Crystal Palace v Man City predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 2 clash between Crystal Palace and Manchester City.

The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 20:00 BST on Friday 28 August.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 2 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

CRYSTAL PALACE

MAN CITY

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD GW1 RESULT =7th Man City 1 3 +1 2-1 win =16th Crystal Palace 1 0 -2 0-2 defeat

From the opening Gameweek, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):