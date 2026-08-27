Scout Notes

Barry hat-trick, Savio debut haul + £4.5m Dedic assists: FPL notes

27 August 2026 103 comments
FPLReactions FPLReactions
Share:

We continue our EFL Cup round-ups with the three Premier League sides who took to the field on Wednesday night.

Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton all booked their places in the next round.

The Magpies edged West Bromwich Albion 3-2, Spurs dismantled Charlton Athletic 5-1 and Everton swept aside Preston North End 4-0.

Here are the key Fantasy talking points, from minutes and rotation to goals, assists and standout performances.

The Only FPL Companion App You Need for 2026/27 1

Score More Points. Win More Mini Leagues. Join FFScout.

RESULTS

TeamOpponentResultGoalsAssistsLeading DefCons
NewcastleWest Brom (H)3-2 winToure, Barnes x2Dedic x2, ThiawThiaw (11), Botman (11) Ramsey (11)
SpursCharlton (H)5-1 winMoore, Solanke, Danso, Savio, DaviesBentancur, Moore, Fernandes, Gray, SavioBentancur (8), Fernandes (6)
EvertonPreston (A)4-0 winBarry x3, JohnsonBarry, Johnson, Mykolenko, Dewsbury-HallArmstrong (13), Garner (10), Dibling (10) Keane (8), Tarkowski (8)

SELECTION/ROTATION

TeamNo. of starting XI changes made from GW1Players who kept their places (mins played)Mins for other players
Newcastle6Hall (90), Botman (90), Thiaw (90), Dedic (90), Steur (65)Jaouen (90), Ramsey (90), Willock (64), Murphy (64), Toure (46), Barnes (45), Elanga (26), Wissa (26), Miley (25), Woltemade (9)
Spurs5Kinsky (90), Gray (90), Bergvall (90), Moore (90), Tel (78), Van Hecke (65)Davies (90), Fernandes (90), Udogie (65), Solanke (71), Bentancur (65), Van de Ven (25), Danso (25), Porro (25), Savio (19), Williams-Barnett (12)
Everton3Pickford (90), Rohl (90), Tarkowski (90), Mykolenko (90), Armstrong (90), Dewsbury-Hall (81), Ndiaye (81), Barry (81)Keane (90), Garner (64), Dibling (64), Patterson (26), Johnson (26), Aznou (9), Alcaraz (9), George (9)

SCOUT NOTES

NEWCASTLE

  • Six changes for Newcastle, but Matthias Jaissle kept most of his Gameweek 1 defence together. Lewis Hall (£5.0m), Sven Botman (£5.0m), Malick Thiaw (£5.0m) and Amar Dedić (£4.5m) all completed 90 minutes ahead of Saturday’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

“It was clear that we want to rotate, also within the game. Some [changes] were planned already at half-time, some later on in the second half. As you know, we have a really important match on Saturday already in London.” – Matthias Jaissle
  • Dedić certainly gave FPL managers something to think about. The £4.5m defender created two of Newcastle’s three goals, first crossing for Bazoumana Touré (£6.0m) before setting up Harvey Barnes (£6.0m) for the winner. After a solid Gameweek 1 display against Liverpool, Dedić could offer a cheaper route into the Magpies’ defence for their good run of fixtures.

“Amazing that a player adapted so quickly. It feels like he’s already here for months, years actually. Also how he interacts with the other players, that is so important.” – Matthias Jaissle on Amar Dedić
  • Thiaw strengthened his own FPL case. Already attracting interest within the community, the centre-back supplied an assist and racked up 11 defensive contributions (DefCons). That’s the third match in a row (including the final pre-season friendly) in which he’s done that. Botman also reached 11, while Jacob Ramsey (£5.0m) matched that total further forward.
  • Hall impressed at the other full-back position. He created one chance and almost scored himself, thumping the post shortly after his handball had allowed West Brom to equalise from the penalty spot.
  • Barnes did the most damage in attack. Jaissle introduced him at half-time and he responded with two goals, first reacting quickest to a blocked effort before later converting Dedić’s cross to win the tie.
  • There wasn’t much to get excited about from Nick Woltemade (£6.0m). He started through the middle but managed only one shot. Jaissle was happier with his overall contribution, however.

