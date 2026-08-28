Leeds v Brentford predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 2 clash between Leeds United and Brentford.

The match at Elland Road kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 30 August.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 2 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

LEEDS

BRENTFORD

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD GW1 RESULT =2nd Brentford 1 3 +3 3-0 win 9th Leeds 1 3 +1 1-0 win

From the opening Gameweek, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):