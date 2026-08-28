Sunderland v Fulham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 2 clash between Sunderland and Fulham.

The match at Stadium of Light kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 30 August.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 2 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

SUNDERLAND

FULHAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD GW1 RESULT 12th Fulham 1 0 -1 2-3 defeat =13th Sunderland 1 0 -1 1-2 defeat

From the opening Gameweek, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):