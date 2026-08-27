Transfers

Hadjam to Brighton – good or bad for De Cuyper in FPL?

27 August 2026 65 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

Brighton and Hove Albion have secured the signing of left-back Jaouen Hadjam (£4.5m) for approximately £10 million.

BRIEF BIO

Born in France, Hadjam began at Paris FC when they were in Ligue 2, joining Nantes halfway through the 2022/23 campaign. Yet, the following January, he moved to Swiss side Young Boys for £1 million.

An attacking full-back who overlaps, the 23-year-old is believed to be a good fit for the Seagulls.

“He is a modern left-back known for his pace, attacking output and technical abilities which fits our style of play well. He has proven himself to be a versatile player in Switzerland and we are looking forward to working with him.” – Brighton’s Sporting Director, Mike Cave

“So yeah, another left-back. I think he proved it already in the past, also in the World Cup – he’s capable of playing on the highest level. He played differently with different demands. So, now it’s very important how fast he can adapt to the Premier League, to the intensity of our game, how we want to play football. But I heard a lot of positive things and, like I always mentioned, we not only see the player, we do a lot of background information about how his character is, and he seems to be a really hard-working guy, very humble. So, great fit for us and hopefully it can help us immediately.” – Fabian Hurzeler

World Cup watchers may remember Hadjam starting Algeria’s Group J draw against Austria. He has 21 caps and three goals.

DOES HE OFFER ANY GOAL THREAT OR DEFCON POTENTIAL?

HADJAM’S STATS AT YOUNG BOYS

SeasonStarts (sub apps)GoalsAssistsDefCons per 90
2026/272 (1)008.10
2025/2614 (6)247.65
2024/2529 (6)236.57
2023/2411 (4)206.17

At Young Boys, his half-year and subsequent full seasons each brought in two league goals. Seven assists were accumulated along the way.

An xGI of 5.77 in his last fully fit season (2024/25) was decent but doesn’t scream ‘Marcos Alonso’. Those are Swiss League figures, too, so they’ll likely take a dent in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, his defensive contribution (DefCon) actions per 90 across don’t suggest this will be a productive area. Current Brighton left-back, Ferdi Kadioglu (£4.5m), banked just four DefCon points last season, too, so it’s not a role that lends itself to high defensive contributions.

As for match fitness, Hadjam suffered an ankle injury at the African Cup of Nations, which kept him out for almost four months. But he’s started two recent Super League matches.

WHAT DOES THIS SIGNING MEAN FOR DE CUYPER?

The big question is whether Hadjam has been bought as an immediate starter.

‘Player of the Season’ Kadioglu started every 2025/26 Brighton match from Gameweek 5 onwards, yet a “minor injury” made him miss Sunday’s opening win over Aston Villa. Rumours keep linking him with a move to either Galatasaray or Manchester United.

So, much depends on what happens with Kadioglu.

FPL Instinctive sums it up perfectly…

Scenario one is what Maxim De Cuyper‘s (£4.6m) owners will be hoping for, at least so long as Kaoru Mitoma (£6.0m) remains out.

If Kadioglu stays, you’d imagine he’ll continue at left-back for now – with De Cuyper further up the flank – while Hadjam acclimatises to the Premier League. All eyes on the final few days of the transfer window, then…

FPL Stats Centre

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

65 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Bench one for the bank holiday weekend Gw2 fixtures:

    1 Semenyo
    2 Havertz
    3 Thiago
    4 Ndiaye

    Thanks and good luck

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      4

      Open Controls
    3. Lallana's Bananas
      • 11 Years
      55 mins ago

      4

      Open Controls
    4. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      4

      Open Controls
  2. In Carrick we trust
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Who would you captain here?

    A. Bruno Fernandes
    B. Mbeumo
    C. Tzolis
    D. Isak
    E. Pedro

    Open Controls
    1. Warby84
      • 11 Years
      32 mins ago

      Prob A

      Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Boring FC
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      All decent options but A the safe play.

      Open Controls
  3. Warby84
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Trafford Dubravka
    Califiori O’Reilly Shaw(will become Konsa) De Cuyper Ajer
    Tzolis Cherki Szobo Sangare Palmer
    Pedro Haaland E-W
    2m itb

    Or

    Leno Dubravka
    Califiori Muharemovic De Cuyper Ajer Davis
    Tzolis Bruno Szobo Sangare Palmer
    Pedro Haaland E-W

    0itb

    I’m on A but B is tempting…

    Open Controls
  4. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Barcola price predictions?