“It’s not easy as a single striker. He had a specific job today, also out of possession. He really tried his best. He put all the effort on the pitch. Unfortunately, he didn’t score.” – Matthias Jaissle on Nick Woltemade
  • Gameweek 1 standout Yoane Wissa (£6.0m) got a breather after his excellent display against Liverpool. He entered after 65 minutes, skying one close-range chance over on the stretch.
  • Anthony Elanga (£6.0m) came on at the same time and played a part in the winner, feeding Dedić before his cross found Barnes.
  • Finally, Will Osula (£6.0m) looks set to miss Gameweek 2. The striker picked up an injury against Liverpool and Jaissle expects him to be out for around a couple of weeks, although further tests will determine the exact timeframe.

“Most likely [a couple of weeks], without being too specific. There will be more tests done with specialists and then we will update you.” – Matthias Jaissle on Will Osula

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

  • A much-needed response from Spurs after their 3-0 opening-day defeat at Brentford. Roberto De Zerbi made five changes but still named a strong side, with Antonin Kinsky (£4.5m), Archie Gray (£5.0m), Jan Paul van Hecke (£5.0m), Lucas Bergvall (£5.5m), Mikey Moore (£5.0m) and Mathys Tel (£6.0m) keeping their places. This time, Tottenham were far more convincing in a 5-1 win.

“It was good as a reaction because in sport, in football, you can lose one game but the day after, you have to fight. You have to show your character, your mentality. I asked that to the players and I think we played well.” – Roberto De Zerbi
  • More significant for FPL managers was the return of some first-team regulars. Dominic Solanke (£6.0m) made his first competitive start of the season after building up his fitness from the bench at Brentford. The striker needed only 45 minutes to open his account, pouncing on a loose ball inside the box to make it 2-0. He lasted 71 minutes before new signing Sávio (£6.5m) replaced him.
  • Micky van de Ven (£5.0m) and Pedro Porro (£5.5m) also made their first appearances of the season, both entering after 65 minutes. The pair had been working their way back to full fitness following their post-World Cup breaks. Both should now be closer to challenging for starts against Newcastle in Gameweek 2.
  • There was a brief scare when Van de Ven and Kevin Danso (£5.0m) clashed heads, but De Zerbi immediately played down any injury concerns.

“Nothing. It was a normal situation on the pitch, but nothing important.” – Roberto De Zerbi
  • Mateus Fernandes (£6.0m) provided another significant fitness boost. After featuring as a substitute at Brentford, he completed 90 minutes in the No 10 role and assisted Danso’s goal from a free-kick. De Zerbi highlighted both his versatility and defensive work afterwards.

“Mateus Fernandes is another talent, big talent. We are lucky because he can cover two positions on the pitch, like as a pivot or number 10. Anyway, he brings quality, he is dynamic and he fights on the pitch.” – Roberto De Zerbi
  • Sávio certainly made his case for more minutes. Just 24 hours after joining Spurs, the Brazilian came on for the final 19 minutes on the right wing and produced a goal and an assist. He beat two defenders before drilling home his first, then another mazy run and shot deflected in off Ben Davies (£4.0m) for Tottenham’s fifth. De Zerbi has already challenged his new winger to become more prolific.

