back-to-back matches, scored in both and lasted 81 minutes on Wednesday. Moyes may still want additions to his squad. On current form, however, Barry is doing plenty to strengthen his grip on the centre-forward role.

There was plenty to like about Mykolenko, too. The £4.5m defender supplied the cut-back for Barry’s opener and created three chances. He also registered one attempt himself. Everton have now started the campaign with successive clean sheets, adding another potential route to points.

Dewsbury-Hall continues to make his presence felt. After scoring against Palace, he produced a Fantasy assist for Barry’s second goal here. His saved effort fell kindly to the striker. The midfielder also played an excellent diagonal pass to release Mykolenko in the build-up to the opener.

Ndiaye started for the second time in five days despite speculation surrounding his future. The Senegal international assisted against Palace and again looked dangerous from the left at Deepdale. He notably created a good headed opportunity for Barry. With reported Manchester City interest circulating, his situation is one to monitor before the transfer deadline.

Brennan Johnson (£6.0m) also made a significant impact from the bench. Introduced after 64 minutes, the summer signing assisted Barry before scoring his first Everton goal shortly afterwards. Moyes had planned to ease him in gradually.

“To come on with 20 minutes to go, he made a great assist for Thierno and he also finished one himself. I thought that was more like the Brennan Johnson people recognise than maybe what people have seen recently.” – David Moyes

Tyler Dibling (£5.5m) pushed his case for more Premier League minutes. Starting on the right, he struck the post and accumulated 10 defensive contributions (DefCons) in 64 minutes.

(£5.5m) pushed his case for more Premier League minutes. Starting on the right, he struck the post and accumulated 10 defensive contributions (DefCons) in 64 minutes. Armstrong continues to catch the eye for DefCons. After combining an assist with DefCon points against Palace, the £5.0m midfielder racked up a team-high 13 here. He also completed another 90 minutes.

“I think he’s shown at the moment that he’s turning into a Premier League player, and he’s started the season really well.” – David Moyes on Harrison Armstrong

James Garner (£6.0m) also reached double figures for DefCons, registering 10 on his return to the starting XI. The midfielder completed 64 minutes following his summer hernia operation. Moyes stressed afterwards that Garner is not yet back to full fitness.

“Jimmy’s done really well. He’s come back quickly from his hernia operation, so we’ve pushed him on quite quickly. He’s got a little bit to do yet, I think, before he’s going to be back to where he was.” – David Moyes

Neither Everton centre-half reached the DefCon threshold. Michael Keane (£5.0m) and Tarkowski both finished on eight. There was still encouragement at the back, with Everton recording their second successive clean sheet.

(£5.0m) and Tarkowski both finished on eight. There was still encouragement at the back, with Everton recording their second successive clean sheet. Finally, Jarrad Branthwaite (£5.5m) sat this one out as part of his planned reintegration following last season’s hamstring injury. Hayden Hackney (£5.5m) also missed out with a minor knock. Moyes played down any concern surrounding Branthwaite and Jake O’Brien (£5.0m).