    I'm saying £8.0m

    Open Controls
    1. pjomara
      • 16 Years
      24 mins ago

      They need to change FPL budget to £1bn.
      Current prices are more like 1996 when Shearer, the 1996 equivalent of Haaland moved to Newcastle for £15m, a world record fee.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        7 mins ago

        Imagine if someone made a true International Fantasy game based on player valuations from transfermarkt.

        You'd get like 1bn and then have to fill out a squad. Haaland is 220m for instance. Would be hilarious and super hard to balance - could even be cross league.

        Open Controls
      2. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Makes you wonder why the inflation in football / professional sports in general is much higher than everything else

        Open Controls
    2. Boring FC
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      8 or maybe 8.5m

      Open Controls
  5. Deulofail
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Bench 2

    A) Calafiori
    B) White
    C) Konsa
    D) O'Reilly
    E) Schade

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Ouch

      CD

      Open Controls
    2. Warby84
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      B/C, think Schade is worth keeping in always hauls when unexpected

      Open Controls
  6. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Have a benching headache for this week (played bench boost in GW1) but think I'm settled on the below:

    Lammens
    Ballard / White / Calafiori
    Bruno / Mbuemo / Semenyo / Tzolis
    Thiago / Pedro / Isak

    Verbruggen / Le Fee / Hume / Rodon

    two questions for feedback please:
    A) Agree with the lineup or make any changes?
    B) Will need to free hit or wildcard next week, which do you prefer?

    Open Controls
  7. Lallana's Bananas
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Bench one:
    - De Cuyper
    - Hume
    - Xhaka

    Open Controls
    1. bobson5
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      De cuyper

      Open Controls
  8. bobson5
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Like a lot of people I suspect, a benching headache this week.

    Bench DCL (BRE) Sangare (lee) Tzolis (avl) or Mbuemo (IPS)? Probably a toss up between the first two.

    Open Controls
    1. Lallana's Bananas
      • 11 Years
      49 mins ago

      Definitely between the first two - I'd probably go DCL

      Open Controls
    2. Barnaby Wilde
      • 3 Years
      46 mins ago

      I have a similar problem.

      Regarding Sangare; I feel like he will usually be on the bench so is it worth having a 5:6 MF as a sub? Or could the money be used better elsewhere?

      Open Controls
    3. Shark Team
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      Sangare clearly imo

      Open Controls
  9. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Players who blanked in GW1 who will haul GW2:

    Isak
    Wirtz
    Groß
    Haaland
    Bruno
    Hume

    Can feel it now

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      40 mins ago

      Mbeumo

      Open Controls
    2. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      Agree with all bar GroB and Hume

      Open Controls
  10. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Sangare or E.Lee Fee for my benched attacker.

    Kinsky - (Verbruggen)
    Calafiori - White - Hume - (Shaw - Davis)
    B.Fernandes(VC) - Mbeumo - Tzolis - Sangare - (E.Lee Fee)
    Haaland(C) - JPedro - DCL

    When I picked Sangare I figured he would be my benched attacker.
    Bench Boosted GW1
    Planning ELF to Hinshelwood GW 3

    Open Controls
    1. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      The One playing home plays the One playing away bench , maybe

      Open Controls
  11. In Carrick we trust
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Bench 1

    A. Schade

    B. Semenyo

    I don't have haaland

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      4 mins ago

      A. Schade

      Open Controls
  12. Barnaby Wilde
    • 3 Years
    52 mins ago

    Spurs have a great run of fixtures coming up. I’d love to own Porro for this reason.

    I can upgrade Rodon to Porro, but in doing so I would need to sell Sangare for Slater.

    I feel that Sangare will almost always be my first sub, so I think this could be a good move. Please advise.

    Open Controls
  13. Warby84
    • 11 Years
    52 mins ago

    Is Stach a good option over Szobo, not just because he scored that free kick, but he had 16 Defcons in the match so it was a 5 pointer regardless of the goal…

    Open Controls
    1. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Both are good options good set and forget I would say

      Open Controls
  14. boc610
    • 14 Years
    48 mins ago

    So Liam Delap is worth 45 million? WTAF . thats even too far fetched for a comic book

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      45 mins ago

      none of these players traded in this window are worth their price tag.