“I think his biggest step, his biggest improvement is to increase the number of goals because with his qualities, he is one of the best wingers. But the best wingers score many goals. We put the goal on 10-12 goals because we need 10-12 goals from the wingers.” – Roberto De Zerbi on Sávio
  • Tel was unfortunate to leave without a goal or assist. The Frenchman registered five shots and created two chances, forcing a couple of saves from Tiernan Brooks. Competition for those attacking positions is only increasing, however, with Sávio now added to De Zerbi’s options.
  • Moore took his chance, too. After starting in the defeat at Brentford, the £5.0m midfielder broke the deadlock with a superb strike and later assisted Sávio. His immediate prospects remain uncertain, though, with De Zerbi admitting that Spurs are considering whether a move elsewhere would be better for his development.
  • Rodrigo Bentancur (£5.5m) also stepped up his fitness with 65 minutes and led Spurs with eight defensive contributions (DefCons). De Zerbi described him as “very important” and suggested there is more to come once he reaches full fitness.

“Unfortunately, he started the season later than the other players, but when Rodrigo Bentancur is fit, is available, is in the right physical condition, he is a different player, because his understanding is great.” – Roberto De Zerbi
  • One absentee shouldn’t concern FPL managers ahead of Gameweek 2. Sandro Tonali (£5.5m) sat this one out to work on his conditioning, with De Zerbi explicitly confirming that he will return to the starting XI against Newcastle.

“Sandro has to work to feel better in terms of physical condition, but Saturday he will play in the first XI, without problems.” – Roberto De Zerbi
  • Spurs therefore head into an appealing run of fixtures with their squad beginning to look considerably healthier than it did at Brentford. Solanke, Fernandes, Porro and van de Ven all got important minutes into their legs, while Sávio’s explosive debut has given De Zerbi another attacking option. The increased competition should strengthen the Lilywhites as a team, although it may make predicting minutes increasingly difficult for FPL managers.

EVERTON

  • David Moyes went strong at Deepdale, making only three changes from the side that beat Crystal Palace in Gameweek 1. Jordan Pickford (£5.5m), Merlin Rohl (£5.0m), James Tarkowski (£6.0m), Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.5m), Harrison Armstrong (£5.0m), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£6.5m), Iliman Ndiaye (£6.0m) and Thierno Barry (£5.5m) all kept their places.
  • Barry was comfortably the headline act. Fresh from scoring against Palace, the £5.5m forward hit a hat-trick and added an assist. That takes him to four goals in his opening two competitive appearances. He had further opportunities, too, including a header from an Ndiaye cross that narrowly missed the target.

“Generally, he’s been much better since he came back, but I’d still like more. I know he got three goals, but he got a couple of them really laid on his plate, so I wanted him to score the other ones as well.” – David Moyes on Thierno Barry
  • From an FPL perspective, Barry is quickly emerging as an excellent cheap striker candidate. He has now started back-to-back matches, scored in both and lasted 81 minutes on Wednesday. Moyes may still want additions to his squad. On current form, however, Barry is doing plenty to strengthen his grip on the centre-forward role.
  • There was plenty to like about Mykolenko, too. The £4.5m defender supplied the cut-back for Barry’s opener and created three chances. He also registered one attempt himself. Everton have now started the campaign with successive clean sheets, adding another potential route to points.
  • Dewsbury-Hall continues to make his presence felt. After scoring against Palace, he produced a Fantasy assist for Barry’s second goal here. His saved effort fell kindly to the striker. The midfielder also played an excellent diagonal pass to release Mykolenko in the build-up to the opener.
  • Ndiaye started for the second time in five days despite speculation surrounding his future. The Senegal international assisted against Palace and again looked dangerous from the left at Deepdale. He notably created a good headed opportunity for Barry. With reported Manchester City interest circulating, his situation is one to monitor before the transfer deadline.
  • Brennan Johnson (£6.0m) also made a significant impact from the bench. Introduced after 64 minutes, the summer signing assisted Barry before scoring his first Everton goal shortly afterwards. Moyes had planned to ease him in gradually.

