Coventry v Hull predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 2 clash between Coventry City and Hull City.

The match at Coventry Building Society Arena kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 29 August.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 2 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

COVENTRY

HULL

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD GW1 RESULT =4th Hull 1 3 +2 2-0 win =18th Coventry 1 0 -3 0-3 defeat

From the opening Gameweek, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):