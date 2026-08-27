Three up, three down: Thursday’s FPL price changes

Following on from Wednesday’s first Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes of the season, we had some more rises and falls overnight.

Thursday’s price changes

As ever, Gameweek 1 scores heavily dictate the FPL market.

Riccardo Calafiori (£5.6m) and Michael Kayode (£4.6m) both combined clean sheets with attacking returns on the opening weekend, and have duly been snapped up by over 250,000 managers each.

Joao Pedro‘s (£7.6m) 11-point haul at Fulham has seen him bought by nearly twice as many Fantasy bosses (288k and counting) as any other forward in the run-up to Gameweek 2.

Amad Diallo‘s (£5.9m) injury-enforced no-show on Saturday has cost owners £0.1m.

Meanwhile, Ollie Watkins‘ (£7.9m) impending exit has landed him with ‘most-sold forward of the week’ (182k at present) status.

Max Dowman (£5.4m) completes the list of fallers.

Price change predictions – who could fall tonight?

Our price change predictions page gives you a detailed breakdown of who could climb or drop every night.

You can enter your own FPL team ID, too, to see how close each member of your 15-man squad is to a rise/fall.

As of 11.45am BST on Thursday, Martin Odegaard (£6.5m) and Cole Palmer (£9.5m) are hurtling towards a price rise. Christos Tzolis (£6.5m) is not far behind.

Elliot Anderson (£6.5m) is among the players heading in the opposite direction:

When do FPL prices change?

Prices will now change at midnight UK time.

This is different from the 1.30am GMT/2.30am BST cut-off of before.