“To come on with 20 minutes to go, he made a great assist for Thierno and he also finished one himself. I thought that was more like the Brennan Johnson people recognise than maybe what people have seen recently.” – David Moyes

  • Tyler Dibling (£5.5m) pushed his case for more Premier League minutes. Starting on the right, he struck the post and accumulated 10 defensive contributions (DefCons) in 64 minutes.
  • Armstrong continues to catch the eye for DefCons. After combining an assist with DefCon points against Palace, the £5.0m midfielder racked up a team-high 13 here. He also completed another 90 minutes.

“I think he’s shown at the moment that he’s turning into a Premier League player, and he’s started the season really well.” – David Moyes on Harrison Armstrong
  • James Garner (£6.0m) also reached double figures for DefCons, registering 10 on his return to the starting XI. The midfielder completed 64 minutes following his summer hernia operation. Moyes stressed afterwards that Garner is not yet back to full fitness.

“Jimmy’s done really well. He’s come back quickly from his hernia operation, so we’ve pushed him on quite quickly. He’s got a little bit to do yet, I think, before he’s going to be back to where he was.” – David Moyes
  • Neither Everton centre-half reached the DefCon threshold. Michael Keane (£5.0m) and Tarkowski both finished on eight. There was still encouragement at the back, with Everton recording their second successive clean sheet.
  • Finally, Jarrad Branthwaite (£5.5m) sat this one out as part of his planned reintegration following last season’s hamstring injury. Hayden Hackney (£5.5m) also missed out with a minor knock. Moyes played down any concern surrounding Branthwaite and Jake O’Brien (£5.0m).

“No problem. We’ve chosen at the moment not to use them, but they’ll be used in plenty of games, I’ve got no doubt.” – David Moyes
New FPL Stats Centre: Find the best picks, differentials + DefCon stars 2
103 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. BR510
    5 hours, 53 mins ago

    General thoughts on wildcard 3? Too early? Good time to "get your real team"?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 51 mins ago

      Too early unless you have real problems.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 51 mins ago

        How many players would you be looking to change?

        Open Controls
        1. BR510
          5 hours, 35 mins ago

          Mainly just wondering, havent even figured out who I would change but got no Haaland and would probably wildcard a few weeks later anyway

          Open Controls
    2. jayzico
      • 15 Years
      5 hours, 49 mins ago

      Far too early. What's your team? ManU and citeh and even pool will turn things around this GW anyway. I hope.

      Open Controls
      1. jayzico
        • 15 Years
        5 hours, 48 mins ago

        Why have my years here not changed to 16? You know anything about how/when it changes @KT

        Open Controls
        1. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
          • 6 Years
          5 hours, 18 mins ago

          From what Ive read here. 15 is the limit

          Open Controls
          1. jayzico
            • 15 Years
            4 hours, 48 mins ago

            Oh.

            Open Controls
    3. Nomar
      • 16 Years
      5 hours, 42 mins ago

      I feel it’s way too early, but every case is different and it depends on how much you need to change.

      If you genuinely have five or six really stinky players then you may be wise to move sooner rather than later!

      Open Controls
      1. BR510
        5 hours, 30 mins ago

        Lammens Verbruggen
        Cala Palestra Hume Vuskovic Rodon
        Bruno Mbeumo Semenyo Tzolis Schade
        Isak Havertz Pedro

        Would only keep Pedro, Tzolis, Vuskovic, Rodon, Cala, Verbruggen, maybe Semenyo and Mbeumo

        Open Controls
      2. jayzico
        • 15 Years
        5 hours, 20 mins ago

        Hey Nomar. You're back. How's your team doing? J

        Open Controls
  2. jayzico
    • 15 Years
    5 hours, 51 mins ago

    Good afternoon fellow managers.

    My son, Roberto (mAYDEN HEAVEN on here) has just been selected for the Glasgow Rangers Official Academy Under 10s. He is SEVEN!

    I may just have to retire and live off the wee guy if he makes it.

    GL for GW2 everyone (made 1 transfer Le Fee to Sangare)

    🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Ausman
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 45 mins ago

      That’s great news Jay! GL

      Open Controls
    2. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 44 mins ago

      Congrats & GL too.

