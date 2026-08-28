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Crystal Palace v Man City predicted line-ups + FPL team news

28 August 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 2 clash between Crystal Palace and Manchester City.

The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 20:00 BST on Friday 28 August.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 2 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

CRYSTAL PALACE

MAN CITY

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDGW1 RESULT
=7thMan City13+12-1 win
=16thCrystal Palace10-20-2 defeat

From the opening Gameweek, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

New FPL Stats Centre: Find the best picks, differentials + DefCon stars 2

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

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