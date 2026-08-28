Sunderland v Fulham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 2 clash between Sunderland and Fulham.
The match at Stadium of Light kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 30 August.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 2 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
SUNDERLAND
FULHAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|GW1 RESULT
|12th
|Fulham
|1
|0
|-1
|2-3 defeat
|=13th
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|-1
|1-2 defeat
From the opening Gameweek, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):