      Open Controls
    3. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 38 mins ago

      Congrats! GL with the Sangaré move. Hope you caught the price rise!

      Open Controls
      1. jayzico
        • 15 Years
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        Got the price rise. Bit gutted I'll miss Palmer's rise. But the idea for Sangare was purely to use that 0.5 mil on getting Palmer, Szobs (unless Isak takes off) and Gvardiol

        Open Controls
    4. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 38 mins ago

      Proud Dad, as you should be! Congratulations! All the best to McZico!

      Open Controls
      1. jayzico
        • 15 Years
        4 hours, 23 mins ago

        Thank you squire.

        Open Controls
    5. Mother Farke
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 36 mins ago

      Next Barry Ferguson, pal.

      Open Controls
      1. jayzico
        • 15 Years
        5 hours, 19 mins ago

        Eh. Hope not Farke lol. Next JP

        https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10235219540169584&set=a.1383679352283

        Open Controls
    6. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 35 mins ago

      Things we love to see, get in there Roberto!

      Open Controls
    7. jayzico
      • 15 Years
      5 hours, 18 mins ago

      Thanks guys. Yeah, such a proud dad. He's following in my Papa's footsteps (Bobby Brown 1923–2020) RIP Paps X

      Open Controls
    8. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 53 mins ago

      Awesome stuff mate

      Open Controls
      1. jayzico
        • 15 Years
        4 hours, 48 mins ago

        Cheers Biffas mate

        Open Controls
  3. AnyoneButLiverpool
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 47 mins ago

    Raya
    Califori Maguire O'Riley
    Fernandes Mbuemo Semenyo Tzolis
    DCL Isaak Pedro
    Kinsky Enzo Le Fee Ballard Thomas

    Would you bench boost this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • 16 Years
      5 hours, 40 mins ago

      I assume you set that team up in order to BB this GW?

      If so, why change your mind and plans now?

      Open Controls
    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 39 mins ago

      100%

      Open Controls
    3. Ausman
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 37 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    4. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 37 mins ago

      Nup, weak bench.

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • 16 Years
        5 hours, 36 mins ago

        Based on what? One games worth of data?

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          5 hours, 31 mins ago

          Based on the fact it’s a weak bench, filled with non-points-getting players. That’s a 10pt bench boost there. What do you think it’ll get?

          Open Controls
    5. Boring FC
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 23 mins ago

      Decent bench, easy BB, imo. Could easily get 14-15 pts.

      Open Controls
  4. thetommy14
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 29 mins ago

    Worth the risk to start Konsa this week? Reckon he starts?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 29 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
    2. Ausman
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 26 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    3. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 17 mins ago

      If he doesn’t start he probably doesn’t get subbed on

      Open Controls
      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 17 mins ago

        I think there’s a decent chance he starts btw

        Open Controls
        1. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
          • 6 Years
          5 hours, 10 mins ago

          Noway. No preseason

          Open Controls
    4. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      Wait and see what Mikel says in his presser I think.

      Open Controls
    5. jayzico
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      No chance

      Open Controls
    6. Feanor
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      No and No

      Also, no

      Open Controls
  5. Boring FC
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 15 mins ago

    Nope, Mosquera it is.

    Open Controls
    1. Boring FC
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 14 mins ago

      * reply to thetommy14

      Open Controls
  6. jayzico
    • 15 Years
    5 hours, 11 mins ago

    Guys.

    Would you play Odegaard or Sangare (Brentford) this week. Got Tzolis.

    Open Controls
    1. tricpic
      • 16 Years
      5 hours, 10 mins ago

      Both

      Open Controls
    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 10 mins ago

      Odegaard. I say that as someone who owns Sangaré and not Odegaard

      Open Controls
    3. Boring FC
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 10 mins ago

      Ode easily, imo.