      Open Controls
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      41 mins ago

      He better fit in at Notts.
      A lot of quality players didnt fit at CHE and flourished elsewhere

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        22 mins ago

        Is 50Mill a fair price for a 10/12 goal striker?

        Open Controls
        1. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          18 mins ago

          Only 6 teams in the Prem can afford a 50 mill mistake

          Open Controls
      2. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        just now

        If manager gives him confidence he suits our play, he’s powerful & fast.

        Hoping for good things 🙂

        #Forest fan

        Open Controls
    3. JBG
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      It's called money laundering, Villa, Chelsea and NFO keep circle jerking each other with players that covers the PSR issues.

      Open Controls
  15. Tmel
    • 15 Years
    48 mins ago

    For Draft FPL whose would you rank these for the rest of the season?

    1. Sangare
    2. Hinshelwood
    3. Savio
    4. Rayan

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      44 mins ago

      3-1-4-2

      Open Controls
      1. AAAFootball
        • 1 Year
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
    2. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
      • 6 Years
      36 mins ago

      4123

      Open Controls
    3. Stimps
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      That exact order

      Open Controls
  16. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 17 Years
    44 mins ago

    Last Man Standing

    Code 3m8787

    About 850 qualified.

    Entry closing tonight for the week.

    Open Controls
  17. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    43 mins ago

    So the way I saw BB1 vs 2 strats early is one of two ways.

    1. You load double Brighton defense vs Villa because they have a good fixture in 1 and are benchable in 2 vs Chelsea.
    2. You load double Coventry defense vs Hull because they have a bad fixture in 1 and are BB in 2.

    I chose the 2nd one. But if you went the first you got good returns if you went Verbruggen + De Cuyper.

    I also made the decision to go 2 because of my mini leagues which reward manager of the week and I know a lot more people planned to BB1 than 2 and I liked my BB2 setup since it contained more differentials and had a pretty clear split of bad fixture in 1 for easy benching and good fixture in 2 to target and gives me a better shot at winning manager of the week if it's planned well.

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Going for gw2, more home fixtures to target for Leeds, Spurs, Chelsea, Coventry and United. Gw1 BB teams are more likely to need an early wc too

      Open Controls
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sunderland and MU were unforeseen/unfortunate circumstances, but with BB I got me 75 points. Verb, Sang and didly doo

      Open Controls
  18. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    42 mins ago

    Would you change anything here?

    Raya
    Gabriel, Shaw, Ballard
    Bruno (c), Mbuemo, Le Fee, Szobozlai
    Pedro, Isak, DCL

    Verbruggen, Ndiaye, Calafiori, Williams

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      12 mins ago

      Im going Cali over Shaw

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        10 mins ago

        I dont see AVL away as a difficult fixture for ARS

        Open Controls
  19. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    38 mins ago

    Would you bench:
    A) Thiago or Le Fee
    B) White or Hume (it means double arsenal defence or double sunderland defence)

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Bench Sunderland players

      Open Controls
  20. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    32 mins ago

    ELF & Hume

    Open Controls
  21. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    19 mins ago

    Bouaddi joins Manchester City for £86M

    Open Controls
  22. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    13 mins ago

    Looks like it could be Abraham (5.5m) to Ipswich on loan
    https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/2092910154610004162

    Would definitely hold transfers, feels like it's going to be a very busy end of window across the PL!

    Open Controls
  23. Bigler
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Bench one?

    A) Calafiori
    B) NOR
    C) Anderson

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 mins ago

      C) Anderson

      Open Controls
  24. AnyoneButLiverpool
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Raya
    Califori Maguire O'Riley
    Fernandes Mbuemo Semenyo Tzolis
    DCL Isaak Pedro
    Kinsky Enzo Le Fee Ballard Thomas

    Would you bench boost this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 mins ago

      Click on List and FDR on your pick team
      Just ignore AVL red, should be green

      Open Controls
  25. h3nh3n
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bench 1 of DCL (BRE) Sangarè (lee) and KDH (bou).

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  26. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Amar Dedic - is he a good option at £4.5m?!

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.