      Open Controls
    4. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 50 mins ago

      Odegaard

      Open Controls
      1. jayzico
        • 15 Years
        4 hours, 47 mins ago

        The gaard it is. Cheers fellas

        Open Controls
  7. Jullepuu
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 9 mins ago

    BB still on even though ManU and Spurs where terrible gw1?

    Open Controls
    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 8 mins ago

      Yup

      Open Controls
  8. Gareth nose
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 4 mins ago

    Is a Chelsea double up overkill?

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      As long as u mean double mid/fwd, nah

      Open Controls
      1. thetommy14
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 41 mins ago

        Not at all overkill, JP in isolation everyone has him but Palmer and Rogers early on can be huge.

        Open Controls
  9. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    5 hours, 2 mins ago

    Just going with 4.5/4.0 keepers on WC.

    Verbruggen over Kinsky for sure yeah?

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      Personally, still prefer kinsky long term

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 47 mins ago

        More saves? Fixtures better? No Europe?

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 46 mins ago

          All of that yeah, but also I'm not judging them too much based off GW1 against a very strong Brentford side

          Open Controls
          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 13 Years
            4 hours, 43 mins ago

            Yeah I think you’re right, 1 match is too soon to judge and Verbruggen has Chelsea and Arsenal in the next 5.

            Open Controls
      2. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 58 mins ago

        Its Spurs tho and hes not that good

        Open Controls
    2. thetommy14
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      5.0m but Trafford is fantastic value in a very defensive Leeds team.

      Open Controls
    3. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      In my opinion, excluding David Raya who costs £6.0m, James Trafford and Caiomhin Kelleher are the best goalkeepers in the game, relatively cheap at £5.0m as well!

      Open Controls
  10. FPL_trail_runner
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 52 mins ago

    So A or B on WC? Attacking the gameweek to get Haaland captain and re distritubte the funds after a no haaland , BB week 1 which went great (102)

    A : O Reilly Tzolis Bruno
    B : Gvardiol Saka mBuemo

    Kinsky
    Cala Konsa Ajer Rondon X
    Palmer Szob X X slater
    Pedro Haaland W-E

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 46 mins ago

        Mixed up the defenders, see below

        Open Controls
    2. FPL_trail_runner
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      Or rather should be

      Gvardiol Tzolis Bruno

      O Reilly Saka mBuemo

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 45 mins ago

        Still A

        Open Controls
        1. FPL_trail_runner
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 42 mins ago

          Cheers leaning that way for the upside of Bruno against Ipswich , and then Everton and Fulham when everyone sells, im on FH4. Then reassess week 6 over IB with 3 free transfers to redistribute if needed.

          Open Controls
  11. The Reptile
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    4 hours, 51 mins ago

    Play Kinsky or Verbruggen?

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      Kinsky

      Open Controls
  12. Lost for Wirtz
    4 hours, 49 mins ago

    Got 5m for a Leeds defender. Which one should it be and why?

    1) Muharemovic
    2) Justin
    3) Bijol
    4) Bogle
    5) Rodon

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      Depends how useful that 0.5 could be

      Money no object Muharemovic is the best but Rodon possibly better value

      Open Controls
    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 45 mins ago

      I like Justin who has good assist threat and DEFCON potential

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 44 mins ago

        Don’t think 5.0 for DEFCON in Bijol/Muha makes much sense when Rodon does the same.

        Open Controls
    3. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      Muharemovic or Bijol, pick one, can't go wrong with either!

      Open Controls
  13. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 48 mins ago

    (c) Palmer over Haaland?

    Open Controls
    1. thetommy14
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      Have both, still Haaland for me

      Open Controls
    2. jayzico
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      You had Palmer since day 1 Count. Nice. I'd (c) him forsure

      Open Controls
    3. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      Nah, Brighton home is a harder fixture than Crystal Palace away for me.

      Open Controls
      1. jayzico
        • 15 Years
        4 hours, 20 mins ago

        Hmm true. Bald viking it is - he's lost his power through that barnet

        Open Controls
  14. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 45 mins ago

    a) NOR + Cherki

    or

    b) Gvardiol + Semenyo

    First to 5 wins

    Open Controls
    1. thetommy14
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      Any option but wihtout Cherki, not sure he starts.

      Open Controls
    2. jayzico
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      B. Easy

      Open Controls
  15. Morrissey1986
    • 17 Years
    4 hours, 42 mins ago

    Isak has 6 goals and an assist vs Forest in 5 appearances. Blame me if he blanks! (C)

    Open Controls
    1. Boring FC
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      Not a bad shout, but no pens for him atm it seems.

      Open Controls
    2. jayzico
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      I'm capt ISAK too. Don't like Haaland having Friday's game, he blanks and screws up my weekend

      Open Controls
  16. jayzico
    • 15 Years
    4 hours, 39 mins ago

    Current team. Used 1 transfer - got the Sangare rise ands Le Fee is SH*TE

    Lammens.
    White. Shaw. Hume.
    Boomo. Semenyo. Odegaard. Tzolis.
    Isak (c). JP. Haaland.

    Verb. Sangare.O'Nien. Kad.

    Good to go lads?

    Open Controls
    1. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      Shaw and Hume, in my opinion, are awful FPL picks, even with their fixture this weekend mate!

      Open Controls
      1. jayzico
        • 15 Years
        4 hours, 19 mins ago

        Yeah, I know man, ain't got any replacements and not spending a hit on swapping a def

        Open Controls
    2. Boring FC
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      Nice, but Isak(c) a bit risky, imo. It could work, though.

      Open Controls
  17. Johnny too hotty
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 37 mins ago

    Jackson or Wissa as a fpl draft pick for season?
    I feel similar returns but if Jackson turns up has a higher ceiling?

    Open Controls
    1. jayzico
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      Wissa anyday

      Open Controls
  18. Athletico Timbo
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 36 mins ago

    Ndiaye to City it looks like. Will he start for City?

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      Grealish coming our way then?

      Open Controls
      1. Athletico Timbo
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 33 mins ago

        Most probably. I wonder if Rico Lewis could be part of the deal??

        Open Controls
        1. The 12th Man
          • 13 Years
          4 hours, 29 mins ago

          Yeh I’d take that.

          Open Controls
    2. jayzico
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      Ridiculous move

      Open Controls
      1. jayzico
        • 15 Years
        4 hours, 17 mins ago

        Sitting on the bench and getting the best view of a citeh game whilst being paid 10s of thousands a week aint a bad idea though

        Open Controls
  19. FPL_trail_runner
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 25 mins ago

    Did a quick rejig, this seems viable. and massive upside on WC.

    The cheap guys actually have playable fixtures week 2 + 3 (Amenda benched) and week 5 when needed, FH4 works very well and then ill have 3 transfers to rejig Bruno down after his week 5 fixture versus Fulham week 5.

    Kinsky
    O reilly Calafiori Konsa Amenda Egan
    Bruno Palmer Szob Tzolis Slater
    Haaland (c) Pedro. W-E

    Konsa benched this week. Pedro + Amenda benched week 3.

    Open Controls
  20. Barnaby Wilde
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 18 mins ago

    Kinsky.
    White. DeCuyper. Rodon.
    Palmer. Mbeumo. Szoboszlai. Tzolis.
    Haaland(C). Isak. Pedro.

    Sangare. Thomas. Konsa

    How’s this look? Gtg?

    Open Controls
    1. jayzico
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      Nice team. Thomas over DeCuper though

      Open Controls
  21. Barnaby Wilde
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 12 mins ago

    Sangare & Rodon OUT

    Slater & Porro IN

    Good transfers?

    Open Controls
  22. Dubem_FC
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    What's wrong with this site?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.